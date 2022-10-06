Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 5

Sean Rockwell tallied four goals and an assist for Richmond-Burton’s boys soccer team in a 7-2 nonconference win against North Chicago on Wednesday in Richmond.
Joe Kyes, Parker Sweeney and Ethan Sell also had goals in the win, while Piotr Chmeilowski made three saves in goal. Sell had two assists, and Meyer and Kyes each had one.
The Rockets end the regular season at 10-13.
McHenry 2, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, JJ Tapia and Nate Luedtke scored to lead the Warriors past the Skyhawks in their nonconference game.
Javy Ortiz and Marko Stojich each had an assist for McHenry (11-7-1), and Tyler Juergensen made two saves.
Wheaton Academy 2, Marian Central 0: At West Chicago, Dawson Yegge stopped 11 of 13 shots for the Hurricanes (13-3-1) in a nonconference loss to the Warriors.
Belvidere North 4, Woodstock North 2: At Woodstock, the Thunder lost their nonconference game to fall to 6-10-3.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Woodstock North 2, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, Kylie Schulze had 14 assists, seven aces, two kills and a block for the Thunder in a 25-13, 25-11 Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Hornets.
Katie Wickersheim had five kills and two aces, Daniela Medina had four blocks and two kills, and Dani Hansen had five kills and a block for North (19-2, 6-1 KRC). Devynn Schulze had seven digs and an ace, and Sarah Meade tallied three aces.
Richmond-Burton 2, Marengo 1: At Marengo, Elissa Furlan had 11 kills, three blocks, six digs and two aces as the Rockets beat the Indians 25-23, 23-25, 25-17 in their KRC match. The win keeps R-B (16-8, 6-1) tied for first with Woodstock North with three KRC matches left.
Alex Hopp added 24 assists and three aces, Kaitlyn Lehecka had five kills and four blocks, and Maggie Uhwat had nine kills and three aces. Madi Havlicek had three kills and two aces.
Gianna Almeida tallied 11 kills and two blocks for Marengo (15-10-2, 3-4), Mia Lulinski had seven kills and five blocks, and Addie Johnson had 18 assists.
Michaela Almeida had four kills, three blocks and seven digs, Sydney Andrews had four kills and a block, and Madalyn Mardock had four kills and a block.
Woodstock 2, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, the Blue Streaks (10-9-1, 2-5) topped the Skyhawks 30-28, 25-20 in their KRC match. Johnsburg fell to 15-6, 4-3 KRC.
St. Charles North 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Meg Rothermel had 10 digs and three blocks for the Trojans in a nonconference loss to the North Stars 25-17, 25-17.
Tricia Kennedy had six kills, Isabelle Strader had 10 assists and Morgan Haslow had two aces for C-G (9-16).
Tuesday’s result
Grant 2, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, Emmy Wizceb had 13 kills to break the program’s record for career kills, but it wasn’t enough as the Skyhawks fell in nonconference action to the Bulldogs 25-21, 20-25, 25-19.
Delaney Stern had 20 assists, Kaylee Fouke had six kills and five assists, and Sophie Person had four kills and four blocks.
GIRLS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 6, Johnsburg 1: At Crystal Lake, Ally Holtkamp (No. 1), Bella Lisle (No. 2) and Emily Pinion (No. 3) each won their singles matches in straight sets for the Tigers in the nonconference win. Lisle and Pinion both won 6-0, 6-0.
Winning in two sets at doubles for Central (10-12) were Maggie Naughton and Katie Hamill (No. 1), Kaitlin Coffey and Maggie O’Connell (No. 2) and Maya Naughton and Anya Parikh (No. 3).
Johnsburg’s Aidan Rowe and Addy Germann won 1-6, 7-6 (7), 10-6 at No. 4 doubles.