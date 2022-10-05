Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 4

Six different Marian Central soccer players scored on Tuesday night in Antioch to lead the Hurricanes past the Sequoits, 7-0, for their sixth straight win.
Alek Trojanowski led off the scoring for Marian Central (12-2-1) with 18:01 left in the first half before Thomas Peyton made it 2-0 with 14:45 left in the opening half. Dominic Aragona and Jacob Bonnet also scored in the first half, and Trojanowski, Nate Iafigliola and Michael Sbarounis all scored in the second half.
Dawson Yegge finished the night with four saves for Marian Central.
Marengo 7, Oregon 1: At Marengo, the Indians ended the regular season with a commanding home win.
Tyler Meesak and Juan Lopez each scored twice, while Christian Oceloti, Aydin Slavin and Finn Huart each scored a goal for Marengo (7-10, 1-4 KRC).
Prairie Ridge 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (8-7, 5-2 FVC) scored two second-half goals to come back and hand the Chargers (10-7-3, 6-1 FVC) their first FVC loss of the season.
Crystal Lake South 2, McHenry 1: At McHenry, the Gators won their third straight FVC match.
Nolan Getzinger scored in the first half for South (9-4-2, 5-1 FVC), while Nico Velasco scored in the second half to drop McHenry to 10-7-1, 3-2-1 FVC.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Burlington Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Vincente Romero scored two goals to lead the Tigers to their 10th win of the season.
Romero scored two minutes into the second half to give Crystal Lake Central (10-6-2, 4-2-1 FVC) a 1-0 lead. Charles Ames tied the match for the Rockets (4-10-2, 0-7 FVC) with a goal with 33 minutes left before Romero added his second goal with 29 minutes left in the match.
Joseph Gumecindo made three saves for the Tigers.
Huntley 6, Hampshire 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders scored five second-half goals to win their FVC match.
Huntley (11-5-2, 6-1 FVC) fell behind 1-0 early before Mason Leslie tied the match with 15 minutes left in the first half. Isaac Jacobo gave the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead with 30 minutes left in the match, and scored again five minutes later. Ansel Dias made it 4-1, and Hudson Nielsen scored two goals to round out the match.
Jacobs 1, Cary-Grove 0: At Algonquin, Kai Seto scored in the first half to lead the Golden Eagles to a conference win.
Adan Farias had four saves to lead Jacobs (5-9-2, 1-5-1 FVC) to a shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
Crystal Lake Central 2, Hampshire 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers regrouped after falling in the first set to win 18-25, 25-21, 25-14.
Bree Hubacher led Crystal Lake Central (15-10, 9-4 FVC) with nine digs, seven kills and seven aces, Gabbie Andersen finished with 22 assists, Mykaela Wallen earned nine kills and nine digs, and Mia Ginter finished with 17 digs and two aces.
Crystal Lake South 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Crystal Lake, the Gators held on in three sets to win 22-25, 25-12, 25-15.
Gabby Wire had 12 kills, 18 digs and three aces for Crystal Lake South (14-5, 9-4 FVC), Morgan Johnson finished with 12 kills, 14 digs and two aces, while Emma Stowasser had 34 assists, two kills, two aces and five digs.
Rachael Pilusk finished the night with seven kills for the Chargers (13-6, 8-5 FVC), while Kylie Hanson and Audrey Prusko each added five.
Prairie Ridge 2, Jacobs 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves returned to .500 with a 25-15, 25-20 win.
Ashley Stiefer totaled seven kills for Prairie Ridge (10-10, 8-5 FVC), while Katya Flaugher finished the night with seven digs, five kills, three aces and one block.
Cassie Gorrity led Jacobs (8-10, 6-7 FVC) with five kills, and Abby Deacon had seven assists and five digs.
Christian Life 2, Alden-Hebron 0: At Hebron, the Green Giants (1-14, 1-5 NC) lost their 12th straight match 25-13, 25-19.
Cary-Grove 2, McHenry 0: At McHenry, the Trojans (9-15, 3-10 FVC) took down the Warriors (11-14, 2-11 FVC) 25-17, 25-19.