Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 26

Cary-Grove boys golf won the Fox Valley Conference on Monday afternoon after the Trojans defeated Hampshire, 155-170, at Foxford Hills.
Kyle Kotlarczyk led all golfers by shooting a 36 while Maddux Tarasievich finished close behind with a 38. Brock Iverson tallied a 39 to round out the scores in the 30s while Ben Johnson shot a 42 and Erik Pietrzyk finished with a 43. Joey Boldt and Matthew Nagaj rounded out the scoring for the Trojans, scoring a 49 and 59, respectively.
Nolan Adamczyk was the top scorer for Hampshire with a 41. Eric Brown finished with a 42, Seth Gillie earned a 43 and Tegan VanWeil and Jake Laube each added a 44. Brandon Kovanda and Jake Greenwald each rounded out the scoring with a 53.
BOYS SOCCER
Johnsburg 5, Marengo 2: At the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament held at Woodstock, the Skyhawks earned a first round win thanks to a pair of goals each from Jacob Calhoun and Kyle Petterson.
Johnsburg (5-8-1) had a halftime lead after Calhoun, Petterson and Armando Garica scored in the first half. Calhoun and Petterson each added a goal in the second half.
The Skyhawks advanced to play against Woodstock North in the KRC Tournament semifinals on Wednesday.
Richmond-Burton 2, Woodstock 1: At the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament held at Woodstock, the Rockets moved on to the semifinals thanks to two second-half goals
Maddox Meyer and Sean Rockwell each scored for Richmond-Burton (8-10), who will play Harvard on Wednesday in the tournament semifinals.
Marian Central 6, Harvest Chrisitian Academy 0: At Elgin, the Hurricanes earned their ninth win of the season thanks to a hat trick from Nate Iafigliola.
Dominic Aragona started the scoring for Marian Central (9-2-1) when he knocked in a Sam Manaois pass with 29 minutes left in the first half to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead. Aragona scored again with 27:25 left in the match and Iafigliola scored with 22:10 left on a penalty kick.
Iafigliola added two more goals while Sam Hoover rounded out the scoring.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Marian Central 2, Harvest Christian 0: At Elgin, the Hurricanes picked up a two-set win, taking their nonconference match 25-18, 25-18.
Kaitlyn Mullen led the way for Marian Central (8-9-4) with 12 assists, seven digs, two aces and two kills while Hadley Rogge added five kills and two blocks. Anna Lingle finished with 12 digs and two aces, Danielle Lipinsky earned four kills and four digs and Mags Schneider tallied three kills, two digs and two blocks.
GIRLS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central Quad: At Crystal Lake, Marian Central earned the best finish of the day by taking down Crystal Lake Central, 3-2, and McHenry, 5-0. McHenry defeated Wauconda, 3-2, and Central beat Wauconda, 4-1.
Marian Central’s No. 1 singles player Kaitlyn Remke defeated Central’s Bella Lisle 8-1 and No. 2 singles player Madison Kenyon defeated Emily Pinion 8-4. No. 2 doubles pair Jenna Remke and Hannah McNulty defeated Kaitlin Coffey and Maggie O’Connell 8-6 and No. 3 doubles duo Nora Finnegan and Abbey Mines took down Maya Naughton and Anya Parikh 8-2.
Central’s No. 1 doubles pair Maggie Naughton and Katie Hamill defeated Hurricanes’ Bella Zecchin and Holly Garrelts 8-2.
Cary-Grove 6, Mundelein 1: At Mundelein, the Trojans won all but one match to take their nonconference dual.
No. 1 singles player Annabella Gaffaney won her match 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 singles player Addie Lee won 6-1, 6-1, and No. 3 singles player Katie Groos took her match 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles pair Maggie Groos and Katelyn O’Malley won 6-2, 6-0, No. 3 doubles duo Teagan Bowers and Madison Strike took their match 6-1, 6-4, and No. 4 doubles Erin Galfano and Ellie Mjaanes won 6-2, 7-6 (0).
GIRLS GOLF
South Elgin 179, Hampshire 187: At Randall Oaks, the Whip-Purs fell in a close nonconference match.
Lily Farnam was the top scorer for Hampshire with a 45, Kaylee Seo finished second with a 46 and Jaina Farnam and Madison Bilek each shot a 48. Maddie Franz, Lorna Bachta and Reagan Green each shot in the 50s.