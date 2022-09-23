Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 22

Marengo’s girls golf team won the Kishwaukee River Conference championship on Thursday, defeating Johnsburg by three shots at Blackstone Golf Club in Marengo.
The Indians had three of the top four individual scores and won conference for the first time with a score of 394, followed by the Skyhawks (397) in second place. Harvard, Richmond-Burton and Woodstock North co-op did not have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.
Johnsburg’s Riley Klotz won the individual championship with an 83. Marengo’s Cadence Leucht was runner-up with a 95, and Marengo’s Aubrie Ettner and Emma Leucht tied for third with 96s.
Johnsburg’s Lana Bowers (103) was fifth, Harvard’s Aaralynn Schneider (104) was sixth and Johnsburg’s Lauren McQuiston (105) was seventh. Johnsburg’s Mackenzie McQuiston (106) was eighth, followed by Marengo’s Alexa Calbow (107) and Marengo’s Gabby Gieseke (108).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Huntley 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders improved to 11-0 on the season and 10-0 in the Fox Valley Conference with a 25-19, 25-21 win against the Tigers.
Maggie Duyos had 24 assists and 11 digs, Ally Panzloff had eight kills, eight digs and two aces, and Avary DeBlieck had five kills and a block. Morgan Jones had six kills and Mari Rodriguez added six digs.
Bree Hubacher had six kills and two aces for Central (10-6, 6-4), Gabbie Anderson had 16 assists and four digs, and Mykaela Wallen had three kills and nine digs. Sienna Smiejek added three blocks, and Vivian Akalanou had three kills.
Crystal Lake South 2, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, the Gators (7-4, 6-4 FVC) came back to beat the Golden Eagles 23-25, 25-15, 25-21 in their FVC match.
Gabby Wire had 17 kills and 21 digs, Kaitlyn Brandt had 15 digs and an ace, and Morgan Johnson had 10 kills and 12 digs for South. Emma Stowasser finished with 34 assists.
Teagan Van Stone had eight kills for Jacobs (7-8, 5-5), Ali Pierre had six kills and nine blocks, and Aurora Rodella had 13 assists and two aces. Gracie Breeze had 15 digs and Kate Wilson added 23 digs and three kills.
Burlington Central 2, Hampshire 1: At Burlington, Leah Freesemann had 13 kills, nine digs and three aces to lead the Rockets (13-8, 5-5 FVC) past the Whip-Purs 18-25, 25-20, 25-19 in FVC action.
Brooke Hoffman added 10 kills and five digs, Ashley Arceo had 30 assists, three kills and seven digs, and Brianna Gritzman had 17 digs.
Hampshire fell to 11-13, 1-9 FVC.
Marian Central 2, Carmel 1: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (6-9-4) picked up the 25-16, 10-25, 25-15 nonconference victory. Kaitlyn Mullen recorded 12 assists and six digs, Danielle Lipnisky had six kills, and Hadley Rogge had three kills. Ella Conlon had three kills, five digs and two aces.
Dundee-Crown 2, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, the Chargers (11-6, 6-4 FVC) beat the Trojans 25-21, 24-26, 25-22 in their FVC match. Audrey Prusko had 10 kills and three blocks for D-C, Courtney Komperda had seven aces and Kylie Hanson added eight kills and two aces.
Also for the Chargers, Rachel Piluski had six kills, eight digs and two aces and Sydney Komperda had nine digs.
For C-G (6-10, 2-8), Isabelle Strader had 35 assists and eight digs and Tricia Kennedy had 13 kills and five aces.
Prairie Ridge 2, McHenry 0: At Crystal Lake, Katya Flaugher had 12 kills, three aces and seven digs, and Grace Jansen had 13 assists and two kills for the Wolves (9-8, 7-3 FVC) in a 25-19, 25-14 FVC win.
The Warriors fell to 7-10, 2-8 FVC.
Woodstock North 2, Byron 0: At Byron, the Thunder won the nonconference match 25-15, 25-10. Lexi Hansen (nine kills) and Dani Hansen (six kills) led the offense for North (16-1).
Kylie Schulze had 14 assists and three kills, Devynn Schulze had 10 digs, and Katie Wickersheim had three kills, 11 digs, two blocks and two aces. Emma Berner had two aces.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cary-Grove 4, Jacobs 3: At Algonquin, the Trojans won three of four doubles matches to earn the FVC win. Maggie Groos and Katelyn O’Malley (No. 1), Teagan Bowers and Madison Strike (No. 2) and Aubrey Lonergan and Erin Galfano (No. 4) all won at doubles for C-G.
Elizabeth Mjaanes added a win at No. 3 singles for the Trojans.
Chloe Siegfort (No. 1) and Kylie Cohn (No. 2) won at singles for Jacobs. Amelia Stoner and Sara Casey won at No. 1 doubles.
Huntley 7, Hampshire 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders improved to 14-1 overall and 5-0 in the FVC with a win over the Whip-Purs. Winning at singles for Huntley were Ella Doughty (No. 1), Ari Patel (No. 2) and Julie Klockner (No. 3).
Doubles wins came from Elaina Hibbeler and Kate Burkey (No. 1), Emily Chong and Delaney Stock (No. 2), Carlie Weishaar and Nora Stevenson (No. 3) and Ashley Phommasack and Ellie Pauwels (No. 4).
BOYS SOCCER
Crystal Lake Central 2, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, Vicente Romero and Aiden Andrews both scored for the Tigers (7-4-2, 2-0-1 FVC) in the FVC victory. Gideon Burleson had an assist for Central, and Joseph Gumecindo made six saves in goal.
Geneva 2, Huntley 1: At Huntley, the Raiders came up short in nonconference action. Gavin Eagan scored the lone goal for Huntley (7-3-1).
Ethan Robertson had four saves in the first half and David Pawlak had four saves in the second half.
Harvard 2, Rockford East 0: At Harvard, Pablo Mercado and William Salgado both scored for the Hornets in the nonconference win. Martin Mercado and goalkeeper Andres Hernandez had assists for Harvard.
Hernandez made two saves in goal.