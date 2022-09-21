Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 20

Jacobs’ Abby Deacon recorded 15 assists, three kills and 10 digs as the Golden Eagles defeated Dundee-Crown 25-23, 25-18 in a Fox Valley Conference volleyball match Tuesday in Algonquin.
Jacobs (6-7, 4-4 FVC) got a team-high five kills from Bella Van de Burgt, who also had four blocks and 12 digs. Ali Pierre added four kills and six blocks, and Kate Wilson had 22 digs and two assists. Isabella Spychala had three blocks and two kills.
Rachael Piluski had five kills and two aces for Dundee-Crown, while Taylor Findlay and Kylie Hanson each added four kills and Courtney Komperda added 10 assists and two aces.
Huntley 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Huntley, Maggie Duyos dished out 18 assists and had three aces and five digs as the Red Raiders (9-0, 9-0) defeated the Gators (5-4, 5-4) in an FVC match 25-16, 25-18.
Ally Panzloff had seven kills and five digs, Morgan Jones added six kills, Georgia Watson and Avary DeBlieck each had five kills. DeBlieck also had two blocks. Luma Acevedo added six digs.
South’s Emma Stowasser had 11 assists, Gabby Wire had four kills and two aces, and Morgan Johnson added three kills and three aces. Kaitlyn Brandt had 10 digs.
Burlington Central 2, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Brooke Hoffman put down 10 kills and Leah Freesemann added eight as the Rockets (12-8, 4-5) defeated the Warriors (7-9, 3-7) in an FVC match 25-23, 25-21.
Hoffman got her 10 kills on 17 attempts for a 53% hitting average. Freesemann also contributed 10 digs.
Ashley Arceo had 21 assists with two kills and five digs and one block. Carly Robinson added three kills and a block and Emily Maramba had three aces and four digs.
Cary-Grove 2, Hampshire 1: At Cary, Isabelle Strader contributed 27 assists as the Trojans defeated the Whip-Purs 23-25, 26-24, 25-19 in a FVC match.
Erin Wadzinski led the Trojans with eight kills and five aces. Sarah Barklow added two blocks, and Tricia Kennedy had 13 digs.