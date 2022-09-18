Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 17

Prairie Ridge’s varsity boys cross country team finished one point over a perfect score, winning six of the seven races in Woodstock’s Ryan Byrne Festival at Emricson Park.
The flighted races mean runners compete only against the corresponding runners from other teams, so all seven spots are scored equally.
Prairie Ridge’s boys won six of the seven flights and took second in the other to finish with eight points. Prairie Ridge’s junior varsity boys also won their meet with 12 points and the Wolves won the overall combined title (boys and girls, varsity and JV) with 73 points, ahead of Vernon Hills (88) and Woodstock (130).
Lake Forest won the varsity girls team title with 13 points, followed by McHenry (19) and Prairie Ridge (22).
The race is named in honor of the former Northwest Herald sports writer who covered cross country for several years. Byrne, who died in 1999 at age 23, was beloved by coaches and athletes in the area for the passion he showed covering the sport. After he died, late Woodstock coach Marty Sobczak and former Marian Central coach Tom Van Daele wanted to honor Byrne with this race.
Prairie Ridge boys Will Gelon (1), Gerrit Dam (2), Evan Gilleland (3), Kevin DeGroot (4), Eddy Klimkowski (6) and Ian Mahon (7) won their flights. Daniel Cardenas (5) was second.
Woodstock boys were second with 15 points. Jakob Crown won Flight 5, while Ishan Patel (1), Cohen Shutt (4), Charlie Baker (6) and Thomas Sieck (7) took seconds and Aryan Patel (2) and Dylan Hanson (3) took thirds.
McHenry’s Doug Martin took third in Flight 1.
For the girls, Prairie Ridge’s Rachel Soukup won Flight 1, followed by McHenry’s Danielle Jensen. McHenry’s Alyssa Moore (2) and Lynda Rotundo (3) won their flights.
Prairie Ridge got seconds from Lydia Jensen (5), Ali Storz (6) and Nella Robinson (7) and a third from Olivia McPherson (2).
McHenry’s Skyler Balzer (4) was second, Woodstock North’s Hannah Pittman (3) was third and Woodstock’s Sophia Sarabia (7) was third.
BOYS SOCCER
Lake Park 1, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Streamwood, the Lancers scored in the second half to defeat the Tigers (5-4-2) in their tournament game.
Joseph Gumecindo had seven saves in goal for Central.
McHenry wins own tournament: The Warriors defeated Northridge Prep, 2-0, in the championship of the 31st Annual McHenry Invitational.
Alejandro Mendez scored off JJ Tapia’s assist. Tapia then scored off a Braeden Juergensen assist for McHenry’s second goal.
Goalkeeper Tyler Juergensen had four saves for the Warriors (8-5).
McHenry defeated Johnsburg, 5-0, and beat Harlem, 3-1, on Friday.
Tapia Nate Luedtke scored twice against Johnsburg and Charlie Ortiz added the other goal. Luedtke, Mendez, Yahel Garcia, Ryan Gremo and Zaid Jimenez had assists.
Against Harlem, Tapia scored twice and Nelson Rodriguez added another. Tapia, Rodriguez and Javy Ortiz had assists.
Harlem beat Johnsburg, 1-0, for third place.
Jacobs 1, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Golden Eagles scored in the first half and held on for a nonconference victory over the Hornets.
Harvard keeper Andres Hernandez had one save.
GIRLS SWIMMING
McHenry wins West Aurora Invitational: At West Aurora, Victoria Sadowski and Reilly Byron were in on four first- or second-place finishes to help the Warriors to the team title.
Sadowski was in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Byron was in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. They swam in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay with Andrea Avila and Emma Blanken.
Byron was in the 100 butterfly and Blanken was in the 100 freestyle.
GIRLS TENNIS
Huntley wins invitational: At Huntley, the host Red Raiders took all three matches. Huntley beat Lakes, 5-0, then beat Boylan, 4-1 and Conant, 3-2.
Kate Burkey and Elaina Hibbeler continued their sparkling season at No. 1 doubles with three wins.
Emily Chong and Delaney Stock (No. 2) and Carlie Weishaar and Nora Stevenson (No. 3) won all three of their matches as well.