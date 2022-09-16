Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 15

Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn fired a 75 to take medalist honors and lead the Tigers to the team title at the McHenry County Girls Golf Invitational on Thursday at Boone Creek in Bull Valley.
Central finished with 352, putting its four scoring golfers among the top 14.
Huntley’s Aubrey Dingbaum fired a 79 for second place, and the Red Raiders took second as a team with 370. Prairie Ridge (378) and McHenry (381) were next in the team standings.
Prairie Ridge’s Jenna Albanese (81), Marian Central’s Ella Notaro (85) and Johnsburg’s RIley Klotz and Huntley’s Maddie Sloan (both 86s) were the other lowest scores.
Central had Addison Cleary (88), Madeline Trannel (93) and Rylee Rud (96) finish out its scoring.
BOYS GOLF
Richmond-Burton 176, Johnsburg 176 (tiebreaker): At Fontana-On-The-Lake, Wisconsin, the Rockets prevailed with a fifth-score tiebreaker in their Kishwaukee River Conference dual meet at Twin Lakes.
Johnsburg’s Nick Grons was medalist with a 4-over-par 40. R-B’s first four scores were 44s from Jeff Lehn, Colten Miller, Danny DeZanek and Aiden Wicinski.
Noah Hagen (44), Mike Link (46) and Riley Johnson (46) rounded out the scoring.
R-B’s Jacob Olson shot 46 to beat Johnsburg’s fifth score by three.
Harvard 161, North Boone 195: At Capron, the Hornets were on fire with three scores of 40 or below in their nonconference victory at Beaver Creek.
Connor Pedersen and Logan Garafol shot 39s, and Myles Brincks added a 40. Adam Cook’s 43 was the Hornets’ fourth score.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Crystal Lake Central 2, McHenry 0: At Crystal Lake, Gabbie Anderson led the Tigers with 12 assists and three digs in a 25-13, 25-20, FVC win over the Warriors.
Mykaela Wallen had five kills, nine digs, two blocks and an ace. Vivian Akalanou added four kills and a block, and Bree Hubacher had 12 kills and two kills.
Ella Boland led McHenry with six kills, three blocks and four digs. Riley Ten Bruin added 10 assists and five digs, and Kendall Krumsee had six assists and nine digs.
Marian Central 2, St. Edward 0: At Elgin, Delaney Rogge put down 11 kills, and Kaitlin Muller had 21 assists as the Hurricanes won their nonconference match 25-13, 25-13.
Mullen had four aces and three digs, Danielle Lipinski had five kills and two digs, and Maggs Schneider had three kills and a block.
Prairie Ridge 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Grace Jansen had seven assists, nine digs and one kill as the Wolves (5-5, 5-3) defeated the Gators 25-20, 25-17 in their FVC match.
Katya Flaugher recorded six kills and three digs, Maya Breseman added four assists, two digs and two aces, and Morgan Voight had two aces and two digs.
Gabby Wire led South with eight kills, two aces and three digs. Morgan Johnson added seven kills and six digs. Emma Stowasser led the Gators with 19 assists and had three blocks and two aces. Bella Toniolo had two kills, four digs and two aces.
Jacobs 2, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Golden Eagles (6-7, 4-4) got seven assists, 11 digs and four aces from Abby Deacon in their 25-23, 26-24 FVC victory over the Whip-Purs.
Bella Van de Burgt and Ali Pierre each had five kills to lead the Eagles. Yvonne Iskrev added two kills, three blocks and three digs. Aurora Rodella had five assists, four aces and seven digs.
Burlington Central 2, Cary-Grove 1: At Burlington, Brooke Hoffman put down 11 kills and had six digs as the Rockets (8-6, 3-5) defeated the Trojans in their FVC match.
Ashley Arceo had 14 assists, six kills, five digs and two aces. Leah Freesemann added six kills and five digs, and Rachel Burton and Peyton Strout each added four kills.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cary-Grove 5, Prairie Ridge 2: At Crystal Lake, Annabella Gaffaney (No. 1), Addie Lee (No. 2) and Chloe Warner (No. 3) won at singles to lead the Trojans to an FVC win over the Wolves.
Maggie Groos and Katelyn O’Malley (No. 2) and Aubrey Longeran and Erin Galfano (No. 4) won in doubles for the Trojans.
The Wolves got wins at No. 1 doubles from Meghan Clark and Madeleine Bartmess and at No. 3 doubles from Isabella Pollastrini and Paige Newport.
Hampshire 5, McHenry 2: At McHenry, Ava Carroll (No. 1), Izzy Masotti (No. 2) and Cat Sterken (No. 3) won in singles as the Whip-Purs beat the Warriors in their FVC match.
Hampshire’s Rachel Brunsting and Kate Pearsall (No. 3) and Gabby Montenegro and Maria MIsiaszek (No. 4) won in doubles.
McHenry won the top two doubles matches with Odessa Garcia and Maddie Blake at No. 1 and Alivia Adams and Megan Bennett at No. 2.
Huntley 5, Jacobs 2: At Huntley, the Red Raiders won every match except the top two singles in their FVC victory.
Jacobs’ Chloe Siegfort (No. 1) and Kylie Cohn (No. 2) picked up the Golden Eagles’ only wins.
Kacie Scerbicke won at No. 3 singles for Huntley. Kate Burkey and Elaina Hibbeler (No. 1), Emily Chong and Delaney Stock (No. 2), Carlie Weishaar and Nora Stevenson (No. 3) and Ellie Pauwels and Ashley Phommasack (No. 4) won at doubles for the Raiders.
Crystal Lake Central 6, Dundee-Crown 1: At Crystal Lake, Bella Lisle (No. 2) and Emily Pinion (No. 3) won at singles for the Tigers in FVC play.
D-C’s Rujul Shah won at No. 1 singles for the Chargers’ only victory.
In doubles, Maggie Naughton and Katie Hamill (No. 1), Kaitlin Coffey and Maggie O’Connell (No. 2), Maya Naughton and Anya Parikh (No. 3) and Teira Frerichs and Sofia Weckerlin (No. 4) won for Central.
BOYS SOCCER
Richmond-Burton 5, Wilmot (Wisconsin) 2: At Richmond, Joe Kyes scored the Rockets’ first two goals on their way to a nonconference victory over the Panthers.
R-B (6-8) got its other goals from Jack Meyer, Sean Rockwell and Aiden Alberts. Meyer assisted on the first goal, Maddox Meyer added two assists, and Dalton Youngs had another assist.
Rockers keeper Piotr Chmelowski made four saves.
St. Charles North 6, Crystal Lake Central 0: At the Streamwood Tournament, the Tigers (5-3-2) were shut out by the North Stars. North grabbed a 5-0 lead by halftime.
Harvard 5, Marengo 0: At Harvard, Indians goalkeeper Matthew Burley made 15 saves in their KRC loss to the Hornets.
Jacobs 3, Larkin 2: At Algonquin, Kelvin Medina, Peter Wolf and Alex Trujillo scored for the Golden Eagles in their nonconference victory.
Filip Prozezinski and Nevin Volarth had assists. Danylo Krylosahnskyy had five saves in goal for the Eagles.
Crystal Lake South 5, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, Mason Ross scored twice as the Gators (6-2-1, 2-0) defeated the Trojans (1-6, 0-2) in their FVC game.
Nolan Getzinger scored from Andrew Smart and Ali Ahmed scored from Blake Marunde in the first half. Kevin Cardoso and Ross both scored off assists from Getzinger, then Moss’ last goal was unassisted.
South keeper Logan Vargas made one save.
Tyler Seda scored off Ian Frangimore’s assist for C-G. Logan Kemp had four saves in goal.
Wednesday’s results
GIRLS GOLF
Prairie Ridge 196, Dundee-Crown 206: At Carpentersville, Prairie Ridge’s Jenna Albanese and D-C’s Megan Laas tied for low score with 45s in their FVC dual meet Wednesday at Bonnie Dundee.
Abby Kay (47), Grace Mertel (48) and Ella Griffin and Heather Mead (both 56s) rounded out the scoring.
Sopbie Morawski (51), Katie Mensching (52) and Sabrina (58) scored for the Chargers.
Marengo 191, Harvard 250: At Capron, Emma Leucht (44) and Cadence Leucht (46) led the way for the Indians in their KRC win over the Hornets at Beaver Creek.
Aubrie Ettner shot 50, and Alexa Calbow had a 51.
Aaralynn Schneider led the Hornets with a 45.