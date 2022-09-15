Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 14

Dundee-Crown girls volleyball battled back after dropping its first set at South Elgin on Wednesday to win 22-25, 26-24, 25-23.
The Chargers (9-3, 5-2 FVC) were down 24-20 in the second set before Sydney Komperda served six straight points to help her team come back and win.
Audrey Prusko led the way with 11 kills while Rachael Piluski added eight. Courtney Komperda had seven digs and Taylor Findlay added six.
Marist 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At the Wheaton-Warrenville South Invite, the Wolves lost their first match of pool play 25-21, 25-16.
Prairie Ridge 2, Sandburg 1: At the Wheaton-Warrenville South Invite, the Wolves regrouped after dropping their first set to win 23-25, 25-17, 25-16.
Marengo 2, Johnsburg 1: At Marengo, the Indians survived to win their first KRC match of the season, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23.
Gianna Almeida led Marengo (9-8-1, 1-2 KRC) with eight kills while Madalyn Mardock and Sydney Andrews each added seven kills. Mia Lulinski had five kills, three blocks and four aces while Michaela Almeida added four kills, two blocks and nine digs.
Woodstock 2, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (7-4-1, 1-2 KRC) handed their KRC rival their third straight loss.
Woodstock’s Hallie Steponaitis led the way with 13 kills while Ella Wicker added 10 kills. Allie O’Brien finished with four kills while Makayla Thomas and Kennedy Cordell each had three kills.
Harvard’s (2-6, 0-3 KRC) Mindy Krasinski led with 12 assists and six digs while Asha Billstrand added seven kills and seven digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Marengo 6, Bryon 0: At Marengo, Ryen Mirtl scored two goals to help the Indians win their nonconference match.
Rayli Velasquez, Aydan Slavin, Tyler Bittenbender and Jacob McCarthy each added a goal.
BOYS GOLF
McHenry 178, Crystal Lake South 183: At RedTail, the Gators held on to win their FVC dual thanks to Tanner Polep, Bradin Amelio and Alex LaShelle, who each led the way with a 44.
Cole Patenaude shot a 46, Gavin Cueto tallied a 48, Vince Vohaskek added a 49 and Ryan Townsend finished at 52.
South’s Nate Stewart led all scorers with a 37 while Cam Miller shot a 44. Cooper LePage, Austin Laurie, Tim Popovits and Brennan Dittrich all shot in the 50s and Charlie Carnes scored in the 60s.
Harvard 158, Marengo 183: At Beaver Creek, Logan Garafol and Myles Brineks both tallied low scores of 35 to lead the Hornets to a KRC win.
Connor Pedersen finished third with a 42 while Justin Lehmann and Adam Cooke each scored a 46. Aaron Saucedo finished at 47.
Burlington Central 156, Crystal Lake Central 166: At RedTail, Cam Sarallo was the top overall scorer to help the Rockets win their FVC matchup.
Ivan Larson and Luke Semyck each finished second with a 39 and Connor Rubin finished close behind with a 40. Matthew Lemon (44), Matthew Kowalik (46) and Trent Patterson (48) rounded things out for the Rockets.
Charlie Polash led the way for the Tigers with a 40 while Jack Bice and Hayden Hoekstra each shot a 41. Jake Kenefick (44), Carter Blum (45), Conor Naughton (47) and Rogan Reicher (48) all finished for Central.
Woodstock North co-op 162, Richmond-Burton 171: At Crystal Woods, the Thunder held on to win their KRC match.
Frank Ferru tied to lead all scorers with a 36 while Brady Heeren shot a 40, Alex Treadway finished at 42 and Marc Cheng earned a 44.
Jeff Lehn led the Rockets with a 36.
GIRLS GOLF
Prairie Ridge 196, Dundee-Crown 206: At Bonnie Dundee, Jenna Albanese tied for the top overall score of 45 to lead the Wolves past the Chargers.
Abby Kay shot a 47 and Grace Mertel added a 48 while Ella Giffin and Heather Mead both scored a 56.
Megan Laas led the Chargers with a 45 while Sophie Morawski, Katie Mensching and Sabrina Barrett each shot in the 50s.
Hampshire 203, Huntley 210: At Randall Oaks, the Whip-Purs held on to win their FVC match thanks to a strong showing from Kaylee Seo, who led the team with a 47.
Lily Farnam finished second with a 51 while Maddie Franz finished right behind scoring a 52. Jaina Farnam (53), Lorna Bachta (56), Madison Bilek (60) and Reagan Green (69) all followed suit for Hampshire.
Aubrey Dingbaum led the way for the Red Raiders scoring a 47 while Maddie Sloan tallied a 49. Sammi Campanelli (55) finished third while Annie Garrard and Kylie Szymczak each scored a 59. Taryn Rainey finished with a 64.
Marengo 191, Harvard 250: At Beaver Creek, Emma Leucht was the top overall scorer to lead the Indians to a KRC win.
Cadence Leucht finished second at 46 while Aubrie Ettner, Alexa Calbow and Gabby Gieseke earned scores in the 50s.
Aaralynn Schneider led the way for the Hornets with a score of 45.
GIRLS TENNIS
Grayslake Central 5, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Grayslake, the Tigers lost their nonconference dual.
South’s No. 1 doubles duo Maggie Naughton and Katie Hamill won 6-1, 6-1, against Kate Wondrasek and Madison Hoffmann while the No. 3 doubles team of Maya Naughton and Anya Parikh defeated Emma Christy and Paulina Pukel 6-3, 6-1.
Cary-Grove 7, Wauconda 0: At Fox Lake, the Trojans swept each match to win their nonconference dual.
No. 1 singles player Annabella Gaffaney won 6-1, 6-3, No. 2 Addie Lee won 6-1, 6-0, while No. 3 Chloe Warner prevailed 6-1, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles team Becca Weaver and Alaina Joseph took their match 6-1, 6-1, No. 2 Maggie Groos and Katelyn O’Malley won 6-0, 6-0, No. 3 Teagan Bowers and Madison Strike prevailed 6-1, 6-1, and No. 4 team Aubrey Lonergan and Erin Galfano won 6-2, 6-2.
GIRLS SWIMMING
McHenry 95, Jacobs co-op 70: At McHenry, the Warriors won eight events to take their FVC dual.
Abi Anderson won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 16.43 seconds while Reilly Byron took the 200 individual medley at 2:18.70 and the 100 breaststroke at 1:10.21. Emma Blanken won the 100 butterfly (1:04.96), Andrea Avila captured the 100 free (59.70), Victoria Sadowski took the 500 free (5:51.75).
The Warrior 200 free relay team of Byron, Jenna Harris, Jaycie Finch and Anderson won with its 1:53.59 time while the McHenry 400 free relay team of Sadowski, Anderson, Avila and Blanken took the event at 4:05.65.
Jacobs’ Carly Pierzchalski won the 50 free (27.91), Katelyn Mumper took the 100 backstroke (1:05.36) and the 200 medley relay team of Mumper, Kaitlyn Tomaszeski, Pierzchalski and Lauren Kraft won at 2:02.80.
Cary-Grove 107, Woodstock North co-op 48: At Woodstock, the Trojans won 10 events to take their nonconference dual.
Avery Ochwat took the 200 IM with a time of 2:44.67, Kelsey Harmsen captured the 50 free at 28.11 and the 100 back at 1:09.23. Kasandra Gruen won the 100 fly (1:07.67), Delaney Lentz captured the 100 free (59.34) and the 100 breast (1:15.79) and Ella Brown took the 500 free (6:12.34).
The Trojans 400 free relay won at 4:14.03, the 200 free relay took the event at 1:51.97 and the 200 medley relay won at 2:08.88.
Woodstock North’s Addison Walker took the 200 free with a time of 2:21.12.