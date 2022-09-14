Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 13

Crystal Lake South’s Nolan Getzinger scored twice in the second half as the Gators held off Jacobs, 2-1, in their Fox Valley Conference boys soccer game Tuesday in Crystal Lake.
The Gators (5-2-1, 1-0 FVC) were trailing earlier in the half after one of their players went to clear a ball, only to have it hit the back of a teammate and carom in for an own goal.
Andrew Smart then assisted on Getzinger’s first goal before Getzinger scored later off a penalty kick.
South goalkeeper Logan Vargas made three saves. Golden Eagles keeper Adan Farias kept Jacobs (2-5-2, 0-1-1) close with eight saves.
Streamwood 8, Crystal Lake Central 1: At the Streamwood Tournament, the Tigers (5-2-2) suffered their second straight loss to a hot Sabres team that put up four goals in each half. Isaac Hernandez scored Central’s lone goal 13 minutes into the second half on a penalty kick.
Central goalkeeper Joseph Gumecindo made seven saves.
McHenry 1, Prairie Ridge 0: At McHenry, Marko Stojich scored in the first half as the Warriors (5-4, 1-0) defeated the Wolves in their FVC game. JJ Tapia assisted on Stojich’s goal. Tyler Juergensen made seven saves for the Warriors.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Crystal Lake South 2, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Emma Stowasser had 18 assists, four digs and two aces to lead the Gators (4-3, 4-3) past the Warriors (6-7, 2-5) in their FVC match, 25-16, 25-21. Gabby Wire led the Gators with eight kills and had seven digs. Bella Toniolo added five kills, six digs and two aces and Morgan Johnson had three kills with four digs.
Ella Boland topped McHenry with seven kills, three blocks and two aces. Kendall Krumsee added 12 digs and Lynette Alsot contributed three kills and two blocks.
Huntley 2, Hampshire 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (7-0, 7-0) defeated the Whip-Purs, 27-25, 25-16, in their FVC match. Maggie Duyos had 23 assists and 13 digs to lead the Raiders. Morgan Jones (11) and Ally Panzloff (seven) topped Huntley in kills. Avary DeBlieck added four kills and three blocks.
Panzloff also had three aces and 11 digs, while Luma Acevedo had 11 digs.
Prairie Ridge 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (5-3, 5-2) got 10 kills and seven digs from Katya Flaugher in their FVC victory over the Chargers (8-4, 5-2), 25-16, 25-17. Grace Jansen added 11 assists and a kill for Prairie Ridge. Maya Breseman had two aces and three digs, and Morgan Voight had two aces and two digs.
Rachel Piluski led D-C with five kills and Kylie Hanson had five assists.
Woodstock North 2, Lakes 0: At Lake Villa, Lexi Hansen led the Thunder (12-0) with 11 kills in a nonconference win over the Eagles, 25-16, 25-18. Devynn Schulze had 11 digs, Kylie Schulze had 16 assists, 10 digs, two kills and one block. Emma Berner put down five aces.
St. Viator 2, Marian Central 1: At Woodstock, Ella Conlon led the Hurricanes with six kills, a block and an ace in their loss to the Lions, 25-22, 16-25, 25-12. Kaitlin Mullen had 14 assists for Marian, along with two blocks and eight digs. Danielle Lipnisky added five kills and Clair Scheiblhofer chipped in with four aces, six digs and a kill.
BOYS GOLF
Prairie Ridge 171, Dundee-Crown 181: At Lakewood, Charlie Pettrone and Thomas Trax each shot 40s to lead the Wolves to a win over the Chargers in their FVC match at Turnberry Country Club. Daniel Saville (45) and James Berg (46) had the Wolves’ other counting scores.
Jared and Jake Russell shot 44 and 45 to lead the Chargers. Grant Meyer and Camden Schmeiser each shot a 46 for D-C.
Cary-Grove 160, Jacobs 177: At West Dundee, Maddux Tarasievich fired a 38 to lead the Trojans past the Golden Eagles in their FVC match at Randall Oaks. Brock Iverson (40) and Erik Pietrzyk and Kyle Kotlarczyk (both 41s) rounded out C-G’s scoring.
Barrett Rennell led Jacobs with a 42. Braden Behrens shot 43, Connor Schlueter had a 45 and Owen Ziaja had a 47.
Marengo 190, Belvidere 192: At Marengo Ridge, Leo Bankel shot 46 to lead the Indians past the Bucs in a nonconference match. Sean Ettner (47), Nick Walters (48) and RIley Weiss (49) had the other counting scores for Marengo.
GIRLS GOLF
Johnsburg 209, Harvard 283: At Bull Valley, Riley Klotz fired a 45 to lead the Skyhawks past the Hornets in their Kishwaukee River Conference match at Boone Creek. Lana Bowers added a 52 and MacKenzie McQuiston and Annie Moss both shot 56s.
Aaralynn Schneider led Harvard with a 49.
FVC double dual: At Red Tail, Madison Donovan shot par 36 to lead the Warriors (11-0) to FVC victories over Crystal Lake Central co-op (188-189) and Burlington Central (188-210).
Crystal Lake Central, with a slightly different lineup, beat Burlington Central, 181-210.
Aubree Lundin (47), Kilynn Axelson (51) and Jennifer Henry and Brooke Schubert (both 54) rounded out McHenry’s scoring.
Delaney Medlyn led Crystal Lake Central with a 42, followed by Addison Cleary (47), Madeline Trannel (51) and Rylee Rud (52) against McHenry. Against Burlington Central, the Tigers counted Karolyn Maxwell’s 43 and Estrella Bernal’s 49 for an eight-stroke drop.
Natalia Gusciora (48) and Ariana Riep (49) led the Rockets.
Hampshire 191, Dundee-Crown 203: Lily Farman and Maddie Franz each shot a 47 to lead the Whip-Purs past the Chargers in their FVC dual. Hampshire also counted Madison Bilek’s 48 and Lorna Bachta’s 49.
D-C’s Magen Lass had a 41 for the low round. Lydia Rodriguez added a 48 for the Chargers.
Marian Central 219, Marengo 260: At Marengo Ridge, Ella Notaro shot 44 to lead the Hurricanes past the Indians in a nonconference match. Nina Notaro added a 48 for Marian.
Alexa Calbow (54) and Aubrie Ettner (56) led Marengo.
GIRLS TENNIS
Jacobs 5, Prairie Ridge 2: At Algonquin, Kylie Cohn and Lara Santa-Ines won at No. 1 doubles to lead the Golden Eagles past the Wolves in their FVC match. Amelia Stoner and Sara Casey (No. 2) and Gabi Czeremuga and Alexis Hill (No. 4) won at doubles and Chloe Siegfort (No. 1) and Amelia Pollock (No. 3) won at singles for the Eagles.
Cary-Grove 7, McHenry 0: At Cary, the Trojans swept the Warrriors in their FVC match.
C-G singles winners were Annabella Gaffaney (No. 1), Addie Lee (No. 2) and Chloe Warner (No. 3). In doubles, Becca Weaver and Alaina Joseph (No. 1), Maggie Groos and Katelyn O’ Malley (No. 2), Madison Strike and Teagan Bowers (No. 3) and Aubrey Lonergan and Erin Galfano (No. 4) were winners.
Huntley 7, Woodstock North 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders swept the Thunder in a nonconference match. Ella Doughty (No. 1), Ari Patel (No. 2) and Kacie Scerbicke (No. 3) won at singles for the Raiders.
Kate Burkey and Elaina Hibbeler (No. 1), Emily Chong and Delaney Stock (No. 2), Carlie Weishaar and Nora Stevenson (No. 3) and Ashley Phommasack and Ellie Pauwels (No. 4) won in doubles for Huntley.