Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 12

Woodstock North’s boys soccer team handed Johnsburg its first Kishwaukee River Conference loss of the season, 2-0, on Monday in Johnsburg.
Nibret Freundl and Jakob Idle had goals for the Thunder (2-7-1, 1-1 KRC), and Kevin Eismueller made 11 saves in the shutout.
Johnsburg fell to 4-4-1, 3-1 KRC.
Woodstock 1, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Fabian Arellano scored on a free kick to lift the Blue Streaks to the KRC win against the Indians.
Matthew Burley had 10 saves for Marengo.
Harvard 4, Richmond-Burton 0: At Harvard, David Aquino scored twice to lead the Hornets past the Rockets in KRC play. Gabino Esquivel and goalie Andres Flores assisted Aquino on his goals.
Saul Sanchez and Martin Quintero had the other two goals with assists from Quintero and David Pichardo, respectively.
Sunday’s result
Willowbrook 2, Huntley 1: At Olympic Park in Schaumburg, the Red Raiders fell to the Warriors in penalty kicks, 6-5, at the BODYARMOR Sports Series Soccer Showdown.
Isaac Jacobo scored in the 65th minute for Huntley (5-3-2) after Willowbrook took the lead with a goal in the 41st.
David Pawlak made four saves in the first half for the Raiders, and Ethan Robertson had five saves in the second half.
BOYS GOLF
Marian Central 170, Marengo 193: At Marengo Ridge, Finn Pivnicka shot a 3-over-par 39 to lead the Hurricanes to the nonconference win against the Indians. Peter Louise added a 42, followed by Alex Domek (43) and Declan Pivnicka (46).
Finn Pivnicka was coming off of a fourth-place individual finish at the Antioch Invite on Saturday, shooting a 76.
Riley Weiss and Sean Ettner had 47s to lead Marengo. Nick Walters added a 49 and Kyle Northcutt had a 50.
Huntley 163, Jacobs 171: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Austin Mullen recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 8 for the Raiders, and Brendan Busky and Nathan Elm led the Raiders with 39s in the Fox Valley Conference win against the Golden Eagles.
Sam Locascio had a 42 for Huntley and Mullen had a 43.
Barrett Rennell had a 39 to lead Jacobs. Owen Ziaja had a 42, Zachary Allen had a 43 and Braden Behrens had a 47.
GIRLS GOLF
Prairie Ridge 183, Huntley 195: At Turnberry in Lakewood, Jenna Albanese earned medalist honors with a 41 for the Wolves in a FVC win against the Raiders. Brooke Benjamin shot a 45, Abby Kay had a 48 and Heather Mead had a 49 for Prairie Ridge.
Aubrey Dingbaum had a 43 to lead Huntley, followed by Maddie Sloan (48), Abby Panier (48) and Kylie Szymczak (56).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Johnsburg 2, Lakes 0: At Johnsburg, Emmy Wizceb and Sophie Person had six kills apiece for the Skyhawks in a nonconference win against the Eagles, 25-17, 25-22.
Delaney Stern had 18 assists and three aces for Johnsburg (11-2), Juliana Cashmore had four blocks and four kills, and Gracie Notriano had 12 digs.
Jacobs 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, the Golden Eagles defeated the Trojans, 26-24, 25-10, in FVC action. Sara Wasner had five kills and five aces, Kate Wilson had 22 digs, and Yvonne Iskrev had five blocks and four aces. Bella Van de Burgt added 13 digs and Abby Deacon had 11 assists for Jacobs (5-7, 3-4 FVC).
Cary-Grove fell to 5-8, 1-6 FVC.
Winnebago 2, Marengo 1: At Marengo, the Indians lost in nonconference action.