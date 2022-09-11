Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 10

Prairie Ridge’s Charlie Pettrone fired a 75 to take second place at the Cary-Grove Boys Golf Invitational on Saturday at Foxford Hills.
Dreu MacKenzie shot a 73 to win the tournament and lead the Bears, with 327 strokes, to the team title. Cary-Grove and Huntley tied for second at 330. Prairie Ridge was next with 338.
Burlington Central’s Ivan Larson (76), C-G’s Maddux Tarasievich (77), Huntley’s Brendan Busky (78) and Crystal Lake South’s Nate Stewart and Lake Zurich’s Zach Lawler (79) were the golfers to break 80.
C-G’s Joey Boldt (81), Erik Pietrzyk (84) and Ben Johnson (88) had the other counting scores.
Huntley’s scores after Busky were Nathan Elm (82) and Nooa Hakala and Austin Mullen (both 85).
GIRLS GOLF
Stillman Valley Invitational: Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn shot 88 for third and Rylee Rud had a 95 for fifth place at the tournament.
GIRLS TENNIS
Huntley Quintagular: The Red Raiders top two doubles teams went 4-0 in their divisions to take firsts.
Elaina Hibbeler and Kate Burkey won at No. 1 doubles; Emily Chong and Delaney Stock won at No. 2 doubles.
Hononegah won the tournament with 32 points, Rolling Meadows had 25 and Huntley was third with 20.
BOYS SOCCER
Loyola 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Streamwood, the Ramblers scored twice in the first half to hand the Tigers (5-1-2) a loss in the Streamwood Fall Classic.
Tigers goalkeeper Joseph Gumicindo had nine saves.
Loyola scored in the 38th minute off a free kick and added a goal one minute later.
St. Laurence 2, Huntley 0: The Raiders (5-2-2) lost to the Vikings in their first-round game in the BodyArmor Series.
St. Laurence scored a goal in each half. Huntley goalkeeper David Pawlak had seven saves.
Marian Central 2, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1: Nate Iafigliola scored a goal and assisted on another as the Hurricanes (7-1-1) defeated the Cristeros in their BodyArmor Series first-round game.
Peyton Thomas scored in the 21st minute off Iafigliola’s assist. Iafigliola scored in the 31st minute off Michael Sbarounis’ assist.
Dawson Yegge had 10 saves in goal for the Hurricanes.
Crystal Lake South 6, Harlem 0: At Crystal Lake, Nolan Getzinger scored twice as the Gators (4-2-1) defeated the Huskies in a nonconference game.
Nick Prus scored an unassisted goal in the first half before the Gators broke the game wide open in the second half.
Nico Velasco, Mason Ross and Ari Chingakham also had second-half goals for South. Getzinger, Prus, Ross and Andrew Smart had assists for the Gators.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Peoria First to the Finish Invitational: At Detweiller Park, Prairie Ridge was third in the Class 2A race with 202 and Woodstock took fourth with 229 as teams from around the state ran on the course that will host the state meet.
Woodstock’s Ishan Patel took eighth and Aryan Patel was 24th. Prairie Ridge’s Gerrit Dam was 17th and Will Gelon was 19th. Burlington Central’s Ryan Kries took 20th and Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir was 31st.
In the Class 1A race, Johnsburg’s Jackson Batt took 30th.
In Class 3A, Jacobs took eighth as a team with 317, led by Andrew Beyer at 30th and Aiden DeMuth in 46th.
Lake Park Invitational: At Roselle, Huntley’s Tommy Nitz won the race in 15:10.8, 13 seconds ahead of the next runner, and the Red Raiders finished third as a team with 87 points.
Wheaton-Warrenville South won with 42, followed by Wheaton North at 69.
Ty Rasmussen took ninth and Zach Zuzzio was 19th for the Raiders.
Wauconda Invitational: Crystal Lake Central’s Karson Hollander won the race in 16;16, 27 seconds ahead of the second-place runner.
Central’s Aiden Shulfer took fifth and Nate Peyer was 12th as the Tigers took second with 61 points, behind Chicago Lane at 51.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Peoria First to the Finish Invitational: At Detweiller Park, McHenry’s Danielle Jensen took fifth in the Class 3A race as many teams got a look at the course where the state meet will be run in two months.
Johnsburg’s Jolene Cashmore took sixth in the Class 1A race, leading the Skyhawks to ninth as a team with 336. Elizabeth Smith was 37th for Johnsburg.
In Class 2A, Cary-Grove’s Jocelyn Onstot took eighth and Ada Saletnik finished 24th as the Trojans took seventh with 292 points.
In Class 3A, Jacobs’ Bailey Schwartz was 26th and Natalia Maciorowski was 37th. McHenry’s Lynda Rotundo finished 33rd.
Lake Park Invitational: At Roselle, Huntley’s Breanna Burak was eighth and Brittney Burak was 11th and the Red Raiders were fourth as a team with 140.
York won with 38 points, Prospect was second with 62 and Downers Grove North was third with 123.
Wauconda Invitational: Crystal Lake Central’s Hadley Ferrero won the race in 18:45, 45 seconds ahead of second place, and the Tigers took the team title with 33 points.
Central put its five scoring runners among the top 12. Brynn Matthei took third, Annie Ferrero finished sixth, Emma Macke was 11th and Gwenyth Brickey was 12th.