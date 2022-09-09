Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 8

Jacobs bounced back from a loss in the first set and held off Burlington Central 19-25, 25-23, 26-24 in their Fox Valley Conference volleyball match on Thursday.
Teagan Van Stone had six kills and three blocks for the Golden Eagles (4-7, 2-4 FVC). Isabella Spychala added five kills, three blocks and three digs.
Aurora Rodella had 12 assists, 10 digs and three aces for Jacobs. Abby Deacon had 11 assists and 11 digs. Kate Wilson led the Eagles with 22 digs. Bella Van de Burgt added three kills, two blocks and two aces.
The Rockets (3-4, 2-4) got eight kills, two blocks and two aces each from Brooke Hoffman and Leah Freesemann.
Ashley Arceo and Sarah Jack each had 15 assists. Rachel Burton added five kills and two blocks, and Peyton Strout had four kills and five blocks.
Huntley 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, the Red Raiders got nine kills from Morgan Jones and seven from Ally Panzloff as they defeated Cary-Grove 25-10, 25-18 in an FVC match.
Huntley (6-0, 6-0 FVC) was led by Maggie Duyos with 17 assists and had five kills.
Avary DeBlieck had two blocks, Panzloff added three aces and Lizzy Williams served up two aces.
Dundee-Crown 2, McHenry 0: At Carpentersville, Audrey Prusko led the Chargers (5-1, 5-1) with seven kills and four aces as they defeated the Warriors in an FVC match 25-22, 25-18.
Taylor Findlay and Sydney Komparda played tough in the back with 12 digs each.
Rachel Piluski added five kills, while Kylie Hanson, Maddie Muhvic and Findlay all had three each.
Prairie Ridge 2, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, Brielle Schulze put down 10 kills and had eight digs as the Wolves (4-3, 4-2) defeated the Whip-Purs 25-18, 25-18 in their FVC match.
Katya Flaugher added six kills and two aces, Mackenzie Schmidt had four kills and three blocks and Grace Jansen had 10 assists and two kills.
Rockford Lutheran 2, Marian Central 1: At Rockford, the Hurricanes came up short against the Crusaders in their nonconference match 25-22, 14-25, 25-11.
Kaitlin Mullen led Marian with 10 assists and 11 digs. Ella Conlon had eight kills, one block and five digs. Hadley Rogge added four kills and three blocks.
Johnsburg 2, Rockford Christian 1: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks prevailed in their nonconference match against the Royal Lions 25-18, 16-25, 25-20.
Emmy Wizceb and Kaylee Fouke each had eight kills for Johnsburg. Delaney Stern added 15 assiss, 10 digs and five kills.
Molly Buchanan had four aces, Juliana Cashmore had four blocks.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Huntley wins triangular: At Crystal Lake, Jillian Cherwin won two individual events and swam on two winning relays as the Red Raiders defeated Cary-Grove and Dundee-Crown.
Huntley finished with 77 points, C-G had 60 and D-C had 33.
Cherwin won the 500-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, and also swam legs on Huntley’s winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Huntley’s Kate Gribbens won the 200 freestyle and competed on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
D-C’s Alison Fitzgerald won the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. Mia Dzik won the 100 butterfly for the Chargers.
C-G got wins from Sofia Iskra in the 50 freestyle and Delaney Lintz in the 100 freestyle.
BOYS SOCCER
Harvard 2, Hononegah 0: At Rockton, the Hornets finally finished their chances in the second half for a nonconference victory over the Indians.
Harvard outshot Hononegah, 13-2, for the game, but had nothing to show at halftime. David Aquino scored on a penalty kick and Miguel Mercado scored an unassisted goal. Andres Hernandez had two saves in goal.
Dundee-Crown 2, Cary-Grove 1: At Carpentersville, the Chargers scored twice in the second half to beat the Trojans (1-5, 0-1) in their FVC game.
Tyler Seda scored off Cole Waddell’s assist for C-G. Logan Kemp had two saves in goal.
Crystal Lake South 1, Auburn 0: At Crystal Lake, Nolan Getzinger scored on Andrew Smart’s assist in the second half as the Gators (3-2-1) won their nonconference game.
Goalkeeper Logan Vargas had one save for the Gators.
Marian Central 2, Richmond-Burton 0: At Richmond, Nate Iafigliola scored a goal and assisted on another as the Hurricanes (6-1-1) defeated the Rockets in a nonconference game.
Iafigliola assisted on Jacob Bonnet’s goal with 23:38 remaining in the game. He scored 10 minutes later for the insurance goal.
Marian goalkeeper Dawson Yegge had eight saves.
BOYS GOLF
Crystal Lake Central 183, Crystal Lake South 194: At Crystal Lake Country Club, Nate Stewart shot a 4-over-par 39 for the low score by five strokes, but the Gators lost to the Tigers in their FVC dual match.
Jack Bice led Central with a 44, Conor Naughton had a 45 and Jack Dobbeck and Charlie Polash each had a 47.
Dundee-Crown 166, McHenry 176: At Carpentersville, Jake and Jared Russell shot 39 and 40 to lead the Chargers to an FVC victory over the Warriors at Bonnie Dundee.
Mason Morawski added a 43 and Cam Schmeiser shot 45 for D-C.
Tanner Polep led McHenry with a 41. Ryan Townsend (43), Alex LaShelle (44) and Brandin Amelio (48) rounded out the Warriors’ scoring.
Richmond-Burton 183, Harvard 184: At Fontana-On-Lake-Geneva, Wis., Jeff Lehn fired a 39 to lead the Rockets to a narrow win over the Hornets in their Kishwaukee River Conference dual match at Abbey Springs.
Colten Miller added a 43 and Aiden Wicinski shot 48 for R-B.
Logan Garafol led Harvard with a 43. Aaron Saucedo shot 45 and Connor Pedrsen added a 46.
GIRLS GOLF
McHenry 180, Marian Central 203: At Bull Valley, Madison Donovan shot a 40 to lead the Warriors past the Hurricanes in their nonconference match at Boone Creek.
Aubree Lundin (44), Kilynn Axelson (47) and Shania Houston and Jennifer Henry (both 49) rounded out the scoring.
Nina Notaro led Marian with a 42 and Ella Notaro shot 46.
Marengo 200, Johnsburg 222: At Marengo Ridge, Emma Leucht shot 46 to lead the Indians past the Skyhawks in a KRC match.
Cadence Leucht and Aubrie Ettner added 48s for Marengo.
Riley Klotz led Johnsburg with 48 and Lana Bowers added a 53.
Richmond-Burton 240, Harvard 276: At Fontana-On-Lake-Geneva, Wis., Sofia Nagel shot 57, Samantha Binkey had a 58 and Meadow Rosendahl a 59 as the Rockets beat the Hornets at Abbey Springs.
Aaralynn Schneider shot a 52 to lead Harvard.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cary-Grove 5, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Crystal Lake, Annabella Gaffaney (No. 1) and Addie Lee (No. 2) won in singles to lead the Trojans past the Tigers in their FVC match.
Becca Weaver and Alaina Joseph (No. 1), Chloe Warner and Madison Strike (No. 3) and Erin Galfano and Aubrey Lonergan (No. 4) won in doubles for C-G.
The Tigers got wins from Emily Pinion at No. 3 singles and from Maggie O’Connell and Anya Parikh at No. 2 doubles.
Huntley 6, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, Ella Doughty (No. 1) and Kacie Scerbicke (No. 3) won at singles for the Red Raiders in their FVC victory over the Wolves.
Elaina Hibbeler and Kate Burkey (No. 1), Emily Chong and Delaney Stock (No. 2), Nora Stevenson and Carlie Weishaar (No. 3) and Ellie Pauwels and Ashley Phommasack (No. 4) won at doubles for the Raiders.
Ari Patel won at No. 2 singles for Prairie Ridge.
Jacobs 6, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Chloe Siegfort (No. 1), Camryn Clark (No. 2) and Julia Burley (No. 3) won at singles to lead the Golden Eagles past the Warriors in their FVC match.
Kylie Cohn and Lara Santa-Ines (No. 1), Sara Casey and Amelia Stoner (No. 2) and Gabi Czeremuga and Alexis Hill (No. 4) won at doubles for Jacobs.
McHenry got its win from Lorelei Galvicius and Samantha Lovitsch at No. 3 doubles.