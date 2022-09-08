Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 7

Richmond-Burton picked up its second Kishwaukee River Conference win of the season, defeating Marengo 25-13, 25-17, in Richmond on Wednesday.
Elissa Furlan had five kills, two blocks and three aces for the Rockets (7-4, 2-0 KRC) while Alex Hopp earned 15 assists and one block. Maggie Uhwat finished with seven kills and two aces while Maddi Havlicek and Bri Maldonado each added two blocks.
Woodstock North 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Thunder (6-0, 2-0 KRC) earned a KRC win on the road, winning 25-16, 25-8.
Jacalyn McMilliam had three blocks for the Hornets while Jade Sanchez had two aces and Asha Billstrand led with five digs.
BOYS GOLF
Woodstock North co-op 157, Johnsburg 175: At Crystal Woods, Marc Cheng led the Thunder to a KRC win.
Cheng shot a 38 to earn a medal while Frank Ferru and Brady Heeren followed suit with a 39. Aidan Sivore added a 41.
Richmond-Burton 172, Marengo 195: At Twin Lakes, Wisc., the Rockets picked up a KRC win thanks to a strong showing from Colten Miller.
Miller led all scorers with a 39 while Jeff Lehn added a 42. Jacob Olson scored a 45 and Danny DeZank shot a 46. Ryan Scholberg (52), Jackson Meyer (53) and Cooper O’Day (55) capped things off for the Rockets.
Kyle Northcutt led Marengo by shooting a 44 while Leo Bankel added a 49.
GIRLS GOLF
Crystal Lake Central co-op 184, Jacobs 216: At Randall Oaks, Delaney Medlyn led the way for the Tigers with a 42 to pick up a Fox Valley Conference win.
Addison Cleary earned a 46 while Rylee Rud and Madeline Trannel each shot a 48. Estrella Bernal (49) and Ella Smith (58) rounded things out for the Tigers.
Anya Piarowski was the Golden Eagles’ top scorer with a 46. Kate Maurus (54), Marley Skarosi (55), Sofia Lindgren (61) and Nicole Heims (62) all competed for Jacobs.
McHenry 185, Huntley 193: At Pinecrest, the Warriors edged out a conference win thanks to a strong showing from Madison Donovan.
Donovan shot a 39 while Aubree Lundin (46), Kilyna Axelson (47) and Shania Houston (53) followed suit.
Aubrey Dingbaum led the way for the Red Raiders with a 42 while Abby Dingbaum shot a 45. Kylie Szymczak scored a 52 and Sammi Campanelli finished at 54.
Prairie Ridge 191, Burlington Central 217: At Turnberry, the Wolves picked up an FVC win thanks to a strong performance from Ella Giffin, who shot a 45.
Jenna Albanese tallied a 47 for the Wolves while Abby Kay shot a 48 and Grace Mertel scored a 51.
Ari Riep led Burlington Central after she shot a 49 and Talia added a 53.
Marengo 208, Richmond-Burton 268: At Nippersink, Marengo earned a commanding KRC win.
Cadence Leucht led the way with a 46 while Emma Leucht tallied a 49. Alexa Calbow shot a 56 while Aubrie Ettner and Gabby Gieseke each added 57 while Vivian Szostek finished with a 79.
Meadow Rosendahl and Sofia Nagel led the way for the Rockets with a 63 while Sammi Binkley added a 67. Melissa Roedel (75), Grace Camp (77) and Emily Porreca (79) finished things off.
BOYS SOCCER
Marengo 3, Harvest Christian Academy 0: At Marengo, the home team (4-3, 0-2 KRC) bested its nonconference opponent.
Grant 2, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks dropped their nonconference match to fall to 4-2-1 overall.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
McHenry 125, Woodstock North co-op 39: At McHenry, the Warriors picked up a big win at home.
Victoria Sadowski won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 13.87 seconds and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.99. She was also part of the 200 medley relay, including Reilly Byron, Andrea Avila and Emma Blanken, that won at 2:01.84 and the 400 free relay at 4:09.36 with Blacken, Avila, and Jenna Harris.
Blanken won the 200 individual medley (2:37.07), Byron took the 50 free (26.40) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.44) and Avila captured the 100 butterfly (1:07.34). Abi Anderson, Allison Tomaszewski, Harris and Byron won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:53.36.
Woodstock’s Bella Borta won the 100 free at 1:00.24.