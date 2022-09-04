Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 3

Crystal Lake South’s Bella Gonzalez took third and Abby Machesky was eighth as the Gators won their own Rich Eschman Invitational Cross Country Invitational Saturday at Veteran Acres Park in Crystal Lake.
The Gators finished with 54 points, McHenry (71) was second and Cary-Grove (77) was third. The meet is now named for the former South boys cross country coach who started the meet about 30 years ago.
Lake Zurich’s Brooke Johnston won the race in 18:49, while McHenry’s Danielle Jensen (19:09) was second, followed by Gonzalez (19:19), McHenry’s Alyssa Moore (19:38) and Johnsburg’s Jolene Cashmore (19:41).
South placed its top five runners – Gonzalez, Machesky, Colette Bacidore, Brieannah James and Anna McDermott – in the top 19 (with individual runners not competing with a team places tossed out).
McHenry was led by Jensen, Moore, Lynda Rotundo (13th overall) and Skylar Balzer (26th).
C-G’s Jocelyn Onstot was sixth, Ada Saletnik was 14th and Juliana Ferrera was 32nd.
Dundee-Crown’s Kaylee Brodie took 24th.
St. Charles East Invitational: At Geneva, Prairie Ridge’s Rachel Soukup (17:55.3) took second and Huntley’s Breanna Burak (18:06.0) was third in the 12-team meet.
York (27) won the girls team title, followed by St. Charles East (109) and Huntley (114).
Brittney Burak took sixth for Huntley and Guillermina Giminez was 29th.
Jacobs took ninth as a team, led by Bailey Schwartz in 10th and Natalia Maciorowski was 19th. Prairie Ridge was 10th, led by Soukup and Olivia McPherson, who was 21st.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Crystal Lake South Invitational: At Crystal Lake, Woodstock finished strong in third place with 66 points, led by twins Ishan and Aryan Patel, in the meet.
The meet was renamed in honor of former South boys cross country coach Rich Eschman, who started it 30 years ago and was in attendance Saturday.
Ishan Patel was the top local finisher at fourth in 17:03. McHenry’s Doug Martin (17:27) was sixth, Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir (17:27) was seventh and Aryan Patel (17:29) was eighth.
Fremd won the boys title with 44 points, followed by Belvidere North (50) and Woodstock.
Woodstock’s next three scoring runners were Charlie Baker, Dylan Hanson and Jakob Crown, who were 17th through 19th. The Blue Streaks had two other top-25 runners with Cohen Shutt (22nd) and Aidan Greenlee (25th).
Adam Strombom (29th) and Joe Gonzalez (33rd) led South. Johnsburg’s Jackson Batt took 31st.
St. Charles East Invitational: At Geneva, Huntley’s Tommy Nitz kept Downers Grove North from notching a perfect score when he won the race in 15:11.1.
The next five runners were from North, which won the team title with 20 points. Huntley (96) was second, followed by St. Charles East (100) and Jacobs (102). Prairie Ridge (111) was sixth.
Jacobs’ Aidan DeMuth took 10th, Andrew Beyer was 12th and Alec Melendez was 18th.
Huntley’s Zach Zuzzio and Ty Rasmussen finished 17th and 18th.
Prairie Ridge was led by Gerrit Dam in 14th, with Will Gelon in 20th and Evan Gilleland in 21st.
VOLLEYBALL
Jacobs Tournament: At Algonquin, Crystal Lake Central defeated Cary-Grove, 25-20, 25-11, to take third place in the tournament.
Barrington beat Wheaton North to win the championship. Central lost to North, 25-9, 25-14, in the semifinals.
Jacobs took seventh place and Marian Central was eighth.
Central’s Gabbie Anderson recorded 61 assists and 26 digs for the five matches. Mia Ginter added 43 digs.
Bree Hubacker led the Tigers with 18 kills and Mykaela Wallen had 17, along with 39 digs. Sienna Smiejek added 10 blocks and 11 kills.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cary-Grove Bud Lachel Tournament: At Cary, the host Trojans were second in their four-team tournament behind Guilford, which finished with 11 points. C-G had 10.
C-G’s Addie Lee won No. 2 singles, while Annabella Gaffaney was second at No. 1 singles.
The Trojans’ Becca Weaver and Alaina Joseph were second at No. 1 doubles. C-G also was second at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, where the Trojans shifted teams around.
BOYS SOCCER
Huntley Quadrangular Tournament: The host Red Raiders (4-1-2) won their own tournament with a 3-2 victory over Larkin.
The Royals took a 2-0 lead in the first half before the Raiders came back.
Ansel Dias scored off a pass from Hudson Nielsen in the 28th minute. In the second half, Talon Sargent scored off Ethan Robertson’s assist and Mason Leslie scored off another assist from Nielsen.
David Pawlak had four saves for Huntley and Robertson had six.
Against North, Nielsen had all four assists as Sargent, Jack Breunig, Ethan Pfeifer and Dias all scored.
Robertson had five saves in that game.
Dave Rigby Challenge: At Johnsburg, five Hurricanes found the net as they rolled to a 5-1 victory over Wilmot to take the title for a third consecutive time.
Marian (5-1-1) got goals from Sam Manaois, Thomas Payton and Michael Sbarounis.
Alek Trojanowski, who assisted on Payton’s and Sbarounis’ goals, scored in the second half, as did Dominic Aragona, to put the game away.
Goalkeeper Dawson Yegge had five saves. Hurricanes coach Art Dixon credited Jacob Bonnet, Nic Giesinger, Nate Iafigliola, Joseph Goder and Finn Piefer for their defensive efforts in the shutout.
Palatine 2, McHenry 1: At the Wauconda Tournament, the Warriors (4-2) fell to the Pirates, who scored twice in the second half.
J.J. Tapia scored for McHenry. Goalkeeper Tyler Juergensen had three saves.
Friday’s results
Fremd 6, Dundee-Crown 0: At Palatine, the Chargers fell apart in the second half, allowing five goals after the intermission in a shutout loss.
Christopher Gerardo made nine saves in the road loss as D-C moved to 3-3-1 overall.
GIRLS GOLF
Johnsburg 207, Badger (Wisc.) 219: At Bull Valley, the Skyhawks (4-2) earned a victory in a rare Friday matchup at Boone Creek Golf Club. Riley Klotz led the field for Johnsburg with a 42, MacKenzie McQuiston shot a 51, Lana Bowers had a 55 and Ellie Konrad rounded out the qualifying scorers with a 59.