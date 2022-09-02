Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 1

Cary-Grove picked up a pair of eagles, one from Maddux Tarasievich and anothr from Kyle Kotlarczyk, as they defeated McHenry, 151-169, in a Fox Valley Conference boys golf match at Foxford Hills on Thursday.
Trojans coach Chris Gotsch could recall only one other eagle by a C-G player at Foxford Hills since he has been coaching, when Mitch Whitehouse carded one eight years ago.
Tarasievich shot a 35, while Kotlarczyk and Erik Pietrzyk both had 38s and Joey Boldt had a 40 for C-G (6-1, 5-0) .
Justin Link shot 39 to lead the Warriors, who got a 43 from Tanner Polep and 44s from Bradin Amelio and Alex LaShell.
Johnsburg 174, Richmond-Burton 175: At Bull Valley, the Rockets’ Jeff Lehn fired a 36, but the Skyhawks overcame that for a one-stroke victory in their Kishwaukee River Conference match at Boone Creek.
Mike Link led Johnsburg (2-0 KRC) with a 41. Noah Hagen and RIley Johnson added 44s for Johnsburg and Mason Diedrich had a 45.
Jacob Olson shot 42 for the Rockets (0-4 KRC), while Colten Miller had a 48 and Danny DeZanek shot 49.
Marian Central 176, St. Patrick 197: At Bull Valley Golf Club, Peter Louise shot 41 as the Hurricanes defeated the Shamrocks in a nonconference match.
Marian picked up its fourth straight win with help from Finn Pivnicka (43), Ethan Tom and Michael Jablonski (both at 46).
Woodstock North co-op 161, Harvest Christian 164: At Elgin, Aidan Sivore fired a 36 to lead the Thunder to the nonconference victory.
BOYS SOCCER
Cary-Grove 3, Harvard 2: At Fox Lake, Ian Frangiamore scored a second-half goal, then set up Landon Nawracaj for the deciding goal as the Trojans defeated the Hornets at the Grant Tournament.
C-G (1-3) took the lead with 25 minutes remaining when Frangiamore drilled a shot into the net. Later, Frangiamore fed Nawracaj with a pass and he put it in with 18 minutes remaining.
Cole Waddell scored off Kyle Nordegren’s assist in the first half. Grant Magak assisted on Frangiamore’s goal.
Trojans goalkeeper Logan Kemp had six saves, including one on a first-half penalty kick.
David Aquino and Gabino Esquivel scored for Harvard. Pedro Quintero had four saves in goal.
Wauconda 3, McHenry 0: At Wauconda, the host Bulldogs won their tournament game with a shutout against the Warriors.
Tyler Juergensen had five saves in goal for McHenry.
Richmond-Burton 4, Winnebago 0: At Richmond, the Rockets’ Joe Kyes and Sean Rockwell each scored and assisted on a goal as they defeated the Indians in their nonconference game.
R-B (5-4) also got goals from Aiden Alberts and Maddox Meyer. Josue Campos had an assist for R-B and Piotr Chmeilowski had one save to pick up his fourth shutout in goal.
Huntley 1, Guilford 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders played to a draw with the Vikings.
Hudson Nielsen scored off of Talon Sargent’s assist in the 26th minute for Huntley (2-1-2). David Pawlak had five saves in goal.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Dundee-Crown 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Carpentersville, Audrey Prusko and Kylie Hanson each had seven kills as the Chargers defeated the Gators, 25-22, 25-15, in an FVC match.
Courtney Komparda served for 15 points and added 16 assists for D-C and Sydney Komparda had 10 digs.
Gabby Wire led South with 10 kills and 10 digs, Morgan Johnson added four kills, five digs and three aces, and Emma Stowasser had 17 assists.
Huntley 2, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Maggie Duyos tallied 22 assists as the Red Raiders defeated the Rockets in their FVC match, 25-20, 25-16.
Huntley (4-0, 4-0) got seven kills each from Morgan Jones and Georgia Watson and five from Ally Panzloff. Watson and Avary DeBlieck each had five blocks.
The Rockets (2-3, 1-3) were led by Leah Freesemann with seven kills. Brooke Hoffman added six kills and four digs, Ashley Arceo had seven assists, four digs and three aces and Brianna Gritzman had seven digs, three assists and an ace.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, Mykaela Wallen and Bree Hubacher each put down seven kills as the Tigers defeated the Whip-Purs in an FVC match, 26-24, 25-20.
Wallen also had 14 digs, Hubacher contributed seven digs and two aces. Gabbie Anderson added 18 assists, four kills and five digs for Central, and Vivian Akalanou had four kills and five blocks.
Grant 2, Marian Central 1: At Fox Lake, the Hurricanes came back to win the second set, but then lost their nonconference match to the Bulldogs, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20.
Ella Conlon led Marian with 11 kills and six digs, Delaney Rogge added six kills, three digs and two blocks. Kaitlyn Mullen had 15 assists and five digs with a block. Alex Rewiako had 14 assists and seven digs and Jordan Orlos had five blocks and 10 digs.
Richmond-Burton 2, Rockford Lutheran 0: At Richmond, the Rockets (4-1) had a balanced offensive attack in their nonconference win over the Crusaders.
Elissa Furlan had eight kills and two blocks, Maggie Uhwat had six kills, four aces and two blocks and Kaitlyn Lehecka added six kills, three aces and two blocks. Alex Hopp had 16 assists and Lyndsay Regnier had 13 digs.
Cary-Grove 2, McHenry 0: At Cary, Tricia Kennedy had seven kills and three aces as the Trojans defeated the Warriors, 29-27, 25-23, in their FVC match.
Olivia Kessler added six assists and Erin Wadzinski had seven digs for C-G.
Harvard 2, North Boone 1: At Poplar Grove, Mindy Krasinski picked up 18 assists as the Hornets held off the Vikings, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, in their nonconference match.
Asha Billstrand and Katelyn Duber each had seven kills. Duber and Jillian Cooke each had seven digs.
Wednesday’s result
Richmond-Burton 2, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, the Rockets rallied from a 17-10 deficit in the first set and beat the Blue Streaks, 26-24, 25-19, in the Kishwaukee River Conference opener for both teams.
Maggie Uhwat and Elissa Furlan (two aces) both had six kills to lead R-B (3-1, 1-0 KRC). Kaitlyn Lehecka added four kills and an ace. Alexandra Hopp had 17 assists and two kills.
Woodstock (2-3-1, 0-1) was led by Hallie Steponaitis with six kills and Allison O’Brien with three. Ella Wicker (12 assists) and Ella White both had two aces. Julia Laidig had two kills and an ace.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cary-Grove 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Annabella Gaffaney (No. 1), Addie Lee (No. 2) and Erin Galfano (No. 3) won in singles as the Trojans swept the Chargers in an FVC match.
Maggie Groos and Becca Weaver (No. 1), Katelyn O’Malley and Alaina Joseph (No. 2), Chloe Warner and Madison Strike (No. 3) and Aubrey Lonergran and Katie Groos (No. 4) won in doubles for the Trojans.
Huntley 7, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders (3-1, 1-0) swept the Tigers (1-3, 0-1) in their FVC match.
Kate Burkey and Elaina Hibbeler did not lose a game at No. 1 doubles for Huntley. Emily Chong and Delaney Stock (No. 2), Nora Stevenson and Carlie Weishaar (No. 3) and Ellie Pauwels and Ashley Phommasack (No. 4) also won in doubles.
Ella Doughty (No. 1), Ari Patel (No. 2) and Kacie Scerbicke (No. 3) were singles winners.
Prairie Ridge 7, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Aleena Ciezak (No. 1), Olivia Schleicher (No. 2) and Vedika Shah (No. 3) were singles winners as the Wolves defeated the Warriors in an FVC match.
In doubles, Megan Clark and Kelsey Collins (No. 1), Madde Bartmess and Gracie Smith (No. 2), Izzy Pollastrini and Paige Newport (No. 3) and Deb and Jazzmyn Prado (No. 4) were the winners.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Viator 173, Marian Central 213: At Hoffman Estates, Ella Notaro shot 45 and Nina Notaro had a 50 as the Hurricanes lost their nonconference match to the Lions at Highland Woods Golf Club.