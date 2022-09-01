Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 31

Johnsburg picked up its first Kishwaukee River Conference win of the season when it defeated Harvard 25-16, 25-8, on Wednesday in Harvard.
Sophie Person finished the night with seven kills while Maggie Klein added four kills for Johnsburg. Gracie Notriano had 11 digs while Delaney Stern had 14 assists and four aces.
Asha Billstrand led Harvard with four digs and Jaclyn McMillan had three blocks.
Antioch 2, Marian Central 1: At Antioch, the Hurricanes fell in three sets in a nonconference match 26-28, 25-17, 22-25.
Ella Conlon had six kills, four aces and 10 digs for Marian Central while Kaitlyn Mullen added nine assists, three kills, six digs, two aces and one block. Danielle Lipinsky had five kills.
BOYS SOCCER
McHenry 3, North Chicago 0: At the Wauconda Tournament, the Warriors stayed undefeated on the season in the tournament’s opening match.
Alejandro Mendez scored off a pass from Charlie Ortiz for McHenry (4-0, 0-0 FVC) in the first half while Ortiz and Marko Stojich scored in the second half.
Tyler Juergensen made four saves in net for the Warriors.
Palatine 1, Crystal Lake South 0: At the Wauconda Tournament, the Gators allowed a second-half goal and couldn’t come back to pick up a win.
The Gators (1-2-1, 0-0 FVC) will play in the fifth-place game on Saturday.
BOYS GOLF
Cary-Grove 157, Huntley 158: At Foxford Hills, the Trojans squeaked out an FVC win.
Cary-Grove’s Maddux Tarasievich was the top performer, shooting a 37, while Joey Boldt, Kyle Kotlarczyk and Erik Pietrzyk scored a 40. Ben Johnson and Brock Iverson each shot a 42 while Thomas Miranda finished at 44.
Huntley’s Brendan Busky and Nooa Hakala each led the Red Raiders with a 38 while Nathan Elm (39), Taig Bhathal (43), Jake Gordus (47), Austin Mullen (48) and Carter Coss (50) round out the competition.
Wauconda 179, Johnsburg 179: At Boone Creek, the Skyhawks fell in a tiebreaker after finishing the round in a tie.
Mike Link shot a 42 to lead Johnsburg while Riley Johnson shot a 43. Mason Salamon scored a 46 and Ethan Stall shot a 48 while Noah Hagen (49), Nick Grons (50) and Sam Spiewak (54) finished it off for the Skyhawks.
Woodstock North co-op 172, Richmond-Burton 182: At Twin Lakes, Wisc., the Thunder picked up a KRC win.
Marc Cheng led the way for a 42 for Woodstock North while Frank Fesro and Alex Treadway shot a 43. Brody Herron (44), Aiden Sivore (45), Brady Yeryens (46) and Parker Leonard (52) finished it off for Woodstock North.
Jeff Lehn had the top overall score 38 while Colten Miller shot a 41. Jacob Olson (47), Danny DeZanek (56), Jackson Mayer (60) and Cooper O’Day (67) all competed for the Rockets.
Prairie Ridge 161, Jacobs 172: At Randall Oaks, Charlie Pettrone led the way for the Wolves shooting a 35.
Daniel Saville was second with a 41 while Justin Lee shot a 42. Thomas Trax (43), James Berg (44) and Austin Klauser (47) finished it for Prairie Ridge.
The Golden Eagles’ Barrett Rennell led the way with a 40 while Braden Behrens added a 43. Luke Johnson (44), Owen Ziaja (45), Connor Schlueter (46), Zach Allen (47) and Aiden Kehoe (49) all performed for Jacobs.
Marian Central 172, St. Viator 184: At Bull Valley, the Hurricanes picked up their first win against the Lions.
Peter Louise was the top scorer for Marican Central, shooting a 38. Joe Weinberger (41), Finn Pivnicka (46) and Alex Domek (47) were the other top scorers.
GIRLS GOLF
Huntley 190, Jacobs 217: At Pinecrest, the Red Raiders picked up an FVC win.
Aubrey Dingbaum led the way for Huntley shooting a 43 while Sammi Campanelli and Abby Panier added a 48 and a 49, respectively.
Jacobs’ Kate Maury shot a 50 to lead the way for the Golden Eagles while Kayla Doetsch (52), Marley Doetsch (53) and Anya Piarowski (62) capped it off.
McHenry 171, Dundee-Crown 213: At Boone Creek, the Warriors picked up an FVC with Aubree Lundin leading the way after she shot a 37.
Madison Donovan and Kilynn Axelson each shot a 43 while Jennifer Henry, Shania Houston and Brooke Schubert added scores of 48, 51 and 62, respectively.
Sophie Morawski was the top golfer for the Charger shooting a 49 while Megan Lasas finished with a 51. Lydia Rodriguez (55), Sabrina Barrett (58) and Kaelyn Vanesch (68) rounded it out for Dundee-Crown.
Hampshire 194, Prairie Ridge 207: At Turnberry, the Whip-Purs earned a FVC win thanks to a strong day from Lily Farnam, who shot a 42.
Lorna Bachta added a 53 while Kaylee Seo added a 55 and Maddie Franz shot a 57.
Jenna Albanese led the way for the Wolves with a 47 while Abby Kay (48), Grace Mertel (49) and Ella Griffin (50) finished it off.