Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 30

McHenry’s Ella Boland provided a strong all-around match with 13 kills, four aces and six blocks as the Warriors defeated Jacobs, 25-14, 25-11, in a Fox Valley Conference volleyball match for their first win.
McHenry (1-3, 1-2) got 19 assists from Ella Jenkins. Mollie Hobson added six kills, and Lynette Alsot had four kills and an ace.
Teagan Van Ston led Jacobs (0-3, 0-3) with three kills and a block. Yvonne Iskrev added two kills and two aces, and Aurora Rodella led the Eagles with five assists.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Crystal Lake, Gabbie Anderson had 12 assists, six digs and four aces as the Tigers defeated the Trojans in their FVC match, 25-14, 25-19.
Mykaela Wallen led Central with six kills and seven digs. Bree Hubacher added five kills, four digs, three aces and a block. Maddie Anderson had five aces and two digs, and Mia Ginger topped the Tigers with 10 digs, and had an ace and an assist.
Huntley 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders (3-0, 3-0) beat the Wolves (2-2, 2-1), 25-23, 25-17, in their FVC match.
Mackenzie Schmidt led Prairie Ridge with four kills. Julia Reina had five assists and an ace and Katya Flaugher added two kills, two aces and three digs.
Woodstock North 2, Marengo 0: At Woodstock, Kaitlyn Wickersheim delivered eight kills and six digs as the Thunder (4-0, 1-0) beat the Indians in their Kishwaukee River Conference opener.
Kylie Schulze led North with 19 assists and added five kills, four digs, an ace and a block. Lexi Hansen and Emma Berner each had five kills, and Clara Klasek had two kills and two blocks.
Sydney Andrews had three kills and four blocks for the Indians, while Gianna Almeida added three kills and three blocks.
Alden-Hebron 2, Westminster Christian 0: At Elgin, the Giants beat the Warriors, 25-19, 27-25, for their first win.
Adriana Valdez led A-H with five kills, Evelyn Heber had two kills and four aces, and Marissa Johnson and Joanna Cazares each had two aces for the Giants.
Crystal Lake South 2, Hampshire 0: At Crystal Lake, Gabby Wire put down 11 kills, had two aces and nine digs as the Gators defeated the Whip-Purs, 25-20, 25-18, in their FVC match.
Morgan Johnson and Bella Toniolo each had four kills and six digs. Emma Stowasser led the Gators with 23 assists and had four kills. Kaitlyn Brandt had six digs.
Johnsburg 2, Grayslake North 1: At Johnsburg, Delaney Stern had a triple-double with 11 each of kills, assists and digs to lead the Skyhawks past the Knights, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19.
Molly Buchanan had 14 digs for Johnsburg, Kaylee Fouke added 16 assists, and Emmy Wiszceb had seven kills and 12 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Huntley 3, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, the Red Raiders (2-1-1, 1-0) scored all the goals they needed in the first half to beat the Rockets in their FVC opener.
Zach Heitkemper scored off Ethan Pfeifer’s assist, Micah Overly scored on an assist from Jack Breunig, and Hudson Nielsen scored unassisted for Huntley.
Goalkeeper David Pawlak had nine saves.
Harvard 2 Grant 1 (PK shootout): At Fox Lake, the Hornets got one goal in regulation from Saul Sanchez, then defeated the host Bulldogs in a penalty-kick shootout for the win in the Grant Tournament.
Harvard’s Andres Hernandez had one save in goal.
Crystal Lake South 0, Zion-Benton 0: At the Wauconda Tournament, the Gators (1-1-1) played to a scoreless tie with the Zee-Bees (3-0-1).
Logan Vargas had three saves in goal for South.
Crystal Lake Central 1, DeKalb 0: At Crystal Lake, Danny Cubelic scored on a penalty kick 20 minutes into the first half and the Tigers (5-0-1) defeated the Barbs in their nonconference game.
Anthony Bellino had two saves in the first half before leaving with an injury. Joseph Gumecindo had two saves in the second half, one on a point-blank shot after a restart to play.
Vernon Hills 2, Cary-Grove 1: At Fox Lake, Landon Nawracaj scored on Evan Frangiamore’s assist, but the Trojans lost to the Cougars in their Grant Tournament game.
C-G keeper Logan Kemp had four saves.
Dundee-Crown 2, Elk Grove 2: At Elk Grove Village, the Chargers took a 2-0 lead in the first half, but the Grenadiers scored twice in the second for the draw in a nonconference game.
Miguel Pena scored on a penalty kick for the Chargers (2-2-1), and Raul Hernandez scored off Diego Granados’ assist. David Schmiech had three saves in goal.
BOYS GOLF
Cary-Grove 164, Crystal Lake Central 168: At Lakewood, Maddux Tarasievich fired a 1-under 35 to lead the Trojans past the Tigers in their FVC match at RedTail.
Erik Pietrzyk added a 42 and Kyle Kotlarczyk had a 43.
Charles Polash led Central with a 41, while Jack Bice and Jake Kenevick each had a 42.
Prairie Ridge 166, Huntley 178: At Lakewood, Charlie Pettrone and Austin Klauser each shot 39 to lead the Wolves past the Red Raiders in their FVC match at Turnberry.
Justin Lee added a 42 for Prairie Ridge.
Brendan Busky led Huntley with a 42 and Nathan Elm shot 43.
McHenry 181, Jacobs 188: At McHenry Country Club, Ryan Townsend shot 42 and Justin Link added a 43 to lead the Warriors past the Golden Eagles in their FVC match.
Vine Vohasek added a 47 for McHenry.
Owen Ziaja led Jacobs with a 45. Zach Allen and Barrett Rennell each had 47s.
Hampshire 170, Crystal Lake South 188: At Crystal Lake Country Club, Nolan Adamczyc shot 41 to lead the Whip-Purs in an FVC victory over the Gators.
The Whips got 43s from Eric Brown, Tegan Van Wiel, Jeff Pawlak and Brandon Kovanda.
Nate Stewart led South with a 40 and Cam Miller shot a 46.
Harvard 189, Johnsburg 195: At Fontana-On-Lake-Geneva, Wis., Logan Garafol and Aaron Saucedo both shot 45 to lead the Hornets to a KRC victory at Abbey Springs.
Mike Link led Johnsburg with a 45.
GIRLS GOLF
McHenry 187, Marengo 244: At Bull Valley, Madison Donovan shot 44, Aubrey Lundin shot 46 and Kilynn Axelson had a 47 as the Warriors beat the Indians in their nonconfernce match at Boone Creek.
Aubrey Ettner led Marengo with a 49.
GIRLS TENNIS
Huntley 5, St. Charles North 3: At Huntley, the Red Raiders came through in three doubles matches, two of which went three sets, to get a dual match win against the North Stars.
Emily Chong and Delaney Stock won at No. 2 doubles for the Raiders. Carlie Weishaar and Nora Stevenson won in three sets at No. 3 and Ashely Phommasack and Ellie Pawels won in three sets at No. 4.
Huntley picked up wins at No. 3 singles (Kacie Scerbicke) and No. 4 singles (Jill Coleman).
Grayslake North 4, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers lost their nonconference dual with the Knights by one match.
Maggie O’Connell and Anya Parikh won at No. 2 doubles, Kaitlin Coffey and Sofia Weckerlin won at No. 3 doubles and Teira Frerichs and Kassidy Murphy won at No. 4 doubles for Central.