Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Aug. 29

Marian Central scored three first-half goals to take control on its way to a 4-0 victory over St. Edward on Monday in a nonconference boys soccer game in Woodstock.
Marian (2-1-1) got goals from Dominic Aragona and Alex Trojanowski in the second minute seconds apart in the first half. Later in the half, Jacob Bonnet scored.
Michael Raimondo scored for the Hurricanes in the second half. Nic Giesinger had two assists, while Bonnet and Peyton Thomas each had one.
Dawson Yegge made five saves in goal for Marian.
Richmond-Burton 4, Woodstock North 1: At Woodstock, Jack Meyer scored a goal and assisted on another as the Rockets (4-4, 1-1) defeated the Thunder in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.
Aiden Alberts scored first for R-B, followed by Meyer off Joe Kyes. Josue Campos scored off Meyer’s assist, and Aiden Lindsey finished the scoring with an unassisted goal.
Piotr Chmeilowski made 12 saves, including one on a penalty kick, for the Rockets.
Vernon Hills 2, Harvard 1: At Fox Lake, Javier Rivera scored off an assist from David Aquino for the Hornets’ goal in their loss to the Cougars in the Grant Tournament.
The Hornets’ Andres Hernandez made four saves in goal.
BOYS GOLF
Marian Central 180, McHenry 195: At Bull Valley Golf Club, Peter Louise shot a 40 to lead the Hurricanes to a win in their nonconference dual meet against the Warriors.
Declan and Finn Pivnicka each shot 46s, and Michael Jablonski had a 48 for Marian.
Woodstock North co-op 170, Marengo 189: At Woodstock, Frank Ferru shot a 40 to lead the Thunder past the Indians in their Kishwaukee River Conference dual at Crystal Woods.
North improved to 3-0 in the KRC.
GIRLS GOLF
Huntley 187, Marian Central 198: At Bull Valley, Aubrey Dingbaum shot a 42, and Maddie Sloan added a 43 as the Red Raiders defeated the Hurricanes in a nonconference match.
Kylie Szymczak (49) and Sammi Campanelli (53) rounded out Huntley’s scoring.
Ella Notaro shot a 42, and Nina Notaro had a 43 for the Hurricanes.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Burlington Central 2, DeKalb 0: At Burlington, Brooke Hoffman had eight kills, six digs and four aces as the Rockets (1-2) defeated the Barbs in a nonconference match, 25-21, 25-17.
Ashley Arceo contributed 14 assists, four digs and two aces for Central. Leah Freesemann added seven kills and 10 digs, and Peyton Stout had three kills.
Woodstock North 2, Wauconda 0: At Wauconda, Kylie Schulze had 10 assists, four kills, three digs and two aces to lead the Thunder past the Bulldogs in their nonconference match, 25-16, 25-12.
Emma Berner added four kills and two blocks for North (3-0). Katie Wickersheim led the Thunder in kills with eight and added three digs.
Makenzie Buss, Devynn Schulze, Lexi Hansen and Dani Hansen all had three digs each.
Richmond-Burton 2, Grant 0: At Richmond, Maggie Uhwat put down eight kills, and Elissa Furlan added six as the Rockets defeated the Bulldogs in straight sets.
R-B (2-1) got three kills from Maddi Havlicek, Alex Hopp led with 16 assists, and Kaitlyn Lehecka had two kills and a block.