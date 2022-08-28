Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Aug. 27

Crystal Lake Central got second-half goals from Aidan Andrews and Owen Kaiser to beat Jefferson, 2-0, and take the championship of the Rockford Auburn Tournament Saturday in boys soccer.
Andrews scored 2 minutes into the second half; Kaiser scored 20 minutes in for the insurance goal. Anthony Bellino had two saves in goal as the Tigers moved to 4-0-1.
Central’s real drama happened in the semifinals when it beat Rockford East, 3-2, in a penalty-kick shootout. Bellino came up with a save in the shootout to make the difference.
Scoring in the shootout for the Tigers were Andrews, Danny Cubelic, Joseph Gumecindo, Kenny Gonzalez and Vicente Romero. Bellino had seven saves in that game.
East led that game, 1-0, at halftime. Kaiser scored from Jefferson Garcia for Central’s first goal, then Garcia scored 8 minutes later off Kaiser’s assist.
Huntley 1, South Elgin 1: At Huntley, Zach Heitkemper scored in the 76th minute from a Jack Breunig assist as the Red Raiders (1-1-1) came from behind for a nonconference tie.
South Elgin scored 14 minutes into the game to take the lead. Ethan Robertson had two saves in the first 40 minutes for Huntley; David Pawlak had three saves in the second half.
Harvard 4, Grayslake North 2: At Grayslake, the Hornets seemed to find motivation from the Knights’ goal at the end of the half as they scored four times in the second half to beat North in its own tournament.
Harvard thought a ball went in right after the first-half buzzer and the referee called no goal, but changed the decision after conferring with the assistant referee.
The Hornets’ David Aquino scored early in the second half to tie the score. After North scored on a penalty kick, the Hornets finished the game with three goals for the victory. Martin Quintero scored on a free kick, Miguel Mercado scored off Quintero’s assist and Gabino Esquivel scored an unassisted goal.
Pedro Quintero had seven saves in goal for Harvard.
Jacobs 9, Woodstock North 0: At Algonquin, Filip Porzezenski scored three goals and added two assists as the Golden Eagles flew past the Thunder in their nonconference game.
Oleg Fushtei scored two goals, while Jakub Bienasz, Elsworth McIntosh, Kelvin Medina and Alex Trujillo each had one.
Nevin Volarath, Esteban Varela and Alex Shafer had assists. Dany Krylosahnskyy and Adan Farias shared the shutout in goal.
St. Viator 2, Marian Central 0: At Arlington Heights, the Lions scored a goal in each half to beat the Hurricanes in their nonconference game.
Goalkeeper Dawson Yegge had nine saves for Marian.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Neuqua Valley EIU Showdown: At Aurora, Jacobs took sixth in the race, but the Golden Eagles’ top two runners, Alec Melendez and Aidan DeMuth missed the race because of SAT testing.
Jacobs’ Andrew Beyer was 24th and Julian Van Antwerp was 25th. Isaac Pepin took 27th.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Neuqua Valley EIU Showdown: At Aurora, Jacobs’ Bailey Schwartz was sixth and Natalia Maciorowski was eighth as the Golden Eagles took second place in the seven-team meet.
The Eagles’ Adeline Gorman finished 12th and Madeline Ozmanski was 19th.