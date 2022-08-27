Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Aug. 26

Hadley Rogge led Marian Central with four kills, five blocks and three digs as the Hurricanes defeated Belvidere 25-12, 25-19 in their nonconference volleyball match Friday at Woodstock.
Ella Conlon added six kills and four digs, Kaitlyn Mullen had eight assists and six digs, and Danielle Lipinsky had four kills.
Boys soccer
Crystal Lake Central 1, Grant 1: At Rockford, the Tigers got the equalizer from Jefferson Garcia on an assist from Gideon Burleson in the second half to earn a draw at the Auburn Tournament.
Crystal Lake Central 3, Auburn 1: At Rockford, after trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Tigers scored three times in the second half to win their second match of the day at the Auburn Tournament.
Burleson, Danny Cubelic and Jefferson Garcia each tallied a goal for CLC (2-0-1). Aidan Andrews and Owen Kaiser were credited with assists.