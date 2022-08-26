Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 25

Woodstock North’s Kaitlyn Wickersheim put down 13 kills and had 24 digs and two blocks as the Thunder outlasted Sycamore 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 in a nonconference volleyball match on Thursday in Woodstock.
Setter Kylie Schulze had 19 assists, nine kills, seven digs, and seven aces.
The Thunder displayed strong defense racking up 60 digs in the match. Freshman Maddie Sofie had 10 digs, while Dani Hansen chipped in five to go with her two kills.
Dundee-Crown 2, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, Rachel Piluski had 10 kills and Audrey Prusko added eight as the Chargers held off the Whip-Purs in their FVC match 21-25, 25-23, 25-20.
Courtney Komparda had 15 assists and eight digs, while Kylie Hanson added four kills, eight assists and eight digs. Sydney Komparda led the Chargers with three aces. Maddie Muhvic had five kills.
Huntley 2, McHenry 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders’Maggie Duyos had 20 assists and Avery Deblieck came up with seven kills and four blocks as they defeated the Warriors 25-17, 25-19 in their Fox Valley Conference match.
Huntley (2-0, 2-0 FVC) got 14 digs from Luma Acevedo while Morgan Jones (four), Ally Panzloff (three) and Georgia Watson (three) also had kills in Huntley’s attack.
Ella Boland led McHenry (0-3, 0-2) with seven kills and three digs. Regina Anelli had 10 digs and one ace, Mollie Hobson added three kills, five aces and a block. Kendall Krumsee contributed seven assists and six digs.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, the Tigers dropped the first set, then rallied back to take their FVC match against the Golden Eagles 19-25, 25-14, 25-19.
Mykaela Wallen led Central with 13 kills, 15 digs, three aces and two blocks. Bree Hubacher added 10 kills, 15 digs and two aces. Sienna Smiejek had eight blocks and five kills and Gabbie Anderson had 28 assists.
Genoa-Kingston 2, Richmond-Burton 0: At Genoa, the Cogs defeated the Rockets (1-1) in their nonconference match 25-12, 25-19.
Maggie Uhwat had six kills to lead R-B, while Kaitlyn Lehecka had five kills, one ace and two blocks. Elissa Furlan added five kills.
Johnsburg 2, Round Lake 0: At Johnsburg, Delaney Stern had 10 assists, four aces and three digs as the Skyhawks defeated the Panthers in a nonconference match 25-18, 25-10.
Emmy Wizceb put down five kills and Molly Buchanon had three aces and two digs for the Skyhawks.
Prairie Ridge 2. Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, the Wolves held off the Rockets (0-2, 0-2) 25-16, 15-25, 25-18 in their FVC match.
Brielle Schulze led Prairie Ridge with nine kills and two aces. Julia Reina had 13 assists and four digs, Grace Jansen had seven assists, four aces and four digs and Mackenzie Schmidt added five blocks, three aces and two kills.
Brooke Hoffman led the Rockets with eight kills and four digs. Leah Freesemann added seven kills and three aces, Brianna Gritzman had 12 digs and five assists and Sarah Jack had eight assists and two aces.
BOYS GOLF
Harvard 171, Belvidere 197: At Poplar Grove, Logan Garafol shot 39 to lead the Hornets past the Bucs in a nonconference match at Timber Pointe.
Aaron Sauceda (42), Myles Brincks (43) and Connor Pedersen (47) rounded out Harvard’s scoring.
Marengo 189, Genoa-Kingston 212: At Marengo Ridge, Riley Weiss and Andrew Johnson each shot 46 as the Indians defeated the Cogs in a nonconference match.
Sean Ettner added a 48 and Kyle Northcutt shot 49 for Marengo.
Crystal Lake Central 176, Jacobs 177: At West Dundee, Jack Bice shot 42 to lead the Tigers past the Golden Eagles in a tight FVC match at Randall Oaks.
Carter Blum (44), Jake Kenefick (45) and Hayden Hoekstra (45) had the Tigers’ other counting scores.
Jacobs’ Owen Ziaja shot 41 for medalist. Zach Allen had a 45 and Braden Behrens and Connor Schlueter each had a 46 for the Eagles.
BOYS SOCCER
Prairie Ridge 4, Harvard 2: At Grayslake, the Wolves defeated the Hornets in the second round of the Grayslake North Tournament.
Gabino Esquivel scored off an assist from Saul Sanchez and Martin Quinter scored off David Aquino’s assist for Harvard. Alan Gonzalez had five saves in goal for the Hornets.
Zion-Benton 3, Dundee-Crown 1: At Lake Forest, the Chargers got their goal from Alexis Contreras off Christian Lechuga’s assist in their loss to the Zee-Bees in the North Shore Country Day Shootout.
Huntley 3, Hononegah 1: At Rockton, Hudson Nielsen scored a goal and had two assists as the Red Raiders (1-1) defeated the Indians in a nonconference game.
Zach Heitkemper had a goal and assisted on Nielsen’s goal. Nielsen assisted on Heitkemper’s goal and also set up a score for Ethan Pfeifer.
Ethan Robertson had four saves in the first half and David Pawlak had five in the second for the Raiders.
GIRLS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 6, South Elgin 1: At South Elgin, Bella Lisle and Emily Pinion won at Nos. 2 and 3 singles as the Tigers defeated the Storm in their nonconference match.
Central won all the doubles matches with Maggie Naughton and Ally Holtkamp (No. 1), Maggie O’Connell and Anya Parikh (No. 2), Maya Naughton and Kaitlin Coffey (No. 3) and Teira Frerichs adn Sofia Weckerlin (No. 4).