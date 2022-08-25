Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 24

McHenry’s Madison Donovan fired a 38 to lead the Warriors to a 182-184 victory over Hampshire in their Fox Valley Conference girls golf match Wednesday at Randall Oaks in West Dundee.
Donovan shot a 37 on Tuesday in a loss to Prairie Ridge. Kilynn Axelson shot 45, Brooke Schubert had a 47 and Aubree Lundin and Shania Houston each had 52s for the Warriors.
Lily Farnam led Hampshire with a 40, followed by 46s from Kaylee Seo and Jaina Farnam and Reagan Green’s 52.
Prairie Ridge 188, Jacobs 205: At West Dundee, Jenna Albanese led the Wolves with a 41 in their FVC match against the Golden Eagles at Randall Oaks.
Brooke Benjamin shot 46, Abby Kay added a 50 and Ella Griffin had a 51 for the Wolves.
Kayla Doetsch and Kate Maurus shot 48s to lead Jacobs.
Huntley 197, Burlington Central 214: At Huntley, Aubrey Dingbaum carded a 46 to lead the Red Raiders in their FVC victory over the Rockets at Whisper Creek.
Sammi Campanelli (49), Annie Garrard (50) and Taryn Rainey (52) rounded out Huntley’s scoring.
Central’s scoring golfers were Gisele Shahzada (49), Riya Gangsvarapu (54), Natalie Gusciora (54) and McKenna Berglind (57).
Crystal Lake Central co-op 179, Dundee-Crown 214: At Carpentersville, Delaney Madlyn shot 41 to lead the Tigers past the Chargers in their FVC match at Bonnie Dundee.
Madeline Trannel added a 44 for Central (2-0, 2-0), Rylee Rud shot 46 and Estrella Bernal had a 48.
Sophie Morawski (45) and Magen Laas (48) led D-C.
BOYS GOLF
Cary-Grove 162, Crystal Lake South 183: At Cary, Kyle Kotlarczyk shot 37 and Joey Boldt had a 38 as the Trojans defeated the Gators in their FVC match at Foxford Hills.
Maddus Tarasievich shot 42 and Thomas Miranda and Brock Iverson each had a 43.
Nate Stewart led South with a 41, Cooper LePage added a 44 and Cam Miller and Tim Popovits each shot 49s.
Marian Central 174, Johnsburg 205: At Bull Valley Golf Club, Peter Louise shot 41 to lead the Hurricanes in their nonconference win over the Skyhawks.
Finn Pivnicka and Ethan Tom shot 44s and Alex Domek and Declan Pivnicka had 45s for Marian.
SOCCER
Marian Central 1, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, the Hurricanes’ Michael Sbarounis scored off Dominic Aragona’s assist with 11:20 remaining in the second half to lift them to a nonconference victory over the Wolves.
Marian goalkeeper Dawson Yegge had 12 saves in the shutout. Hurricanes coach Art Dixon lauded the defensive play of Jacob Bonnet, Joseph Goder, Nick Giesinger and Finn Piefer.
Woodstock 3, Richmond-Burton 1: At Woodstock, Jair Ayala had a goal and an assist to lead the Blue Streaks (1-1, 1-0) to a Kishwaukee River Conference victory over the Rockets (0-2, 0-1).
Ayala scored off Jovani Robles Arellano’s assist for the game’s first goal. Freshman Ivan Dominguez then scored before halftime from Ayala.
R-B’s Jack Meyer scored on Maddox Meyer’s assists to cut the lead to 2-1. But Woodstock’s Lucas Rubio pounced on a loose ball outside the goal box late in the game and put it away for the win.
Diego Landeros had six saves in goal for the Streaks. Piotr Chmeilowski had 12 saves for the Rockets.
Johnsburg 3, Marengo 2: At Marengo, Kyle Jesuit scored with 10 minutes remaining to give the Skyhawks (1-0-1, 1-0) a KRC victory over the Indians.
After a scoreless first half, Marengo grabbed a 1-0 lead. Connor Benz then tied it for the Skyhawks off Armando Garcia’s assist.
Six minutes later, Aiden Schwichow scored off Jacob Calhoun’s assist for a 2-1 Johnsburg lead.
After Marengo tied the score at 2-2, Jesuit scored the game-winner, again off a Garcia assist.
Harvard 3, Woodstock North 1: At Harvard, Jesus Aquino, Saul Sanchez and David Aquino scored goals as the Hornets defeated the Thunder in KRC action.
North scored late to make it 2-1, but the Hornets came back in the next minute to put the game away with their third goal.
Rolling Meadows 3, Jacobs 1: At Rolling Meadows, Kelvin Medina scored in the second half from a Peter Wolf assist in the Golden Eagles’ nonconference loss to the Mustangs.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Charles North 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At St. Charles, the Wolves (1-1) fell to the North Stars in their nonconference match 25-15, 25-16.
Katya Flaugher led Prairie Ridge with eight kills. Grace Jansen had seven assists and Julia Reina added six assists. Mackenzie Schmidt had two kills and a block.
Genoa-Kingston 2, Marengo 0: At Marengo, the Cogs defeated the Indians 25-11, 25-12 in a nonconference match.
GIRLS TENNIS
Woodstock 5, McHenry 2: At McHenry, Marta Fito, Amina Idris and Isa Kozlow won at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles to lead the Blue Streaks to a nonconference win over the Warriors.
Alisha Virani and Ida Seager won in three sets at No. 1 doubles for the Streaks and Ava Voyles and Jessica Vorpahl won at No. 2.
McHenry got its wins at No. 2 doubles (Alivia Adams and Megan Bennett) and No. 4 doubles (Lorelei Galvicius and Samantha Lovitsch).