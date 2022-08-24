Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 23

Prairie Ridge’s Charlie Pettrone fired a 1-over-par 36 and the Wolves had three players break 40 as they defeated McHenry, 157-182, in their Fox Valley Conference boys golf match at McHenry Country Club on Tuesday.
Danny Saville and Justin Lee each shot 39s, while Vincent Ricciardi had a 43 for Prairie Ridge.
Brandin Amelio led McHenry with a 43, and Tanner Polep and Justin Link each shot a 46.
Woodstock North co-op 148, Johnsburg 183: At Bull Valley, Aidan Sivore led five Thunder golfers who broke 40 in a Kishwaukee River Conference victory over the Skyhawks at Boone Creek.
Sivore shot 35, followed by Alex Treadway (37), Brady Heeren and Marc Cheng (38) and Frank Ferru (39).
Mike Link and Nick Grons each shot a 43 to lead Johnsburg.
Jacob 174, Crystal Lake South 188: At Crystal Lake Country Club, Braden Behrens and Owen Ziaja shot 42s and Connor Schlueter and Barrett Renell shot 45s as the Golden Eagles defeated the Gators in an FVC match.
Nate Stewart fired a 37 to lead South and Cooper LePage added a 50.
Marengo 189, Richmond-Burton 190: At Marengo Ridge, the Indians got 45s from Riley Weiss and Kyle Northcutt to edge the Rockets in a KRC match.
Andrew Johnson shot 49 and Sean Ettner added a 50 for the Indians.
Jeff Lehn led R-B with a 40 and Danny Dezanek added a 49.
Huntley 158, Crystal Lake Central 172: At Lakewood, Nooa Hakala shot 37, Taig Bhathal had a 39 and Brendan Busky added a 40 as the Red Raiders defeated the Tigers at RedTail.
Charles Polash led Central with a 41, Jake Kenefick shot 42 and Jack Bice added a 43.
Boys Soccer
Warren 4, Harvard 1: At Grayslake, the Hornets could not overcome a tough Blue Devils squad in their Grayslake North Tournament game.
David Aquino scored in the second half for Harvard. Alan Gonzalez had four saves in goal.
Burlington Central 2, Westminster Christian 1: At Burlington, the Rockets got new coach Adam Schmitt his first career win in a nonconference game.
Girls Golf
McHenry 176, Prairie Ridge 192: At Bull Valley, Madison Donovan fired a 2-over 37 to lead the Warriors past the Wolves in an FVC girls match at Boone Creek.
Kilynn Axelson shot 43, Aubree Lundin added a 45 and Jennifer Henry had a 51.
Jenna Albanese led the Wolves with a 40. Brooke Benjamin had a 49.
Marengo 208, Richmond-Burton 253: At Marengo Ridge, Cadance Leucht and Alexa Calbow shot 49s to lead the Indians past the Rockets in their KRC match. Emma Leucht added a 54 for Marengo.
Meadow Rosendahl led the Rockets with a 53.
Girls Volleyball
Hampshire 2, Burlington Central 0: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs defeated the Rockets, 28-26, 25-19, in their FVC match.
Ashley Arceo led the Rockets with four kills and four digs. Brianna Gritzman had seven digs and two aces, Brooke Hoffman added three kills, three digs and two aces and Leah Freesemann had three kills and three digs.
Prairie Ridge 2, McHenry 0: At McHenry, the Wolves defeated the Warriors, 25-17, 25-14, in their FVC match.
Prairie Ridge had a balanced attack with Katya Flaugher, Ashley Stiefer and Brielle Schulze all getting four kills. Flaugher also had three aces, five digs and two blocks.
Maya Breseman had seven digs and Grace Jansen had eight assists and four digs.
Ella Boland had eight kills, seven digs and three blocks to lead McHenry. Ella Jenkins contributed 11 assists, four digs and two blocks and Kendall Krumsee added 13 digs and eight assists.
Crystal Lake South 2, Jacobs 0: At Crystal Lake, Gabby Wire led the Gators with 12 kills in their FVC victory over the Golden Eagles, 25-16, 25-16.
Morgan Johnson added five kills, Emma Stowasser had 20 assists and Kaitlyn Brandt had six digs and three aces.
Teagan Van Stone led Jacobs (0-1) with four kills and Isabella Spychala had three. Aurora Rodella recorded seven assists, Ali Pierre had two blocks and Yvonne Iskrev had two aces and two kills.
Dundee-Crown 2, Cary-Grove 1: At Carpentersville, Kylie Hanson had 12 kills, six assists and two aces as the Chargers defeated the Trojans in FVC action, 25-13, 18-25, 25-21.
Courtney Komparda had 14 assists and two aces. Racheal Piluski contributed with five aces and three kills and Audrey Prusko added seven kills.