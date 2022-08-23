Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, August 22

Maggie Uhwat put down 10 kills and had two serving aces as Richmond-Burton defeated Antioch 25-23, 25-20 in their nonconference volleyball match to open the season.
Alex Hopp had 15 assists and two aces, while Elissa Furlan added seven kills and two aces. Uhwat and Furlan each had a block.
Final Varsity Kill. Great energy. pic.twitter.com/TYhhpLNyfX— RBCHS Volleyball (@RbchsV) August 23, 2022
Johnsburg 2, Harvest Christian 0: At Elgin, the Skyhawks won in straight sets, 25-12, 25-21, in their season opener against the Lions. Delaney Stern had 38 assists and Emmy Wizceb smashed 22 kills.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Marian Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Mykaela Wallen led the Tigers with six kills as they defeated the Hurricanes 25-17, 25-20 in their nonconference match.
Gabbie Anderson had 19 assists and two aces for Central. Bree Hubacher added five kills and three digs, while Vivian Akalanou contributed with five blocks and three kills.
Ella Conlon led the Hurricanes with five kills, four digs and an ace. Alex Rewiako added six assists, two digs and an ace; Kaitlyn Mullen had five assists and two aces; and Delaney Rogge had three kills and three digs.
Woodstock North 2, McHenry 0: At McHenry, the Thunder defeated the Warriors 25-18, 25-21 in their nonconference match.
Kylie Schulze led the Thunder with 10 assists, six kills, two digs, an ace and a block. Katie Wickersheim had five kills with four aces and four digs. Lexi Hansen added four kills, and Dani Hansen had three digs.
Ella Jenkins led McHenry with nine assists, four digs and an assist. Ella Boland added three kills, two aces and three digs, and Mollie Hobson had four kills and two aces.
Rockford Christian 2, Marengo 0: At Rockford, the Royal Lions defeated the Indians in a nonconference match, 25-21, 25-18.
Michaela Almeida had five kills and four blocks for Marengo. Gianna Almeida had a kill and four blocks. Mia Lulinski added two kills and two blocks.
BOYS SOCCER
Marian Central 1, Johnsburg 1: At Woodstock, both teams battled through a scoreless first half and finished with a tie.
Ten minutes into the second half, Marian Central took the lead with a goal from Dominic Aragona assisted by Alek Trojanowski. Five minutes later, Johnsburg responded with a goal from Jake Calhoun, assisted by Connor Benz, to tie it up. Preston Michel was in net with eight saves for the Vikings, and Dawson Yegge made 10 saves for the Hurricanes.
Boylan 1, Huntley 0: At Rockford, the Titans scored their goal in the second half and held on to beat the Red Raiders in their nonconference game.
Ethan Robertson had five saves in the first half for Huntley (0-1). David Pawlak had four saves in the second half.
GIRLS TENNIS
Grayslake North 6, McHenry 1: At McHenry, the Knights swept at singles to take the nonconference victory.
Bella Moran (No. 1) won both her sets 6-1. Elyse Gawerecki (No. 2) won 6-2, 6-0, and Rosalia LaPorta (No. 3) won 6-0, 6-2. At doubles, Briana Pagac and Robyn George (No. 1) won in three sets, 6-7, 6-1, 11-9. Jayashri Moran and McKenna Campbell (No. 3) won in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 14-12. Hannah Han and Hannah Inmon (No. 4) won 7-5, 6-3.
GIRLS GOLF
Dundee-Crown 210, Jacobs 249: At Bonnie Dundee Golf Club, the Chargers earned a conference victory.
For the Chargers, Magen Laas scored a 48, Lydia Rodriguez carded a 50, Sophie Morawski scored a 54, and Katy Mensching tallied a 58. For the Eagles, Marley Skarosi marked a 59, Anya Piaroski scored a 61, Emma Skarosi tallied a 63, and Kayla Doetsch scored a 66.
Crystal Lake Central co-op 181, Huntley 200: At Lakewood, Delaney Medlyn led the Tigers to a Fox Valley Conference victory over the Red Raiders with a 42.
Rylee Rud and Ella Smith shot 46s, and Madeline Trannel had a 47 for Central.
Aubrey Dingbaum led Huntley with a 46. Sammi Campanelli and Maddie Sloan shot 51s, and Abby Panier had a 52.
BOYS GOLF
DeKalb Mark Rolfing Cup: Huntley’s Brendan Busky fired a 78 to take fourth place and lead the Red Raiders to fourth in the 12-team event. Nathan Elm added an 86 for Huntley.
Geneva (317), St. Charles North (327) and Batavia (331) were the top three teams. Dundee-Crown was sixth with a 351.
Woodstock North co-op 163, Harvard 181: At Woodstock, Frank Ferru and Alex Treadway each shot a 40 to lead North past the Hornets in their Kishwaukee River Conference match.