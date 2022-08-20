Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Aug. 19

Richmond-Burton’s Jeff Lehn fired a 38 to tie for low honors as the Rockets were second in a triangular boys golf meet hosted by Grant at Valley Ridge in Antioch.
Grant’s Erik Guzman and Zion-Benton’s Kirby Torola also shot 38s to tie with Lehn. Grant finished with 167, R-B had 176 and Z-B shot 184.
The other scoring rounds for R-B were Colten Miller with a 42, Jacob Olson with a 46 and Danny DeZanek with a 50.
Johnsburg 179, Marengo 186: At Bull Valley, Riley Johnson shot a 43 and Mike Link and Ethan Stahl shot 45s as the Skyhawks defeated the Indians in a Kishwaukee River Conference dual meet at Boone Creek.
Mason Diedrich and Noah Hagen tied for Johnsburg’s fourth score at 46.
Andrew Johnson led Marengo with a 43. Lucas Frohling added a 45, Sean Ettner had a 47 and Riley Weiss shot a 51.
GIRLS GOLF
Johnsburg 197, Grant 212: At Bull Valley, Riley Klotz took medalist honors with a 43 as the Skyhawks beat the Bulldogs in a nonconference dual at Boone Creek.
Lana Bowers (46), Elle Konrad (54) and Annie Moss (54) rounded out the scoring for Johnsburg.