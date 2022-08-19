Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 18

Huntley’s Aubrey Dingbaum shot a 40, and Maddie Sloan added a 41 as the Red Raiders finished second in their own 14-team invitational girls golf tournament Thursday at Pinecrest in Huntley.
Guilford’s Kayla Sayyalinh shot 1-under-par 35 to lead the Vikings to the team title at 169. Huntley (176) was second, followed by South Elgin (178), Crystal Lake co-op (178), Marian Central (180) and Prairie Ridge (183).
Marian’s Ella Notaro and Crystal Lake co-op’s Delaney Medlin were tied for the second-lowest score with Dingbaum and Batavia’s Amanda Naylor at 40.
Sloan, Prairie Ridge’s Ella Griffin and Guilford’s Leah Hunter all had 41s, and Crystal Lake co-op’s Rylee Rud and South Elgin’s Autumn Burnett rounded out the top 10 with 42s.
Huntley picked up its other two scoring rounds from Kylie Szymczak (45) and Sammi Campanelli (50).
Marengo 192, North Boone 233: At Capron, Cadance Leucht and Aubrie Ettner each shot a 46 to lead the Indians past the Vikings at Beaver Creek.
Emma Leucht and Gabby Gieseke each had a 50 for Marengo.
BOYS GOLF
North Boone 177, Marengo 183: At Capron, Riley Weiss shot a 44 to lead the Indians in their nonconference loss to the Vikings at Beaver Creek.
Jack Lapinsky and Braiden Sundeen both shot 42s to lead North Boone.
Nick Walters had a 45 for Marengo, while Lucas Frohling and Andrew Johnson shot 47s for the Indians.