Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 16

Dundee-Crown defeated Crystal Lake Central on a fifth-score tiebreaker in their Fox Valley Conference boys golf dual meet Tuesday at Red Tail. Both teams shot 179.
The Chargers were led by Jake Russell with a 41. Jack Sundstedt shot a 45, and Jared Russell added a 46.
The Tigers were led by Jack Bice at 42, Hayden Hoekstra (44) and Jake Kenefick (46).
Cary-Grove 168, Marian Central 181: At Cary, Maddux Tarasievich fired a 37, and Erik Pietrzyk shot a 39 to lead the Trojans past the Hurricanes in a nonconference dual at Foxford Hills.
Peter Louise (41) and Finn Pivnicka (44) led the way for Marian.
Blackstone Triangular: At Marengo, Barrington’s Drew Schauenberg fired a 66 to lead the Broncos to first with 289. Mundelein scored 316, and Huntley had a 320.
William Lange was second with a 73 for Barrington, while Brendan Busky shot 74 for third.
Nathan Elm shot 80 and Nooa Hakala had an 81 for the Red Raiders.
Harvard 183, Richmond-Burton 188: At Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, the Hornets were led by Myles Brincks with a 44 in their Kishwaukee River Conference victory over the Rockets.
Brincks tied R-B’s Colten Miller for the low round. Justin Lehmann added a 45, and Connor Pedersen shot 46 for the Hornets.
Jacob Olson added a 45 for the Rockets.
Hampshire 157, Marengo 209: At Marengo Ridge, Nolan Adamczyk fired a 37 to lead the Whip-Purs past the Indians in their nonconference dual.
Eric Brown added a 38, while Seth Gillie, Jake Greenwold and Teagan VanWeil all shot 41s.
Riley Weiss led Marengo with a 46 and Seth Ettner added a 49.
GIRLS GOLF
Johnsburg 214, Marengo 223: At Bull Valley, Riley Klotz took medalist with a 41 as the Skyhawks (1-1, 1-0) won their KRC dual against the Indians at Boone Creek.
Lana Bowers (54) and McKenzie McQuiston (58) were Johnsburg’s other top scorers.
Cadence Leucht (52), Emma Leucht (54) and Aubrey Ettner (58) led Marengo.
Carmel 180, Marian Central 195: At Bull Valley, Ella Notaro shot 43 and Nine Notaro had a 45 to lead the Hurricanes in their loss to the Corsairs at Boone Creek.
Makaylah Farrell added a 51 for Marian.