Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Aug. 15

Prairie Ridge’s Charlie Pettrone fired a 1-over-par 37 to lead the Wolves to a 159-195 Fox Valley Conference dual win Monday against Crystal Lake South at Crystal Lake Country Club.
Vincent Ricciardi shot a 40 for Prairie Ridge, and Danny Saville and Austin Klauser both shot 41.
Nate Stewart led the Gators with a 36. Cooper LePage shot 46.
Huntley 165, McHenry 170: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Brendan Busky shot a 39 for the Red Raiders in the FVC dual over the Warriors. Nathan Elam and Nooa Hakala each had 41s, and Taig Bhathal and Tyler Lodewyck shot 44s.
Brody Glauser earned medalist honors for McHenry with an par 36. Tanner Polep added a 41, Brandin Amelio shot a 46, and Ryan Townsend had a 47.
GIRLS GOLF
Prairie Ridge 202, Marengo 210: At Turnberry in Lakewood, Prairie Ridge’s Jenna Albanese tied for medalist honors with a 46 for the Wolves in a nonconference win against the Indians. Grace Mertel shot 51, Abby Kay shot 52, and Heather Mead, Brooke Benjamin and Ella Griffin had 53s.
Emma Leucht also shot a 46 for Marengo to earn medalist honors. Cadence Leucht had a 52, and Gabby Gieseke and Aubrey Ettner each had 56s.
McHenry 186, Johnsburg 205: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Madison Donovan shot a 6-over-par 41 for the Warriors in a nonconference victory over the Skyhawks. Aubree Lundin had a 44, Kilynn Axelson had a 48 and Shania Houston shot a 53.
Riley Klotz led Johnsburg with a 42, followed by Ellie Konrad (53), Mackenzie McQuiston (54) and Lana Bowers (56).
Guilford Invite: At Rockford Country Club, Huntley took fourth as a team, and Aubrey Dingbaum placed seventh individually. Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn was 10th.