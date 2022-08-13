Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Aug. 12

Woodstock’s District 200 co-op boys golf team recorded another strong outing on the second day of the season to take third place at the Jefferson Invitational at Aldeen Golf Club.
Woodstock, which won the Sandwich Invitational on Thursday, took third place Friday at the Jefferson tournament, which was played in two-man scramble teams.
Brady Heeren and Aidan Sivore shot 70 for medalist honors; Frank Ferru and Marc Cheng tied for second with a 71.
Hononegah won the team title. Woodstock finished at 12 over par for its three two-man teams. There were 16 teams competing.
GIRLS GOLF
Belvidere Invitational: At Timber Pointe in Poplar Grove, Huntley’s Aubrey Dingbaum shot an 82 to lead the Red Raiders to fourth place.