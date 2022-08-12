Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Aug. 11

Prairie Ridge’s Charlie Pettrone fired a 4-over-par 76 to lead the Wolves to the Crystal Lake South Invitational title on Thursday at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills.
Prairie Ridge won the 10-team event, which featured all Fox Valley Conference teams, with a score of 327. Huntley (332) took runner-up and Cary-Grove (338) was third. Hampshire (356) was fourth and McHenry (361) and Burlington Central (361) tied for fifth.
Cary-Grove’s Maddux Tarasievich posted the lowest individual score with a 73. Rounding out the scoring for the Trojans were Kyle Kotlarczyk (85), Erik Pietrzyk (87) and Joey Boldt (93).
Joining Pettrone as top scorers on the Wolves were Danny Saville (80), Austin Klauser (81) and JJ Lee (90).
Huntley was led by Brendan Busky (77), Nathan Elm (79), Nooa Hakala (88) and Sam Locascio (88).
Crystal Lake Central’s Jack Bice posted a 79, McHenry’s Brody Glauser shot an 81, and Crystal Lake South’s Nate Stewart had an 84. Dundee-Crown’s Jake Russell had an 85, Jacobs’ Connor Schlueter had an 87, and Burlington Central’s Matthew Kowalik and Hampshire’s Jake Laube each had an 88.
Sandwich Tournament: At Edgebrook Golf Course in Sandwich, Woodstock co-op finished with 114 points on the Modified Stableford scoring system to win the 14-team event.
Brady Heeren scored 31 in the format for medalist honors. Frank Ferru and Marc Cheng tied for fourth for Woodstock.
Boylan Invitational: At Rockford, Marian Central’s Peter Louise shot 86 to finish 10th in the tournament, played at Ledges Golf Course.
The Hurricanes’ Alex Domek shot 87 for 11th.
GIRLS GOLF
McHenry 189, Grant 238: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, the Warriors had three sub-50 rounds to beat the Bulldogs in a nonconference match.
Kilynn Axelson shot 45, Madison Donovan had a 46 and Aubree Lundin added a 47 for the Warriors. Shania Houston had the other counting score with a 51.