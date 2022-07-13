‘A humbling experience:’ MCYSA scholarship program celebrates 20 years

Kevin Schroeder, far left, and Kathy Schroeder, far right, present the 2021 Justin Schroeder Memorial Scholarships to Brady Weidner, Mary Clare Schofield, Samuel Baser and William Schroeder. The 2022 recipients will receive their scholarships on July 21 during the opening ceremonies of the MCYSA Summer International Tournament's second session. (Photo provided by John Streit)