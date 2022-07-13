2022 MCYSA summer tournament: Session No. 1 schedule

The annual McHenry County Youth Sports Association summer tournament will take place over two weekends in Crystal Lake and Woodstock.

The first session runs Friday through Monday with the second session to follow July 22-25. Below is the weekend schedule for the first session.

11u - Session No. 1

Friday, July 15

Game Time Location Team Opponent P1 9 a.m. Lippold Red CITIUS Illinois - Navy Milwaukee Angels P2 9 a.m. Lippold Yellow Puerto Rico Maceteros Raiders Baseball Academy P3 11:30 a.m. Lippold Red CITIUS Illinois - Navy Puerto Rico Maceteros P4 11:30 a.m. Lippold Yellow Milwaukee Angels Raiders Baseball Academy

Saturday, July 16

Game Time Location Team Opponent P5 9 a.m. Lippold Red CITIUS Illinois - Navy Raiders Baseball Academy P6 11:30 a.m. Lippold Red Milwaukee Angels Puerto Rico Maceteros

Sunday, July 17

Game Time Location Team Opponent B2 9 a.m. Lippold Red TBD TBD B1 11:30 a.m. Lippold Red TBD TBD B3 2 p.m. Lippold Red Bracket Winner 1 Bracket Winner 2

13u - Session No. 1

Friday, July 15

Game Time Location Team Opponent P1 9 a.m. Lippold Blue Barrington Broncos Next Level Travel Baseball P2 9 a.m. Lippold Green Rawlings Tigers Black Chicago Warriors Green P3 9 a.m. Lippold LSW Midwest Stars Fox River Bandits P4 9 a.m. Spoerl Park LITH Thunder Gold Phenom Illinois P5 11:30 a.m. Lippold Blue Barrington Broncos Rawlings Tigers Black P6 11:30 a.m. Lippold Green Puerto Rico Atleticos Indiana Bulls North P7 11:30 a.m. Lippold LSW Puerto Rico Maceteros Missouri Redhawks Kline P8 11:30 a.m. Spoerl Park Missouri Redhawks Ahern 606ers P9 2 p.m. Lippold Red Midwest Stars LITH Thunder Gold P10 2 p.m. Lippold Yellow 606ers Indiana Bulls North P11 2 p.m. Lippold Blue Missouri Redhawks Ahern Puerto Rico Atleticos P12 2 p.m. Lippold Green Fox River Bandits Phenom Illinois P13 2 p.m. Lippold LSW Puerto Rico Maceteros Freeport Stix P14 2 p.m. Spoerl Park Next Level Travel Baseball Chicago Warriors Green P15 4:30 p.m. Lippold LSW Missouri Redhawks Kline Freeport Stix

Saturday, July 16

Game Time Location Team Opponent P16 9 a.m. Lippold Yellow Midwest Stars Phenom Illinois P17 9 a.m. Lippold Blue Fox River Bandits LITH Thunder Gold P18 9 a.m. Lippold Green Next Level Travel Baseball Rawlings Tigers Black P19 9 a.m. Lippold LSW Barrington Broncos Chicago Warriors Green P20 11:30 a.m. Lippold Yellow Indiana Bulls North Puerto Rico Maceteros P21 11:30 a.m. Lippold Blue Next Level Travel Baseball Fox River Bandits P22 11:30 a.m. Lippold Green 606ers Freeport Stix P23 11:30 a.m. Lippold LSW Puerto Rico Atleticos Missouri Redhawks Kline P24 2 p.m. Lippold Red Chicago Warriors Green Phenom Illinois P25 2 p.m. Lippold Yellow Missouri Redhawks Ahern Indiana Bulls North P26 2 p.m. Lippold Blue Rawlings Tigers Black LITH Thunder Gold P27 2 p.m. Lippold Green Barrington Broncos Midwest Stars P28 4:30 p.m. Lippold Red Puerto Rico Atleticos Freeport Stix P29 4:30 p.m. Lippold Yellow Missouri Redhawks Ahern Puerto Rico Maceteros P30 4:30 p.m. Lippold Blue 606ers Missouri Redhawks Kline

Sunday, July 17

Game Time Location Team Opponent B2 9 a.m. Lippold Yellow Pool A 4th Place Pool A 5th Place B4 9 a.m. Lippold Blue Pool A 3rd Place Pool A 6th Place B1 11:30 a.m. Lippold Yellow Pool A 1st Place Pool A 8th Place B3 11:30 a.m. Lippold Blue Pool A 2nd Place Pool A 7th Place B5 2 p.m. Lippold Yellow Bracket Winner B1 Bracket Winner B2 B6 2 p.m. Lippold Blue Bracket Winner B3 Bracket Winner B4 B7 4:30 p.m. Lippold Yellow Bracket Winner B5 Bracket Winner B6

15u - Session No. 1

Friday, July 15

Game Time Location Team Opponent P1 9 a.m. Lippold LNE Midwest Future Prospects Triboh P2 9 a.m. Lippold LNW Midwest Halos Red Next Level Travel Baseball P3 9 a.m. Marian Central MVP Elite 2025 Kopacz Forceout Baseball P4 9 a.m. Emriscon Park Missouri Redhawks Phenom Illinois P5 11:30 a.m. Lippold LNE Midwest Future Prospects US World of Baseball of San Diego P6 11:30 a.m. Lippold LNW Triboh Next Level Travel Baseball P7 11:30 a.m. Marian Central Alameda World Tournament Baseball Fresno USA Baseball P8 11:30 a.m. Emriscon Park Midwest Halos White Puerto Rico Maceteros P9 2 p.m. Lippold LNE Midwest Halos Red US World of Baseball of San Diego P10 2 p.m. Lippold LNW MVP Elite 2025 Kopacz Missouri Redhawks P11 2 p.m. Marian Central Forceout Baseball Phenom Illinois P12 8 p.m. Lippold LNE Alameda World Tournament Baseball Puerto Rico Maceteros P13 8 p.m. Lippold LNW Midwest Halos White Fresno USA Baseball

Saturday, July 16

Game Time Location Team Opponent P14 9 a.m. Lippold LNE MVP Elite 2025 Kopacz Phenom Illinois P15 9 a.m. Lippold LNW Forceout Baseball Missouri Redhawks P16 9 a.m. Marian Central Next Level Travel Baseball US World of Baseball of San Diego P17 9 a.m. Emriscon Park Triboh Midwest Halos Red P18 11:30 a.m. Lippold LNE Alameda World Tournament Baseball Midwest Halos White P19 11:30 a.m. Lippold LNW Fresno USA Baseball Puerto Rico Maceteros P20 11:30 a.m. Marian Central Midwest Future Prospects Next Level Travel Baseball P21 11:30 a.m. Emriscon Park Triboh US World of Baseball of San Diego P22 2 p.m. Lippold LNE MVP Elite 2025 Kopacz Alameda World Tournament Baseball P23 2 p.m. Lippold LNW Forceout Baseball Fresno USA Baseball P24 2 p.m. Marian Central Midwest Future Prospects Midwest Halos Red P25 4:30 p.m. Lippold LNE Missouri Redhawks Puerto Rico Maceteros P26 4:30 p.m. Lippold LNW Phenom Illinois Midwest Halos White

Sunday, July 17

Game Time Location Team Opponent B4 9 a.m. Lippold LNE Pool A 7th Place Pool A 10th Place B5 9 a.m. Lippold LNW Pool A 6th Place Pool A 11th Place B1 11:30 a.m. Marian Central Pool A 8th Place Pool A 9th Place B2 11:30 a.m. Lippold LNE Pool A 4th Place Pool A 13th Place B3 11:30 a.m. Lippold LNW Pool A 5th Place Pool A 12th Place B7 2 p.m. Lippold LNW Bracket Winner B2 Bracket Winner B3 B8 2 p.m. Lippold LNE Pool A 2nd Place Bracket Winner B4 B9 2 p.m. Marian Central Pool A 3rd Place Bracket Winner B5 B6 7:15 p.m. Lippold LNE Pool A 1st Place Bracket Winner B1

Monday, July 18