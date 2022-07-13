2022 MCYSA summer tournament: Session No. 1 schedule

The annual McHenry County Youth Sports Association summer tournament will take place over two weekends in Crystal Lake and Woodstock.
The first session runs Friday through Monday with the second session to follow July 22-25. Below is the weekend schedule for the first session.
11u - Session No. 1
Friday, July 15
|Game
|Time
|Location
|Team
|Opponent
|P1
|9 a.m.
|Lippold Red
|CITIUS Illinois - Navy
|Milwaukee Angels
|P2
|9 a.m.
|Lippold Yellow
|Puerto Rico Maceteros
|Raiders Baseball Academy
|P3
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold Red
|CITIUS Illinois - Navy
|Puerto Rico Maceteros
|P4
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold Yellow
|Milwaukee Angels
|Raiders Baseball Academy
Saturday, July 16
|Game
|Time
|Location
|Team
|Opponent
|P5
|9 a.m.
|Lippold Red
|CITIUS Illinois - Navy
|Raiders Baseball Academy
|P6
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold Red
|Milwaukee Angels
|Puerto Rico Maceteros
Sunday, July 17
|Game
|Time
|Location
|Team
|Opponent
|B2
|9 a.m.
|Lippold Red
|TBD
|TBD
|B1
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold Red
|TBD
|TBD
|B3
|2 p.m.
|Lippold Red
|Bracket Winner 1
|Bracket Winner 2
13u - Session No. 1
Friday, July 15
|Game
|Time
|Location
|Team
|Opponent
|P1
|9 a.m.
|Lippold Blue
|Barrington Broncos
|Next Level Travel Baseball
|P2
|9 a.m.
|Lippold Green
|Rawlings Tigers Black
|Chicago Warriors Green
|P3
|9 a.m.
|Lippold LSW
|Midwest Stars
|Fox River Bandits
|P4
|9 a.m.
|Spoerl Park
|LITH Thunder Gold
|Phenom Illinois
|P5
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold Blue
|Barrington Broncos
|Rawlings Tigers Black
|P6
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold Green
|Puerto Rico Atleticos
|Indiana Bulls North
|P7
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold LSW
|Puerto Rico Maceteros
|Missouri Redhawks Kline
|P8
|11:30 a.m.
|Spoerl Park
|Missouri Redhawks Ahern
|606ers
|P9
|2 p.m.
|Lippold Red
|Midwest Stars
|LITH Thunder Gold
|P10
|2 p.m.
|Lippold Yellow
|606ers
|Indiana Bulls North
|P11
|2 p.m.
|Lippold Blue
|Missouri Redhawks Ahern
|Puerto Rico Atleticos
|P12
|2 p.m.
|Lippold Green
|Fox River Bandits
|Phenom Illinois
|P13
|2 p.m.
|Lippold LSW
|Puerto Rico Maceteros
|Freeport Stix
|P14
|2 p.m.
|Spoerl Park
|Next Level Travel Baseball
|Chicago Warriors Green
|P15
|4:30 p.m.
|Lippold LSW
|Missouri Redhawks Kline
|Freeport Stix
Saturday, July 16
|Game
|Time
|Location
|Team
|Opponent
|P16
|9 a.m.
|Lippold Yellow
|Midwest Stars
|Phenom Illinois
|P17
|9 a.m.
|Lippold Blue
|Fox River Bandits
|LITH Thunder Gold
|P18
|9 a.m.
|Lippold Green
|Next Level Travel Baseball
|Rawlings Tigers Black
|P19
|9 a.m.
|Lippold LSW
|Barrington Broncos
|Chicago Warriors Green
|P20
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold Yellow
|Indiana Bulls North
|Puerto Rico Maceteros
|P21
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold Blue
|Next Level Travel Baseball
|Fox River Bandits
|P22
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold Green
|606ers
|Freeport Stix
|P23
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold LSW
|Puerto Rico Atleticos
|Missouri Redhawks Kline
|P24
|2 p.m.
|Lippold Red
|Chicago Warriors Green
|Phenom Illinois
|P25
|2 p.m.
|Lippold Yellow
|Missouri Redhawks Ahern
|Indiana Bulls North
|P26
|2 p.m.
|Lippold Blue
|Rawlings Tigers Black
|LITH Thunder Gold
|P27
|2 p.m.
|Lippold Green
|Barrington Broncos
|Midwest Stars
|P28
|4:30 p.m.
|Lippold Red
|Puerto Rico Atleticos
|Freeport Stix
|P29
|4:30 p.m.
|Lippold Yellow
|Missouri Redhawks Ahern
|Puerto Rico Maceteros
|P30
|4:30 p.m.
|Lippold Blue
|606ers
|Missouri Redhawks Kline
Sunday, July 17
|Game
|Time
|Location
|Team
|Opponent
|B2
|9 a.m.
|Lippold Yellow
|Pool A 4th Place
|Pool A 5th Place
|B4
|9 a.m.
|Lippold Blue
|Pool A 3rd Place
|Pool A 6th Place
|B1
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold Yellow
|Pool A 1st Place
|Pool A 8th Place
|B3
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold Blue
|Pool A 2nd Place
|Pool A 7th Place
|B5
|2 p.m.
|Lippold Yellow
|Bracket Winner B1
|Bracket Winner B2
|B6
|2 p.m.
|Lippold Blue
|Bracket Winner B3
|Bracket Winner B4
|B7
|4:30 p.m.
|Lippold Yellow
|Bracket Winner B5
|Bracket Winner B6
15u - Session No. 1
Friday, July 15
|Game
|Time
|Location
|Team
|Opponent
|P1
|9 a.m.
|Lippold LNE
|Midwest Future Prospects
|Triboh
|P2
|9 a.m.
|Lippold LNW
|Midwest Halos Red
|Next Level Travel Baseball
|P3
|9 a.m.
|Marian Central
|MVP Elite 2025 Kopacz
|Forceout Baseball
|P4
|9 a.m.
|Emriscon Park
|Missouri Redhawks
|Phenom Illinois
|P5
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold LNE
|Midwest Future Prospects
|US World of Baseball of San Diego
|P6
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold LNW
|Triboh
|Next Level Travel Baseball
|P7
|11:30 a.m.
|Marian Central
|Alameda World Tournament Baseball
|Fresno USA Baseball
|P8
|11:30 a.m.
|Emriscon Park
|Midwest Halos White
|Puerto Rico Maceteros
|P9
|2 p.m.
|Lippold LNE
|Midwest Halos Red
|US World of Baseball of San Diego
|P10
|2 p.m.
|Lippold LNW
|MVP Elite 2025 Kopacz
|Missouri Redhawks
|P11
|2 p.m.
|Marian Central
|Forceout Baseball
|Phenom Illinois
|P12
|8 p.m.
|Lippold LNE
|Alameda World Tournament Baseball
|Puerto Rico Maceteros
|P13
|8 p.m.
|Lippold LNW
|Midwest Halos White
|Fresno USA Baseball
Saturday, July 16
|Game
|Time
|Location
|Team
|Opponent
|P14
|9 a.m.
|Lippold LNE
|MVP Elite 2025 Kopacz
|Phenom Illinois
|P15
|9 a.m.
|Lippold LNW
|Forceout Baseball
|Missouri Redhawks
|P16
|9 a.m.
|Marian Central
|Next Level Travel Baseball
|US World of Baseball of San Diego
|P17
|9 a.m.
|Emriscon Park
|Triboh
|Midwest Halos Red
|P18
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold LNE
|Alameda World Tournament Baseball
|Midwest Halos White
|P19
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold LNW
|Fresno USA Baseball
|Puerto Rico Maceteros
|P20
|11:30 a.m.
|Marian Central
|Midwest Future Prospects
|Next Level Travel Baseball
|P21
|11:30 a.m.
|Emriscon Park
|Triboh
|US World of Baseball of San Diego
|P22
|2 p.m.
|Lippold LNE
|MVP Elite 2025 Kopacz
|Alameda World Tournament Baseball
|P23
|2 p.m.
|Lippold LNW
|Forceout Baseball
|Fresno USA Baseball
|P24
|2 p.m.
|Marian Central
|Midwest Future Prospects
|Midwest Halos Red
|P25
|4:30 p.m.
|Lippold LNE
|Missouri Redhawks
|Puerto Rico Maceteros
|P26
|4:30 p.m.
|Lippold LNW
|Phenom Illinois
|Midwest Halos White
Sunday, July 17
|Game
|Time
|Location
|Team
|Opponent
|B4
|9 a.m.
|Lippold LNE
|Pool A 7th Place
|Pool A 10th Place
|B5
|9 a.m.
|Lippold LNW
|Pool A 6th Place
|Pool A 11th Place
|B1
|11:30 a.m.
|Marian Central
|Pool A 8th Place
|Pool A 9th Place
|B2
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold LNE
|Pool A 4th Place
|Pool A 13th Place
|B3
|11:30 a.m.
|Lippold LNW
|Pool A 5th Place
|Pool A 12th Place
|B7
|2 p.m.
|Lippold LNW
|Bracket Winner B2
|Bracket Winner B3
|B8
|2 p.m.
|Lippold LNE
|Pool A 2nd Place
|Bracket Winner B4
|B9
|2 p.m.
|Marian Central
|Pool A 3rd Place
|Bracket Winner B5
|B6
|7:15 p.m.
|Lippold LNE
|Pool A 1st Place
|Bracket Winner B1
Monday, July 18
|Game
|Time
|Location
|Team
|Opponent
|B10
|10 a.m.
|Lippold LNE
|Bracket Winner B6
|Bracket Winner B7
|B11
|10 a.m.
|Lippold LNW
|Bracket Winner B8
|Bracket Winner B9
|B12
|1 p.m.
|Lippold LNE
|Bracket Winner B10
|Bracket Winner B11