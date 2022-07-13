July 13, 2022
2022 MCYSA summer tournament: Session No. 1 schedule

Japanese players sing their national anthem during the opening ceremonies for MCYSA 15U baseball tournament at Lippold Park on Friday, July 22, 2016 in Crystal Lake.

The annual McHenry County Youth Sports Association summer tournament will take place over two weekends in Crystal Lake and Woodstock.

The first session runs Friday through Monday with the second session to follow July 22-25. Below is the weekend schedule for the first session.

11u - Session No. 1

Friday, July 15

GameTimeLocationTeamOpponent
P19 a.m.Lippold RedCITIUS Illinois - NavyMilwaukee Angels
P29 a.m.Lippold YellowPuerto Rico MaceterosRaiders Baseball Academy
P311:30 a.m.Lippold RedCITIUS Illinois - NavyPuerto Rico Maceteros
P411:30 a.m.Lippold YellowMilwaukee AngelsRaiders Baseball Academy

Saturday, July 16

GameTimeLocationTeamOpponent
P59 a.m.Lippold RedCITIUS Illinois - NavyRaiders Baseball Academy
P611:30 a.m.Lippold RedMilwaukee AngelsPuerto Rico Maceteros

Sunday, July 17

GameTimeLocationTeamOpponent
B29 a.m.Lippold RedTBDTBD
B111:30 a.m.Lippold RedTBDTBD
B32 p.m.Lippold RedBracket Winner 1Bracket Winner 2

13u - Session No. 1

Friday, July 15

GameTimeLocationTeamOpponent
P19 a.m.Lippold BlueBarrington BroncosNext Level Travel Baseball
P29 a.m.Lippold GreenRawlings Tigers BlackChicago Warriors Green
P39 a.m.Lippold LSWMidwest StarsFox River Bandits
P49 a.m.Spoerl ParkLITH Thunder GoldPhenom Illinois
P511:30 a.m.Lippold BlueBarrington BroncosRawlings Tigers Black
P611:30 a.m.Lippold GreenPuerto Rico AtleticosIndiana Bulls North
P711:30 a.m.Lippold LSWPuerto Rico MaceterosMissouri Redhawks Kline
P811:30 a.m.Spoerl ParkMissouri Redhawks Ahern606ers
P92 p.m.Lippold RedMidwest StarsLITH Thunder Gold
P102 p.m.Lippold Yellow606ersIndiana Bulls North
P112 p.m.Lippold BlueMissouri Redhawks AhernPuerto Rico Atleticos
P122 p.m.Lippold GreenFox River BanditsPhenom Illinois
P132 p.m.Lippold LSWPuerto Rico MaceterosFreeport Stix
P142 p.m.Spoerl ParkNext Level Travel BaseballChicago Warriors Green
P154:30 p.m.Lippold LSWMissouri Redhawks KlineFreeport Stix

Saturday, July 16

GameTimeLocationTeamOpponent
P169 a.m.Lippold YellowMidwest StarsPhenom Illinois
P179 a.m.Lippold BlueFox River BanditsLITH Thunder Gold
P189 a.m.Lippold GreenNext Level Travel BaseballRawlings Tigers Black
P199 a.m.Lippold LSWBarrington BroncosChicago Warriors Green
P2011:30 a.m.Lippold YellowIndiana Bulls NorthPuerto Rico Maceteros
P2111:30 a.m.Lippold BlueNext Level Travel BaseballFox River Bandits
P2211:30 a.m.Lippold Green606ersFreeport Stix
P2311:30 a.m.Lippold LSWPuerto Rico AtleticosMissouri Redhawks Kline
P242 p.m.Lippold RedChicago Warriors GreenPhenom Illinois
P252 p.m.Lippold YellowMissouri Redhawks AhernIndiana Bulls North
P262 p.m.Lippold BlueRawlings Tigers BlackLITH Thunder Gold
P272 p.m.Lippold GreenBarrington BroncosMidwest Stars
P284:30 p.m.Lippold RedPuerto Rico AtleticosFreeport Stix
P294:30 p.m.Lippold YellowMissouri Redhawks AhernPuerto Rico Maceteros
P304:30 p.m.Lippold Blue606ersMissouri Redhawks Kline

Sunday, July 17

GameTimeLocationTeamOpponent
B29 a.m.Lippold YellowPool A 4th PlacePool A 5th Place
B49 a.m.Lippold BluePool A 3rd PlacePool A 6th Place
B111:30 a.m.Lippold YellowPool A 1st PlacePool A 8th Place
B311:30 a.m.Lippold BluePool A 2nd PlacePool A 7th Place
B52 p.m.Lippold YellowBracket Winner B1Bracket Winner B2
B62 p.m.Lippold BlueBracket Winner B3Bracket Winner B4
B74:30 p.m.Lippold YellowBracket Winner B5Bracket Winner B6

15u - Session No. 1

Friday, July 15

GameTimeLocationTeamOpponent
P19 a.m.Lippold LNEMidwest Future ProspectsTriboh
P29 a.m.Lippold LNWMidwest Halos RedNext Level Travel Baseball
P39 a.m.Marian CentralMVP Elite 2025 KopaczForceout Baseball
P49 a.m.Emriscon ParkMissouri RedhawksPhenom Illinois
P511:30 a.m.Lippold LNEMidwest Future ProspectsUS World of Baseball of San Diego
P611:30 a.m.Lippold LNWTribohNext Level Travel Baseball
P711:30 a.m.Marian CentralAlameda World Tournament BaseballFresno USA Baseball
P811:30 a.m.Emriscon ParkMidwest Halos WhitePuerto Rico Maceteros
P92 p.m.Lippold LNEMidwest Halos RedUS World of Baseball of San Diego
P102 p.m.Lippold LNWMVP Elite 2025 KopaczMissouri Redhawks
P112 p.m.Marian CentralForceout BaseballPhenom Illinois
P128 p.m.Lippold LNEAlameda World Tournament BaseballPuerto Rico Maceteros
P138 p.m.Lippold LNWMidwest Halos WhiteFresno USA Baseball

Saturday, July 16

GameTimeLocationTeamOpponent
P149 a.m.Lippold LNEMVP Elite 2025 KopaczPhenom Illinois
P159 a.m.Lippold LNWForceout BaseballMissouri Redhawks
P169 a.m.Marian CentralNext Level Travel BaseballUS World of Baseball of San Diego
P179 a.m.Emriscon ParkTribohMidwest Halos Red
P1811:30 a.m.Lippold LNEAlameda World Tournament BaseballMidwest Halos White
P1911:30 a.m.Lippold LNWFresno USA BaseballPuerto Rico Maceteros
P2011:30 a.m.Marian CentralMidwest Future ProspectsNext Level Travel Baseball
P2111:30 a.m.Emriscon ParkTribohUS World of Baseball of San Diego
P222 p.m.Lippold LNEMVP Elite 2025 KopaczAlameda World Tournament Baseball
P232 p.m.Lippold LNWForceout BaseballFresno USA Baseball
P242 p.m.Marian CentralMidwest Future ProspectsMidwest Halos Red
P254:30 p.m.Lippold LNEMissouri RedhawksPuerto Rico Maceteros
P264:30 p.m.Lippold LNWPhenom IllinoisMidwest Halos White

Sunday, July 17

GameTimeLocationTeamOpponent
B49 a.m.Lippold LNEPool A 7th PlacePool A 10th Place
B59 a.m.Lippold LNWPool A 6th PlacePool A 11th Place
B111:30 a.m.Marian CentralPool A 8th PlacePool A 9th Place
B211:30 a.m.Lippold LNEPool A 4th PlacePool A 13th Place
B311:30 a.m.Lippold LNWPool A 5th PlacePool A 12th Place
B72 p.m.Lippold LNWBracket Winner B2Bracket Winner B3
B82 p.m.Lippold LNEPool A 2nd PlaceBracket Winner B4
B92 p.m.Marian CentralPool A 3rd PlaceBracket Winner B5
B67:15 p.m.Lippold LNEPool A 1st PlaceBracket Winner B1

Monday, July 18

GameTimeLocationTeamOpponent
B1010 a.m.Lippold LNEBracket Winner B6Bracket Winner B7
B1110 a.m.Lippold LNWBracket Winner B8Bracket Winner B9
B121 p.m.Lippold LNEBracket Winner B10Bracket Winner B11