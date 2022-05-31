Softball: All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference softball team for the 2022 season, as selected by coaches.

Player of the Year: Taylor Davison, Richmond-Burton, jr., C

Richmond-Burton (9-1): Mia Spohr, jr., SS; Norah Spittler, jr., 1B; Lyndsay Regnier, jr., 3B; Hailey Holtz, fr., P

Marengo (8-2): Mia Lulinski, jr., OF; Maddy Christopher, jr., OF; Kylee Jensen, fr., C; Lilly Kunzer, so., P; Courtney Jasinski, sr., SS

Johnsburg (6-4): Brooke Klosowicz, jr., SS; Addison Mass, sr., P; Nicole Jihlavec, so., 2B; Amber Smith, sr., 1B-P

Harvard (4-6): Tallulah Eichholz, fr., P; Britta Livdahl, so., C; Jillian Cooke, jr., 3B

Woodstock North (3-7): Norah Mungle, jr., C; Casey Vermett, so., P

Woodstock (0-10): Jade Sanders, fr., C-SS-3B