May 31, 2022
Softball: All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Richmond-Burton’s Taylor Davison named KRC Player of the Year

By Alex Kantecki
Richmond-Burton's catcher Taylor Davison, right, is greeted at the dugout late in the Rockets' win over Stillman Valley in softball sectional title game action in Richmond Friday evening.

Richmond-Burton's Taylor Davison (right) is greeted by teammates during the Rockets’ 4-3 win over Stillman Valley in the Class 2A Richmond-Burton Sectional final. Davison was named the Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference softball team for the 2022 season, as selected by coaches.

Player of the Year: Taylor Davison, Richmond-Burton, jr., C

Richmond-Burton (9-1): Mia Spohr, jr., SS; Norah Spittler, jr., 1B; Lyndsay Regnier, jr., 3B; Hailey Holtz, fr., P

Marengo (8-2): Mia Lulinski, jr., OF; Maddy Christopher, jr., OF; Kylee Jensen, fr., C; Lilly Kunzer, so., P; Courtney Jasinski, sr., SS

Johnsburg (6-4): Brooke Klosowicz, jr., SS; Addison Mass, sr., P; Nicole Jihlavec, so., 2B; Amber Smith, sr., 1B-P

Harvard (4-6): Tallulah Eichholz, fr., P; Britta Livdahl, so., C; Jillian Cooke, jr., 3B

Woodstock North (3-7): Norah Mungle, jr., C; Casey Vermett, so., P

Woodstock (0-10): Jade Sanders, fr., C-SS-3B