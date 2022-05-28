High school sports roundup for Friday, May 27

Woodstock North’s Krista Hermann went 4 for 4 and socked two homers as the Thunder beat Prairie Ridge, 9-3, to capture their first regional title in program history Friday at the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional final.
Hermann, who drove in four runs, had plenty of help from teammate and pitcher Casey Vermett, who went the distance in the title-clinching victory. Vermett struck out eight in seven innings as the Thunder moved to 13-13 on the season.
Vermett also hit a homer with two RBIs and three runs. Norah Mungle was 4 for 4 with a double, one RBI and two runs, Ashlynn Fieri had two hits, and Alyssa Carlin drove in one.
Elena Smith had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs in the loss for the Wolves (10-16). Adysen Kiddy was 2 for 4 with a double, and Autumn Ledgerwood had a double and drove in one.
Woodstock North will face Belvidere North or Belvidere in a Sycamore Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Huntley 10, Rockford Auburn 0 (5 inn): At the Class 4A DeKalb Regional, Jori Heard threw her second no-hitter of the postseason and was one batter away from a perfect game as the Red Raiders captured the regional championship, their seventh in a row.
Heard struck out 12 and threw 48 of 66 pitches for strikes. The only batter to reach base for Auburn was on an error.
Reese Hunkins, Madi Smith, Alyssa Ekstrom and Zoe Doherty each had two RBIs for Huntley (30-6). The Raiders will face Grant in the Huntley Sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Streamwood 5, Dundee-Crown 0: At the Class 4A Dundee-Crown Regional in Carpentersville, the Chargers outhit the Sabres but could not catch them on the scoreboard in their semifinal. Edgar Salinas had three hits for the Chargers, who ended the season at 6-26.
Streamwood will face McHenry in the final at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Crystal Lake South 3, Lakes 0: At the Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional, Ysen Useni dominated on the mound for the Gators in a semifinal win against the Eagles.
Useni struck out 15 and allowed only three hits as South improved to 15-13. Mark DeCicco hit a two-run single in a three-run first for the Gators.
South will face Mundelein at 11 a.m. Saturday for the championship.
Lake Forest 9, Prairie Ridge 4: At the Class 3A St. Viator Regional in Arlington Heights, a five-run second inning by Lake Forest proved to be too much to overcome for the Wolves. Tyler Vasey drove in two runs for Prairie Ridge (14-19).
Karson Stiefer and Dominic Creatore also had RBIs for the Wolves.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 1A state tournament: Crystal Lake South’s Jackson Schuetzle defeated Wheaton Academy’s Jeremy Kang, 6-2, 6-0, in the second round and lost to Chicago Latin’s Akshay Garapati, 0-6, 7-6 (4), 11-9, in the third round, but bounced back with two wins in the consolation bracket to stay alive in the tournament.
Schuetzle beat Lakes’ Gavin Murrie, 8-2, in the fourth-round consolation bracket and Bloomington’s Ian Turnbull, 8-3, in the fifth-round consolation bracket. Schuetzle, who is 4-1 at the tournament, will play Chicago University’s Dash Smith in the consolation quarterfinals Saturday.
Burlington Central’s Luke Welker defeated Timothy Christian’s Tommy King, 6-0, 6-0, in the second round but dropped his third-rounder to Chicago University’s Sid Shah, 6-3, 6-3. Welker ended his tournament with a 2-2 record, losing by default against Grayslake North’s Dylan Clausen.
Prairie Ridge’s Cole Palese and Jaylan Tucker lost to Benet’s Noah Bobofchak and Andrew Donovan, 6-0, 6-0, in the second round. The Wolves duo then beat Mount Zion’s Evan Griffith and Will Shade, 9-8, 9-7, in their second-round consolation match.
Palese and Tucker fell to Jersey’s Edward Roberts and Logan Schultz, 8-3, to end their tournament with a 2-2 record.
Crystal Lake Central’s Logan Wasilk beat Oak Forest’s Ixit Prajapati, 8-2, in his first-round consolation match. He lost to Timothy Christian’s Tommy King, 8-6, in his last match of the tournament, finishing 1-2.
Crystal Lake Central’s Ethan Bass and Ben Weichman won their first-round consolation match against Woodstock North’s Erik Hermansson and Erik Sarabia, 8-2, but ended their tournament run at 1-2 with a loss to Richland County’s Jarrett Doll and Aidan Weidner, 8-5.
Hermansson and Sarabia finished the tournament with an 0-2 record.
Woodstock North’s Jason Burg lost to Highland’s Tyler Kutz, 8-7 (3), in the first-round consolation bracket, ending his tournament at 0-2.
Marian Central’s Patrick Kumm and Matthew Garrelts lost to Chicago Payton’s Jonah Karafiol and Nathan Sullivan, 8-2, in the first-round consolation bracket, ending the tournament at 0-2.
Class 2A state tournament: Jacobs’ Thomas Nelson beat Wheaton North’s Henry Ros, 6-0, 6-2, in the second round and defeated New Trier’s Matthew Plunkett, 6-2, 6-2, before falling to Hinsdale Central’s Mujtaba Ali-Khan, 6-4, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.
Nelson, who is 3-1 in the tournament, will play in the consolation quarterfinals Saturday.
Jacobs’ Justin Cunningham and Jed Sia lost their second-round match to Glenbard West’s George Bender and JT Gialluisi, 6-4, 7-6 (5). They beat Barrington’s Sahil Mittal and Shiv Sastry, 8-5, in the second-round consolation, O’Fallon’s Kaden Vollmer and Nic Strobel, 8-3, in the third-round consolation, and Naperville North’s Dovydas Jasinauskas and Nathan Lee, 9-8 (1), in the fourth-round consolation.
Cunningham and Sia ended their tournament run at 4-2 with an 8-2 loss to Stevenson’s Gabriel Visotsky and Gautham Kappaganthula.
Huntley’s Ben Hein and Matt Grubbs lost their second-round match to Hinsdale Central’s Alex Kotarski and James Theriault, 6-0, 6-2, and ended their tournament with a loss to Glenbrook South’s Alex Denizov and Mark Ter-Saakyants, 8-1, in the second-round consolation bracket. Hein and Grubbs ended the meet at 1-2.
Jacobs’ Justin Brzeski and August Nelson lost their first-round consolation match by default to finish the tournament at 0-2.
Cary-Grove’s Sam Kedzior lost his first-round consolation bracket to Edwardsville’s Jesse Hattrup by default, ending his tournament at 0-2.
Huntley’s Aryaan Khalil lost his first-round consolation match to Neuqua Valley’s Johnny Mou, 8-1, finishing 0-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Boylan 2, Crystal Lake Central 1: At the Class 2A Freeport Sectional, in a wild sectional championship contest that went to penalty kicks, the Tigers’ season came to an end.
Central finished its season at 16-3.
BOYS LACROSSE
Huntley 10, Hampshire 9: At the Huntley Sectional, the Red Raiders earned their first sectional title with a win over the Whip-Purs.
Huntley (18-4) will face Lake Forest at the Hoffman Estates Supersectional on Tuesday at a time to be determined.
Hampshire ended its season at 18-7.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central co-op 7, Hoffman Estates 5: At the Hoffman Estates Sectional, Central captured the sectional championship and advances to the the Hoffman Estates Supersectional.
Central (18-4) will play Lake Forest on Tuesday at a time to be determined.