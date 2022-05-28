Girls soccer: Barrington routs Dundee-Crown for Class 3A sectional title

ROUND LAKE – The goals started piling up quickly after sophomore Sarah Sarnowski got Barrington on the board Friday against Dundee-Crown.
Sarnowski got the Fillies started with her first goal six minutes in. By the time she added her second, Barrington had a five-goal lead before halftime and was well on its way to a 7-0 win in the Class 3A Round Lake Sectional championship.
The Fillies (21-2) will play St. Charles East, a 3-1 winner over St. Charles North on Friday, in the Class 3A Barrington Supersectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“I feel like it got us off on a really good start,” said Sarnowski, who also had an assist Friday. “We all worked to get that first goal and we were really happy about it.”
Sarnowski’s second goal came just before the halftime mark when she cut in to beat two defenders and slipped it into the net. She later assisted Barrington’s sixth goal to Piper Lucier just 13 minutes into the second half.
“I think getting every goal was a big deal,” Lucier said. “The team didn’t stop.”
After Sarnowski opened the scoring, Lucier scored the second goal of the day after she broke away past the final D-C defender. Brooke Brown then scored off a penalty-kick to put the Fillies up 3-0. Five minutes later, Kaitlin Taylor passed it out wide to Kate Lubinsky for the fourth goal. Sarnowski’s made it five before halftime.
“I feel like we all work for each other,“ Sarnowski said. ”That‘s our mentality, just playing for our seniors and always giving our 110% effort.”
The Fillies added their final goal when Gracie Stagnito set up to take a free kick just past the 50 yard-line when she dropped it right to the feet of Brown, marking her second goal of the day.
Barrington coach Ryan Stengren was proud of his team’s performance Friday, but remained excited for what is still to come.
“I don’t think we’ve played our best soccer yet since the playoffs started,” Stengren said. “We’ve had some good games in the regular season, but there’s still a lot more for us to prove. Hopefully that shows on Tuesday.”
Dundee-Crown finished its season 15-6, ending with the deep postseason run in program history. Chargers coach Rob Moulton reflected on his first season at the helm following the loss.
“We’ve never been here before,” Moulton said. “We have to make sure to keep our heads high. We had a great season and we over-accomplished. Definitely going to miss our seniors, they were a great part of that.”