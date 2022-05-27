High school sports roundup for Thursday, May 26

Prairie Ridge’s Elena Smith threw a complete game for the Wolves in a 3-0 win over Harvard in a Class 3A Woodstock North Regional semifinal Thursday in Woodstock.
Smith fired eight strikeouts, walked one and allowed four hits in holding the Hornets scoreless. Prairie Ridge (10-15) will next meet host Woodstock North for the regional championship at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Adysen Kiddy drove in two runs for Prairie Ridge, Mary Myers had two hits and a run, and Hope McHugh had an RBI. All three of the Wolves’ runs came in the bottom of the first inning.
Tallulah Eichholz took the loss for Harvard (7-12), giving up three runs on four hits in six innings with 14 strikeouts and a walk. Britta Livdahl collected two of the four hits for the Hornets.
Stillman Valley 6, Marengo 5: At Richmond, the Cardinals rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to stun the Indians (26-7-1) in their Class 2A Richmond-Burton Sectional semifinal.
The tying and game-winning runs both scored on a fielding error after the Indians intentionally walked Addison Wythe with the bases loaded and two outs. Wythe was one of three batters for Stillman Valley to hit a home run.
Lilly Kunzer took the loss for Marengo, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. She struck out six and walked five.
Kylee Jensen went 2 for 3 with a homer, double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Indians. Maddy Christopher was 2 for 4 with two runs and two steals, and Courtney Jasinski added two hits and an RBI. Kunzer drove in one.
Stillman Valley will play Richmond-Burton in the final at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Crystal Lake Central 16, Crystal Lake South 5 (5 inn.): At Kaneland, six Tigers batters had multiple hits in the Class 3A Kaneland Regional semifinal victory. Central (14-16) scored seven runs in the first and will play Kaneland in the championship at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Kate Show hit a grand slam for Central, going 2 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs. Courtney Schober was 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Gianna Carone was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs.
Makayla Malone (2 for 3) had three RBIs and two runs, Giada Motto was 4 for 4 and scored three runs, and Olivia Shaw (2 for 3) had a double, two runs and an RBI. Shaw also earned the win, giving up five runs (four earned) on three hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking seven.
Kennedy Grippo was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for South (11-18). Molly Cook drove in two runs, and Alexis Pupillo walked three times and scored three runs.
Cary-Grove 15, Ridgewood 5 (5 inn.): At Norridge, the Trojans pounded out 19 hits in a Class 3A Ridgewood Regional semifinal victory. C-G (10-16) will meet Vernon Hills in the championship at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Madilynn Crick was 3 for 4 with two doubles and six RBIs, Becca Weaver went 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs, and Gwenn Moran was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Emily Green and Grace Kaiser also drove in a run, and Aubrey Lonergan went 2 for 3 with three runs.
Weaver picked up the win, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits in five innings. She struck out five and walked one.
BASEBALL
Hampshire 4, Guilford 3 (8 inn.): At Rockton, Evan Spenk drove home the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth to lead the Whips past the Vikings in a Class 4A Hononegah Regional semifinal. Hampshire (14-19) advances to Saturday’s 10 a.m. championship against Hononegah.
Matthew Karbowski picked up the win in relief, throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Colin Miller started and allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking three.
Austin Leonard had two doubles for Hampshire, Dominick Kooistra scored two runs, and Karbowski and Nick Randell both knocked in a run.
Jacobs 14, Round Lake 7: At Fox Lake, the Golden Eagles answered a five-run top of the first from Round Lake with seven runs in the bottom of the second in a Class 4A Grant Regional semifinal victory. Jacobs (21-11) will face Grant in the final at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Nick Gottfried went 3 for 3 with a double, four runs scored and three RBIs, Paulie Rudolph had a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Anthony Edge drove in a pair of runs. Keegan Connors added two hits and one RBI.
Brian Kobige picked up the win, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits in four innings. He struck out three and walked two.
Cary-Grove 7, Wauconda 1: At Grayslake, the Trojans went ahead with a four-run first inning on their way to a win against the Bulldogs in a Class 3A Grayslake Central Regional semifinal.
Nathan Crick was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for C-G (14-15-1). Antonio SantaCruz was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, Toby Splitt was 2 for 4 with two runs and two steals, and Connor Lueck and Jack Taczy both drove in a run.
Samuel Cohen earned the win, allowing one run on four hits in five innings with four strikeouts and three walks.
The Trojans will face Grayslake Central in the final at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Huntley 20, Jefferson 0 (4 inn.): At DeKalb, A.J. Putty and Chase Jetel had three RBIs apiece as the Red Raiders no-hit the J-Hawks in a Class 4A DeKalb Regional semifinal. Huntley (29-4) will play either Harlem or DeKalb in the championship at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Josh Good, C.J. Filipek, Ryan Stary and Kyle Alther all knocked in two runs for Huntley, which scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning. Raiders pitchers Andrew Ressler, Derek Huber, Peyton Barr and Vinny Costantino combined in the four-inning no-hitter.
Glenbard South 4, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, the Rockets lost to the Raiders in their Class 3A Burlington Central Regional semifinal. Brady Gilroy went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI in the loss. Barrett Lewis and Michael Person had the other two hits for the Rockets (14-17).
Joshua Rogde took the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits in six innings with five strikeouts and two walks.
St. Viator 8, Woodstock 7 (9 inn.): At Arlington Heights, the Blue Streaks came up short in a Class 3A St. Viator Regional semifinal loss to the host Lions. After tying the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh, St. Viator walked off the win with a two-out, run-scoring hit in the ninth.
Sam Chapman and Kaden Perkins both had a double and an RBI for Woodstock (11-18). Also driving in runs for the Streaks were Caden Monti, Hayden Haak, Kaden Bogott and Bowen Lopez.
Bogott started and allowed six runs (four earned) on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Chapman gave up two runs on five hits in three innings. Both recorded three strikeouts.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 1A state tournament: Crystal Lake South senior Jackson Schuetzle and Burlington Central senior Luke Welker each won their opening matches at the state tournament, hosted by Hersey.
Schuetzle beat Alton Marquette’s Stetson Isringhausen, 6-2, 6-0, while Welker beat Chicago Christian’s Aidan Gorman, 6-0, 6-2.
At doubles, Prairie Ridge’s Cole Palese and Jaylan Tucker defeated Triad’s Andrew Carter and Tanner Vosholler, 6-3, 7-6 (1), in their first-round match.
Crystal Lake Central’s Logan Wasilk dropped his first match to Chicago Latin’s Kiran Garapati, 6-3, 6-0.
Woodstock North’s Jason Burg fell to Marmion Academy’s Benedict Graft, 6-0, 6-0.
Marian Central’s Patrick Kumm and Matthew Garrelts lost to Aurora Central Catholic’s Adam Hartford and Elijah Hartford, 6-0, 6-3.
Crystal Lake Central’s Ethan Bass and Ben Weichman lost to Herrin’s Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber, 6-3, 0-6, 12-10.
Woodstock North’s Erik Hermansson and Erik Sarabia lost to Mattoon’s Tejas Zala and Ethan Bahney, 6-0, 6-3.
Class 2A state tournament: Jacobs senior Thomas Nelson beat Buffalo Grove’s Apoorv Sagar Pitta, 6-1, 6-2, while teammates Justin Cunningham and Jed Sia won their first doubles match, 6-2, 6-0, against Thornwood co-op’s Aaron Bryant and Bryan Meza Molina on Day 1 of the state tournament.
Huntley’s Ben Hein and Matt Grubbs beat Stagg’s Declan Lally and Ian Wolan, 6-0, 6-2, in their first-round doubles match.
Jacobs’ Justin Brzeski and August Nelson lost their first match against Normal Community’s Ryan Broach and Reed Stoewer, 6-3, 6-0.
Huntley’s Aryaan Khalil lost to St. Charles North’s Mattas Ciabilis, 6-1, 6-1, in singles action.
Cary-Grove’s Sam Kedzior fell to Maine West’s George Ciuca, 6-0, 6-0.