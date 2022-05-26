High school sports roundup for Wednesday, May 25

Crystal Lake Central’s Braydon Gibour had a grand slam, and Tommy Korn tossed seven scoreless innings for the Tigers in a 9-0 win against Deerfield in a Class 3A Vernon Hills Regional semifinal on Wednesday in Vernon Hills.
Korn gave up only two hits and struck out three in the complete-game shutout for the Tigers, who will play in the regional final at 10 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Vernon Hills and Grayslake North. Korn threw 55 of 82 pitches for strikes and walked none.
Sean Kempf had a double and three RBIs for Central (17-13-1), Brian Preshlock went 2 for 2 with two runs scored, and Brent Blitek and Nico Acevado each drove in a run. Jaden Obaldo had a double.
Grayslake Central 9, Woodstock North 1: At Grayslake, the Thunder ended the season with a loss to the Rams in a Class 3A Grayslake Central Regional semifinal. Grayslake Central scored four runs in the bottom of the first and never trailed.
Morgan Klinker was 2 for 3 with a run scored for North (10-18). Luke Udelhofen and Trevor Mark both had hits in the loss.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central co-op 14, Huntley 4: At Hoffman Estates, the Tigers topped the Red Raiders in their Hoffman Estates Sectional semifinal. Central (18-4) will face Hoffman Estates in the championship at 6 p.m. Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Huntley 10, South Elgin 8: At Huntley, the Red Raiders beat the Storm in their Huntley Sectional semifinal. Huntley advances to the final at 5 p.m. Friday.