May 24, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
Sports

High school sports roundup for Tuesday May 24, 2022

Crystal Lake Central girls soccer blanks Belvidere North, 1 win from sectional title

By Shaw Local News Network

Sam Sander and Lizzie Gray tallied goals for Crystal Lake Central’s girls soccer team, lifting the Tigers to a 2-0 win over Belvidere North in a Class 2A Freeport Sectional semifinal Tuesday afternoon.

That proved to be all that Central would need, as goalkeeper Addison Cleary shut out North.

Central (16-2) will face Boylan for the sectional title at 6 p.m.

Boylan 2, Cary-Grove 0: At the Class 2A Freeport Sectional, the Trojans’ season came to an end at the hands of the No. 1 seeded Titans. C-G closed out its season with an 8-8 record.

Dundee-Crown 3, Lake Zurich 1 (OT): At the Class 3A Round Lake Sectional, Berkley Mensik scored twice in the second overtime to send the Chargers into Friday’s sectional championship, where D-C will play Barrington at 5 p.m.

Mensik also was responsible for the Chargers’ goal in regulation.

Softball

Jacobs 5, McHenry 0: At the Class 4A Jacobs Regional in Algonquin, the eighth-seeded Golden Eagles upset the second-seeded Warriors in their regional semifinal.

Mikayla Weel had two hits and knocked in two runs for Jacobs (12-17). Caitlin Cook allowed four hits in a complete-game effort for the Golden Eagles. McHenry ended its season 20-9.

Jacobs will play Grant for the regional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Grant 5, Hampshire 2: At the Class 4A Jacobs Regional in Algonquin, the Whip-Purs rallied for single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but it wasn’t enough. Hampshire ended its season at 13-15.

Kaneland 23, Woodstock 2 (4 inn): At the Class 3A Kaneland Regional in Maple Park, an 11-run second inning was too much for the Blue Streaks to overcome in the regional semifinal. Grace Karner had two hits, including a double for Woodstock (4-16-1).

Woodstock North 3, Burlington Central 2: At the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional, Liberty Stevens’ RBI single with two outs in the top of the seventh plated Ashlynn Fieri with the go-ahead run for North (10-13).

The Thunder tied the game with a Casey Vermett RBI double in the sixth. In the circle, Vermette struck out 14. Lauren Knief hit a two-run home run for Central (12-10), and Emily Rafferty struck out nine for the Rockets.

Woodstock North will face either Harvard or Prairie Ridge for the regional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Larkin 10, Dundee-Crown 9: At the Class 4A Barrington Regional, Addison Pino had five hits and two driven in for D-C in a regional semifinal loss.

Two runs for Larkin in the bottom of the seventh ended the season for D-C (12-15). McKayla Anderson struck out nine in four innings and drove in two with a triple for the Chargers.

PremiumSoftballGirls SoccerCary-Grove PrepsCrystal Lake Central PrepsHampshire PrepsDundee-Crown PrepsBurlington Central PrepsWoodstock North PrepsWoodstock PrepsMcHenry PrepsJacobs PrepsHuntley Preps