High school sports roundup for Tuesday May 24, 2022

Sam Sander and Lizzie Gray tallied goals for Crystal Lake Central’s girls soccer team, lifting the Tigers to a 2-0 win over Belvidere North in a Class 2A Freeport Sectional semifinal Tuesday afternoon.
That proved to be all that Central would need, as goalkeeper Addison Cleary shut out North.
Central (16-2) will face Boylan for the sectional title at 6 p.m.
Boylan 2, Cary-Grove 0: At the Class 2A Freeport Sectional, the Trojans’ season came to an end at the hands of the No. 1 seeded Titans. C-G closed out its season with an 8-8 record.
Dundee-Crown 3, Lake Zurich 1 (OT): At the Class 3A Round Lake Sectional, Berkley Mensik scored twice in the second overtime to send the Chargers into Friday’s sectional championship, where D-C will play Barrington at 5 p.m.
Mensik also was responsible for the Chargers’ goal in regulation.
Softball
Jacobs 5, McHenry 0: At the Class 4A Jacobs Regional in Algonquin, the eighth-seeded Golden Eagles upset the second-seeded Warriors in their regional semifinal.
Mikayla Weel had two hits and knocked in two runs for Jacobs (12-17). Caitlin Cook allowed four hits in a complete-game effort for the Golden Eagles. McHenry ended its season 20-9.
Jacobs will play Grant for the regional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Grant 5, Hampshire 2: At the Class 4A Jacobs Regional in Algonquin, the Whip-Purs rallied for single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but it wasn’t enough. Hampshire ended its season at 13-15.
Kaneland 23, Woodstock 2 (4 inn): At the Class 3A Kaneland Regional in Maple Park, an 11-run second inning was too much for the Blue Streaks to overcome in the regional semifinal. Grace Karner had two hits, including a double for Woodstock (4-16-1).
Woodstock North 3, Burlington Central 2: At the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional, Liberty Stevens’ RBI single with two outs in the top of the seventh plated Ashlynn Fieri with the go-ahead run for North (10-13).
The Thunder tied the game with a Casey Vermett RBI double in the sixth. In the circle, Vermette struck out 14. Lauren Knief hit a two-run home run for Central (12-10), and Emily Rafferty struck out nine for the Rockets.
Woodstock North will face either Harvard or Prairie Ridge for the regional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Larkin 10, Dundee-Crown 9: At the Class 4A Barrington Regional, Addison Pino had five hits and two driven in for D-C in a regional semifinal loss.
Two runs for Larkin in the bottom of the seventh ended the season for D-C (12-15). McKayla Anderson struck out nine in four innings and drove in two with a triple for the Chargers.