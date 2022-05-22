High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 21

Woodstock North will send three players to next weekend’s state tournament after a second-place team finish Saturday at the Class 1A Belvidere North Sectional. Rockford Christian won the team title with 27 points. North scored 21 points, and Marian Central was fourth with 12 points.
North senior Jason Burg took third place in singles play to advance to state. Burg defeated Rockford Christian’s Chatham Mcilroy, 6-2, 6-4, in the third-place match.
Burg will be joined by teammates Erik Hermansson and Erik Sarabia, who finished fourth in doubles competition.
Marian Central advanced the doubles team of Patrick Kumm and Matthew Garrelts. The duo took second after falling to Jackson Kohls and Spencer Kohls in the sectional-title match.
Class 2A Auburn Sectional: At Rockford, Huntley’s Ben Hein and Matt Grubbs won a sectional title in doubles play as the Red Raider finished just one point behind team champion Auburn, which totaled 26 points to win the sectional.
Huntley takes 2nd as a team at the Auburn sectional. Matt Grubbs/Ben Hein take 1st in doubles and Aryaan Khalil 3rd in singles. Can't wait for state! pic.twitter.com/FN96nOcDwl— HHS Boy's Tennis (@HHSBoysTennis1) May 21, 2022
Hein and Grubbs took down Auburn’s Drew Licari and Dhruv Ramaswami to win the doubles title. They will be joined at state by teammate Aryaan Khalil, who took third in singles competition.
Boys Lacrosse
Crystal Lake South 9, Cary-Grove 8 (OT): At Cary, the Gators knocked off rival Cary-Grove in overtime during a preliminary-round match for the Huntley Sectional. South faces Huntley in a sectional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Monday in Huntley.
Marian Central 19, Dundee-Crown 1: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes made quick work of Dundee-Crown in a preliminary-round match for the Huntley Sectional. Marian plays South Elgin co-op in a sectional quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Monday.
Crystal Lake Central 9, Hoffman Estates 6: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers advanced to the Huntley Sectional quarterfinals with the win over Hoffman Estates. Crystal Lake Central plays Hampshire at 5 p.m. Monday.