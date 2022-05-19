High school sports roundup for Wednesday, May 18

Jacobs sophomore forward Lindsay Rebodos scored a game-tying goal with 48 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Golden Eagles went on to beat Guilford, 3-1, in overtime in their Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional girls soccer semifinal Wednesday in Carpentersville.
The No. 6-seeded Golden Eagles (8-8-2) advance to play third-seeded D-C (13-5) in the final at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Rebodos and Anita Lewis both scored in overtime for Jacobs, and Kristen Silenzi made three saves. Ashley Datka assisted Rebodos’ game-tying score, and Gabby Wojtarowicz also had an assist.
McHenry 2, Harlem 1 (OT): At Rockford, Sophie Gasmann scored both goals for the Warriors in a Class 3A Auburn Regional semifinal win against the Huskies. No. 8-seeded McHenry will face top-seeded Barrington in the final at 6 p.m. Friday.
Makenna Harvey made four saves. Mara Torres and Kylie Parisi both had assists for McHenry (9-6-1).
Crystal Lake South 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, the fourth-seeded Gators rallied from a 1-0 deficit to beat the seventh-seeded Wolves in a Class 2A Crystal Lake South Regional semifinal.
South will face top-seeded Crystal Lake Central in the championship at 4 p.m. Friday.
BASEBALL
Richmond-Burton 13, Johnsburg 3 (6 inn.): At Richmond, the top-seeded Rockets defeated the No. 6-seeded Skyhawks in their Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional semifinal and set the program record with their 27th win of the season.
R-B (27-6) will meet the winner of Marengo vs. Marian Central in the final at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Jason Miller finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs for R-B, Hayden Christiansen went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Kaden Neuman had two runs and two RBIs. Connor Wallace scored three runs, and Joe Mrowiec had two runs and one RBI.
Wallace gave up two earned runs on five hits in six innings for the win, striking out four and walking none.
Ryan Larson and Landon Banaszynski both drove in a run for Johnsburg (10-18). Alex Delulio was 2 for 2.
Lena-Winslow 6, Alden-Hebron 1: At Freeport, the No. 8-seeded Giants lost to the top-seeded Panthers in their Class 1A Aquin Regional semifinal. Justin Gritmacker fired 10 strikeouts in the loss for A-H (9-14).
Thomas Webber was 2 for 2 with an RBI and steal, Gritmacker was 2 for 3 with a double, and Jesse Armbrust and Ben Vole each had a hit.
Crystal Lake Central 3, Woodstock North 1: At Crystal Lake, Jaden Obaldo recorded three hits, and four pitchers combined in the nonconference win for the Tigers. Obaldo was 3 for 3 with a double and drove in one.
Drew Welder earned the win for Central (14-13-1), allowing a run on one hit in three innings. Ryan Kempf was 2 for 3 and a double, and Braydon Gibour and Sean Kempf each had one RBI.
Luke Udelhofen had a double and an RBI for North (10-16). Rylen Given started and allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits in five innings, striking out two.
McHenry 10, Woodstock 0 (6 inn.): At Petersen Park in McHenry, Eddie Synek had six RBIs for the Warriors (23-8) in a nonconference win against the Blue Streaks (10-16). Synek was 3 for 4 with a home run and a double.
Cooper Cohn had Cole Kersten (RBI) both had two hits for McHenry. Connor Rodgers had a double, two runs and one RBI. Kersten threw six scoreless innings, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
SOFTBALL
Crystal Lake Central 10, Grayslake Central 5: At Rosemont’s Parkway Bank Park, Olivia Shaw fired 13 strikeouts and and allowed only five hits in a nonconference win for the Tigers (13-15).
Courtney Schober had two RBIs, Piper Letak drove in one, and Avery Bechler added two hits. Makayla Malone had a double.
Tuesday’s result
Dundee-Crown 5, Harlem 3: At Machesney Park, Linda Dearing Mendoza (2 for 3, double), McKayla Anderson and Annabelle Pederson each drove in one run for the Chargers (11-14) in a nonconference victory against the Huskies.
Anderson picked up the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts and five walks. Addison Pino and Kailyn Wiebe (1 for 4, two runs) both recorded a double.