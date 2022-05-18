High school sports roundup for May 17

Megan Weel’s two-out single to right field drove in two as Jacobs walked-off Crystal Lake Central, 11-10, in a Fox Valley Conference softball game Tuesday afternoon in Algonquin.
Jacobs (10-17, 6-11 FVC) needed both runs after the Tigers plated two in the top half of the seventh inning. Mikayla Malone and Sophia Nieckula contributed run-scoring plays that gave Central (12-14, 9-9) the lead. Kate Show drove in two for Central. Jori Petrone the same for Jacobs.
Crystal Lake South 13, Woodstock 3 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Gators put up seven runs in the second inning in a nonconference game. Anna Wiggs doubled and drove in three, Dana Skorich, Kennedy Grippo and Amelia Cervantes all drove in two runs apiece for South (10-16).
Jade Sanders had a pair of doubles and an RBI for Woodstock (4-14-1).
Cary-Grove 9, Vernon Hills 9 (6 inn.): At Cary, Emily Green and Maddy Crick had RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth to force the tie for the Trojans in the nonconference contest. Crick had four hits and two driven in for C-G (9-14-1).
Marengo 18, St. Edward 0 (4 inn.): At the Class 2A Marengo Regional, Lilly Kunzer allowed one hit and struck out 10 in the regional semifinal win for Marengo (25-6-1). The top-seeded Indians got three hits and five RBIs from Emily White.
Marengo will face the winner of Johnsburg and Regina Dominican in Friday’s regional final.
Richmond-Burton 5, Sandwich 2: At the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional in Genoa, a five-run fifth inning lifted the Rockets into the regional final. Hailey Holtz struck out 10 for R-B (17-5).
At the plate, the Rockets were led by Gabriella Hird, Lyndsey Regnier, Mia Spohr and Emerson Herrick, all of whom had an RBI.
GIRLS SOCCER
DePaul College Prep 3, Marian Central 0: At the Class 1A Marian Central Sectional in Woodstock, three second-half goals by the Rams ended the Cinderella run for the Hurricanes. Anna Lingle made 13 saves for Marian Central (4-12).
Dundee-Crown 7, Grant 0: At the Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional in Carperntersville, Berkley Mensik scored three first-half goals for the Chargers in their regional semifinal. D-C (12-14) will face either Jacobs or Rockford Guilford in Friday’s regional final.
Crystal Lake Central 8, Woodstock 0: At the Class 2A Crystal Lake South Regional in, sophomore Oliva Anderson scored twice and added an assist for the Tigers in their regional semifinal win. Katie Barth, Jillian Mueller, Skylar Wolfgram and Liz Gray also tallied for Central (14-2). The Tigers will face either Crystal Lake South or Prairie Ridge in the regional final Friday.
Cary-Grove 3, Burlington Central 1: At the Class 2A Burlington Central Regional, Avery Nielsen had two goals and an assist for C-G (9-7). Natalie Warren also scored for the Trojans, who move on to the regional final Friday to face Woodstock North.
Huntley 6, Round Lake 1: At the Class 3A Huntley Regional, Madison Cummings and Gabi Faraj had a goal and an assist each for the Red Raiders in their regional semifinal win. Hanna Helzer, Ava Trudeau, and Riley Chadwick added goals for Huntley (8-10-1).
Huntley will face No. 2 seed Lake Zurich in Friday’s regional final.
BASEBALL
Barrington 5, McHenry 4: At Barrington, Lleyton Grubich homered and drove in a pair for the Warriors in the nonconference game. Grubich also struck out nine for McHenry (22-8).
Huntley 9, Marist 2: At Huntley, Ryan Bakes and Ryan Kelly each drove in two for the Red Raiders in a nonconference game. Adam Guazzo struck out seven in five innings allowing only three hits for Huntley (26-4).
BOYS TENNIS
Jacobs Quad: At Algonquin, Huntley tied Prospect, 2-2, and fell to St. Charles North at the Jacobs Quad. Aryaan Khalil won both of his matches at No. 1 singles for the Red Raiders.
Jacobs defeated St. Charles North, 3-1, and tied Prospect, 2-2. Thomas Nelson won No. 1 singles in both matches for Jacobs.