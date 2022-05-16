Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Johnsburg’s Caitlyn Casella

Johnsburg’s Caitlyn Casella broke the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet record in the 200 meters on May 4 with a blistering time of 26.20, while also winning the 100 and 4x100 relay with teammates Natalie Burke, Danielle Vallone and Jill Meyer.
The Skyhawks sophomore continued her standout season by finishing first in the 200 and runner-up in the 100 at the Class 2A Carmel Sectional, which qualified her in both events for the state meet.
In the excitement of the Sectional track meet I failed to realize that these 4 amazing young women broke our school record in the 4x100. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/9O2MPpMtaG— Johnsburg Track (@JHSGirlTrack) May 13, 2022
Casella, Burke, Vallone and Meyer also set the program record in the 4x100 at sectionals, although they missed the state-qualifying time by about two seconds. Casella will be joined by teammates Chloe Benz (shot put, discus) and Jolene Cashmore (3,200) at the state meet, which begins Thursday at Eastern Illinois.
For her performance, Casella was voted Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. The Skyhawks speedster answered some questions about her record-breaking season, the state meet, her favorite food and more.
What is your favorite memory from the season so far?
Casella: My favorite memory from this season would probably be our last indoor meet after I broke the school record in the 200.
What are you looking forward to most at the state meet?
Casella: I am looking forward to competing against some really good runners and to just experience the meet.
What is the best part about competing in sports?
Casella: Seeing yourself improve and having fun.
What’s the funniest thing that ever happened to you in competition?
Casella: The funniest thing that has happened to me was running a boxer relay where the baton was a pair of boxers and my team and I winning.
What does a typical Saturday night look like for you?
Casella: On a typical Saturday night, I usually hang out with my friends.
What’s your favorite food?
Casella: My favorite food is probably blackberries because they are sweet.
What actress would play you in a movie about your life?
Casella: Anne Hathaway.
Which teammate inspires you and why?
Casella: My teammate Jolene [Cashmore] inspires me the most because in her first year of track she has improved so much and she is always so positive and uplifting to everyone on the team.
What is your biggest fear?
Casella: My biggest fear is any type of bug.
What is your favorite subject in school?
Casella: My favorite subject is math because I do the best in it.