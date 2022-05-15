High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 14

Huntley pitcher Jori Heard threw her sixth no-hitter and struck out 17 batters as the Red Raiders defeated Jacobs, 4-0, in their Fox Valley Conference softball game Saturday.
Madison Smith homered for the Raiders (26-5, 18-0) finished their conference season unbeaten.
Meghan Ryan had an RBI for Huntley. Alyssa Ekstrom was 2 for 3, and Clara Hudgens was 2 for 4.
Marengo 3, Metamora 2: At Metamora, Lilly Kunzer struck out eight and allowed one earned run as the Indians (24-5-1) defeated the Redbirds in a nonconference game.
The Indians scored one in the first and two in the fourth to get the win. Kunzer allowed five hits.
Maddie Christopher was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Emily White was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Courtney Jasinski knocked in Marengo’s other run. Kylie Jensen was 2 for 4.
Harlem 14, Woodstock 3: At Machesney Park, the Blue Streaks fell to the Huskies in their nonconference game.
Anna Wickersheim was 3 for 3 with an RBI, Jade Sanders was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Ava Marsala was 2 for 3.
Hononegah 21, Woodstock 7: At Machesney Park, Maddie Graunke was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Marsala had a hit and knocked in two for the Blue Streaks in their loss.
Grace Karner was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Sanders had a hit, an RBI and scored twice.
Oregon 10, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Harvard, the Hornets got down early and could not recover in their nonconference loss to the Hawks.
Britta Livdahl got the lone hit for the Hornets.
BASEBALL
Marengo 7, Freeport 4: At Freeport, sophomore Andrew Johnson picked up two more RBIs, stretching his school single-season record to 40 as the Indians (16-12) defeated the Pretzels in their nonconference game.
Caden Vogt was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Carter Heimsoth was 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Cody Stallings added an RBI for the Indians.
Freeport scored all its runs in the fourth inning, but Riley Pankow and Johnson finished the final 2 1/3 innings, each striking out two.
Woodstock North 7, Stillman Valley 6: At Woodstock, the Thunder scored three runs each in the sixth and seventh innings for a walk-off win over the Cardinals.
North (10-14) got a leadoff double from Ryan Nolan in the seventh, then Sean Pigliacelli reached on an error. Nolan scored on a passed ball and Shane Buening walked.
Pigliacelli scored on Trevor Mark’s single and then Morgan Klinker, pinch running for Buening, scored on a wild pitch.
Tyler Fink threw four innings of relief, allowing one earned run, for the victory.
Mark was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Aiden Sofie was 2 for 3 with and RBI.
Huntley 13, Lake Forest 0 (5 inn.): At Lake Forest, Joey Garlin was 2 for 4 with three RBIs as the Red Raiders (24-4) defeated the Scouts in a nonconference game.
Ryan Kelly was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Lucas Goldstein had a hit and two RBIs.
Malachi Paplanus threw four innings and struck out nine while allowing two hits. Parker Schuring struck out two in one inning.
Barrington 5, Burlington Central 2: At Barrington, the Rockets (12-15) fell to the Broncos in their nonconference game.
Luke Pderigi and Aric Beamon each had an RBI for the Rockets.
Sycamore 11, Hampshire 6: At Hampshire, Matthew Karbowski was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Whip-Purs in their nonconference loss to the Spartans.
Tyler Doonan was 3 for 3 and Dominick Kooistra was 2 for 3 for Hampshire. Dominic Borecky and Casey Kaszniak each had a hit and an RBI for the Whips.
Grayslake North 9, McHenry 5: At McHenry, the Warriors (22-7) scored three in the sixth inning, but allowed five in the top of the seventh to lose a nonconference game to the Knights.
Three errors proved costly for the Warriors, as only two of North’s runs were earned. Gavin Micklinghoff struck out 10 batters in 4 2/3 innings, Logan Wirtz fanned four more in 2 1/3.
Kyle Kaempf was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Lleyton Grubich was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Warriors.
Nazareth 5, Jacobs 4: At LaGrange Park, the Golden Eagles got three RBIs from Quinn Butera in their nonconference loss to the Roadrunners.
Jake Simpson, Nick Gottfried and Joey Fiorenza had two hits each for Jacobs (17-10).