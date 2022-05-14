High school sports roundup for Friday, May 13, 2022

After winning just two matches in the regular season, Marian Central now has a two-game winning streak at just the right time.
A pair of goals from Sidney Gerstenkorn, the second coming in the second minute of the first overtime lifted the Hurricanes to a 3-1 win over Johnsburg on Friday in the championship match of the Class 1A Woodstock Regional.
Kailie Rosato broke the tie in the 10th minute of the first overtime on a penalty kick goal for Marian (6-11). MacKenzie McQuiston scored in the 34th minute, which opened the scoring for Johnsburg.
The Hurricanes will face DePaul Prep, a 5-0 winner over Regina Dominican, on Tuesday night in a Class 1A Marian Central Sectional semifinal.
Richmond-Burton 6, St. Edward 0: At the Class 1A Cristo Rey St Martin Regional in Waukegan, the Rockets rolled to the regional title behind a pair of goals each from Reese Frericks and Bri Maldonado.
Jordan Otto and Layne Frericks added goals for R-B (19-1-1). The Rockets will face Willows Academy in the Class 1A Marian Central sectional semifinal Wednesday night.
Woodstock 9, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, the host Blue Streaks won their Class 2A Crystal Lake South Regional opener over KRC rival Harvard. Woodstock (9-9) will face top-seeded Crystal Lake Central on Tuesday night.
Crystal Lake Central 4, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, the Tigers wrapped up the Fox Valley Conference regular season title with the shutout win. Brooklynn Carlson and Olivia Anderson had a goal and an assist for Central (13-2, 8-1). Jillian Mueller and Kaitlin Gaunaurd also tallied for the Tigers.
Hononegah 2, Huntley 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders fell to 7-10-1 after the nonconference setback.
Softball
Kirkland Hiawatha 13, Alden-Hebron 3 (5 inn): At Hebron, Jessica Webber and Corinne Elswick had hits for the Giants in the nonconference contest. Hannah Reiter had three strikeouts in four innings for A-H.
Harvard 6, Woodstock 3: At Woodstock, Jillian Cooke hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Hornets the lead for good in the KRC contest. Tallulah Eichhholz struck out 14 in a complete-game win for Harvard (8-9, 4-5). Kiley Ryan struck out 16 in a complete game for Woodstock (4-1). 1-1, 0-6-1).
Kenosha-Bradford 6 (Wisc.), Richmond-Burton 3 (8 inn): At Richmond, Norah Spittler hit a three-run home run for the Rockets in the nonconference contest. Madison Kunzer struck out three in a complete game for R-B (16-5).
Burlington Central 7, Hampshire 1: At Burlington, the Rockets pounded out 10 hits in the FVC game. Emily Rafferty struck out five in a complete-game effort from the circle for BC (12-8, 9-8). Hampshire (11-13, 7-10) got an RBI from Carissa Schuman.
Baseball
Huntley 6, Crystal Lake South 4: At Huntley, A.J. Putty doubled in three in the bottom of the fifth to give the Red Raiders the lead for good in a FVC game. Andrew Ressler and Michael Vitellaro combined to strike out 10 for Huntley (22-4, 17-2).
Dayton Murphy had three hits and Kyle Kuffel a pair of runs driven in for South (11-12, 8-10).
Alden-Herbon 13, Kirkland-Hiawatha 3 (6 inn): At Kirkland, Tyler Cunningham struck out five in a complete-game effort in a nonconference game for the Giants. Jesse Ambrust drove in two runs for A-H (8-13), and Ben Vole had two hits and two runs scored.
Cary-Grove 4, Hampshire 3 (9 inn): At Cary, Nathan Crick lined a single to left with two outs in the bottom of the ninth plating Vinnie Lutz and Toby Splitt with the tying and winning runs in a wild FVC matchup.
Crick had four hits on the day, and Splitt drove in another run with an RBI single for C-G (10-14-1, 4-14). Logan Massie broke the tie in the top of the ninth with an RBI single for Hampshire (12-15, 4-12).
McHenry 10, Burlington Central 0 (5 inn): At McHenry, Kyle Kaempf scattered three hits and struck out eight for the Warriors in the FVC game. At the plate, Cole Kersten had three hits and drove in three for McHenry (21-6, 15-3). Connor Rodgers, Logan Wirtz and Eddie Synek all drove in two for the Warriors.
Crystal Lake Central 4, Prairie Ridge 3: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Kempf’s one-out, RBI single in the top of the seventh broke the tie and gave the Tigers the FVC win. Brent Blitek homered for Central (13-12-1, 9-9). Tyler Vassey had a two-run triple for PR (11-17, 8-10).
Jacobs 10, Dundee-Crown 0 (5 inn): At Algonquin, Nathan Chapman struck out 12 and allowed just three hits in the FVC game. Christian Graves hit a first inning grand slam and Anthony Edge drove in three for Jacobs (17-9, 11-7).
Girls Track and Field
Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Sectional: Burlington Central finished with 105 points while second-place Rosary had 94. Harvard finished sixth with 33 points while Marengo finished tied for 11th with 15.
The top-two finishers in each event automatically qualified for the Class 2A State Meet on May 19-21 at Eastern Illinois University, while additional athletes qualified if they met the qualification standard.
Burlington Central’s relays won two sectional titles and finished second in another. The 4x200 relay of Izzy Solomon, Danica Wiegel, Kenzie Andersen and Paige Greenhagel won at 1 minute, 47.07 seconds. The 4x400 relay team of Andersen, Mia Estrada, Tia Brenna and Greenhagel won at 4:13.26.
The Rockets’ 4x100 relay team of Brooke Reynolds, Nina Tomko, Madelyn Mucci and Solomon finished second at 51.27.
Mucci won the triple jump at 10.40 meters (34 feet-1.5 inches) while Greenhagel earned a second-place finish in the long jump (5.26 meters, 17-3) and qualified for the state meet with a third-place finish in the high jump (1.55 meters, 5-1).
Tomko finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.21 and Tia Foreman earned a second-place finish in the shot put (11.58 meter, 41-8.5) for Burlington Central.
Harvard’s Brenna Uppleger won the 100 meters at 13.37 and the long jump at 5.36 meters (17-7).
Marengo finished second in the 4x200, with Amanda Harris, Samantha Conroy, Gianna Almedia and Alexa Calbow finishing at 1:49.39.
Boys Tennis
Fox Valley Conference Tournament: At Dundee, Jacobs won the team title at the FVC tournament with 58 points.
Thomas Nelson led it off for the Golden Eagles by capturing the FVC title at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 win over Jackson Schuetzle of Crystal Lake South. At No. 2 singles Jack Dacy from Crystal Lake South won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 over Mohsin Rizvi of McHenry. Austin Dinh of Jacobs took home No. 3 singles with a 7-6, 6-4 win over Lewis Johnson of Cary-Grove.
At No. 1 doubles, Jacobs seniors Justin Cunningham and Jed Phillip Sia won 6-0, 6-4 over Ben Hein and Matthe Grubbs of Huntley. August Nelson and Justin Brzeski took No. 2 doubles for Jacobs. No. 3 doubles went to Brandon Japkowski and Sam Kneurr of Jacobs, and No. 4 doubles were won by Derek Passaglia and Jacob Kantayya of Cary-Grove.