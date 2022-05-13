High school sports roundup for Thursday, May 12

Richmond-Burton’s baseball team blanked Harvard, 8-0, to wrap up a perfect season in the Kishwaukee River Conference on Thursday in Harvard.
Kaden Neuman threw a complete game for the Rockets (26-5), who finished 15-0 in KRC play. Neuman fired 12 strikeouts and allowed only one hit and a walk in the complete-game shutout.
The Rockets pounded out eight hits, and Hayden Christiansen blasted his 11th home run of the season, which tied the team’s single-season record with Nate Roberts.
Boylan 5, McHenry 0: At Rockford, the Warriors (21-6) were held to three hits in a nonconference loss to the Titans.
Cole Kersten allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked none.
Grayslake Central 6, Woodstock North 2: At Grayslake, Tyler Fink and Nate Speciale each drove in a run for the Thunder in a nonconference loss against the Rams. Kyle Freeman added a double
Blake Herrmann took the loss for North (9-13), allowing five runs (two earned) on two hits in 5 1/3 innings.
St. Viator 16, Woodstock 1: At Arlington Heights, the Blue Streaks (10-15) lost to the Lions in nonconference action.
Jacobs 10, Johnsburg 3: At Algonquin, Grant Helbig was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles (16-9) in a nonconference win over the Skyhawks. Owen Drummond drove in a pair of runs.
Grant Helbig also picked up the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits in five innings. Brandon Helbig struck out three in two scoreless innings to earn the save.
Keegan Connors, Joey Fiorenza, Drew Bennett and Nate Chapman each drove in a run for Jacobs.
Joe Wolff, Jake Metze and Nick Thill had RBIs for Johnsburg.
Marian Central 12, Westminster Christian 2: At Woodstock, Frank Lavin (3 for 3) ripped three doubles, scored three runs and knocked in three runs for the Hurricanes in a nonconference victory.
Adam Wrzos was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Jack Hayden was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Brodee Vermette (2 for 2) had a double and an RBI.
Brennan Carney started and threw three scoreless innings with two strikeouts and one hit allowed.
SOFTBALL
Huntley 4, Crystal Lake South 0: At Huntley, Jori Heard fanned 12 and allowed only one hit for the Red Raiders (25-5, 17-0 FVC) in a FVC win against the Gators. Heard threw 57 of 71 pitches for strikes as Huntley won its 42nd straight conference game.
Clara Hudgens knocked in two runs for Huntley, and Meghan Ryan (2 for 2) and Madi Smith both had a double.
Kennedy Grippo had the lone hit for South (8-16, 5-12). Dana Skorich pitched six innings and allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits, striking out three and walking a pair.
Alden-Hebron 13, Christian Liberty Academy 12: At Hebron, Rileigh Gaddini was a perfect 4 for 4, and Corrine Elswick tossed seven innings with seven strikeouts for the Giants (3-7, 3-4) in a Northeastern Athletic Conference win.
Elswick, Jessica Webber and Korhyn Geary all went 2 for 4 in the victory. Lizbeth Olmedo and Jessica Wikman each added one hit.
Richmond-Burton 23, Harvest Christian 0 (4 inn.): At the Elgin Sports Complex, Mia Spohr tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Rockets (16-4) in a nonconference win.
Lyndsay Regnier (2 for 3, double, four runs), Norah Spittler (1 for 2, double, two runs) and Hailey Holtz each drove in three runs for the Rockets (16-4) in a nonconference win.
Taylor Davison and Melissa Roedel both went 2 for 2 with four runs and two RBIs.
Elkhorn 1, Marengo 0: At Elkhorn, Wisconsin, the Indians (23-5-1) were held to five hits in a nonconference loss.
Lilly Kunzer allowed a run on four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in the loss. She had the only extra-base hit for Marengo with a double.
Dundee-Crown 7, Jacobs 2: At Algonquin, McKayla Anderson tossed a complete-game with nine strikeouts and no walks for the Chargers (10-14, 7-11) in the FVC win. Anderson allowed two unearned runs on two hits.
Anderson was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Kendall Brents had a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Annabelle Pederson had a double and drove in three.
Arya Patel drove in the lone run for Jacobs (9-15, 5-9).
Woodstock North 5, Stillman Valley 3: At Stillman Valley, Casey Vermett fanned 13 in a nonconference win for the Thunder (9-13). Vermett allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks.
Ashlynn Fieri had a double and two RBIs to lead North’s offense.
McHenry 8, Burlington Central 6: At McHenry, Cooper Ten Bruin had two hits and scored three runs for the Warriors (16-7, 10-5) in a FVC win against the Rockets (11-8, 8-8). Madison
Harvey added a pinch-hit two run single for McHenry, Natalie Sorensen had two hits and an RBI, and Chloe Clark was 2 for 2. Abby Geis and Emma Stolzman both drove in one.
Gianna Buske picked up the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits in six innings. Channing Keppy got the save.
Anna Sanders was 4 for 4 with a double and two runs for Burlington, Lauren Knief drove in three runs, and Alyssa Becker scored twice.
Hampshire 13, Cary-Grove 5: At Cary, the Whip-Purs (11-12, 7-9) ripped four home runs in a FVC win against the Trojans (9-14, 8-10).
Elyse Garcia was 2 for 4 with two homers, four runs and three RBIs, Noelle Scott was 2 for 4 with a solo homer, and Kayla Valdez was 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Bria Riebel collected three hits and two runs, and Melissa Johnson and Lily Sippel both drove in two runs.
Madilynn Crick had a double and two RBIs for C-G, Kaley Koltz was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and five steals, and Emily Green had two hits, including a double.
Crystal Lake Central 13, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, the visiting Tigers (12-13, 9-8) pounded out 20 hits in a FVC win against the Wolves (8-14, 7-11). Olivia Shaw fired 17 strikeouts and allowed one run on four hits in seven innings.
Shaw went 3 for 5 with a homer, double, four RBIs and two runs, and Makayla Malone was 3 for 5 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs.
Sophia Nieckula was 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, Courtney Schober was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Kate Show, Giada Motto and Maddie Berenson each had two hits.
Emily Harlow drove in a run for Prairie Ridge and Adysen Kiddy had two hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
McHenry 3, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, the Warriors (8-6-1, 5-4) shut out the Gators (6-10-1, 4-5) in FVC action. Emerson Gasmann, Kylie Parasi and Sophie Gasmann each scored goals for McHenry.
Maya Gill and Emerson Gasmann both had assists. Makenna Harvey made seven saves in goal.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central co-op 11, Huntley 2: At Huntley, Addison Bechler had six goals to lead the Tigers to the FVC win.
Piper LeFevre had three goals, and Bella LaRocco made 10 saves in goal. Payton Seibert and Maddi Lieflander also scored.
BOYS LACROSSE
Prairie Ridge 18, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, the Wolves cruised to a FVC win against the Chargers.
Cary-Grove 15, Jacobs 1: At Cary, Ben Dunkin tallied four goals and two assists for the Trojans in the FVC win.
Ryan Mason had a game-high five goals, Ryan Soli had a goal and six assists, and Jayden Friguletto had a goal.