Softball: Hampshire has big offensive day in FVC win over Jacobs

HAMPSHIRE – Hampshire junior third baseman Kayla Valdez took a big swing against Jacobs pitcher CiCi Di Silvio in the bottom of the second inning and hooked the ball inside the left-field foul pole and far over the fence.
Valdez’s blast, her third homer of the season, was the start of a big day.
Valdez had a hit in all four of her at-bats, driving in three runs and scoring four as the Whip-Purs ended a losing skid and beat Jacobs, 12-2, in six innings in their Fox Valley Conference game.
“I believe it hit the top [of the foul pole], so I was a little surprised it stayed in and went over,” Valdez said of her homer. “I’ve hit multiple of those in practice, and it felt good to finally get one out. I’ve been in a bit of a slump, I went through a little mental block recently.
“I was just happy to be back. I had energy, I was ready to play today.”
Hampshire (10-12, 6-9 FVC) had lost five of its past six games entering Wednesday and dropped its first game to Jacobs, 8-4, when the teams played three weeks ago.
The Whips strung together 15 hits this time around and scored in every inning but the first and fifth. Julia Sobin provided the walk-off hit to score Danielle Gavina, as Hampshire sent eight to the plate and scored four runs in the sixth.
Hampshire’s Noelle Scott tossed a complete game, giving up only two runs (one earned) on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks. She left the bases loaded in the fourth to end the last real big scoring threat for the Eagles (9-14, 5-8).
“We wanted to be aggressive but also pick our spots today,” Whips coach Jeremy Bauer said. “I thought everyone contributed in the lineup, and Noelle pitched a fantastic game. I thought we sharpened up because we played Huntley two days in a row. You find out right away what you need to improve on.”
Because of postponements, the Whips played Huntley on Monday and Tuesday The first game, although a 3-0 loss, gave the Whips some confidence.
Huntley, which won its second straight FVC title and is 16-0 against conference opponents, had not scored less than eight runs in any of its previous FVC games.
“It was actually a big win for us because we usually get slaughtered against Huntley,” said Scott, who only allowed six hits against Huntley. “Anything’s possible. Everyone thought we were going to get slaughtered and we ended up holding them.
“I just want everyone to do their best. Dive for everything, give their best effort, and get some big hits.”
Elyse Garcia finished 2 for 3 with a double and three runs Wednesday, and Bria Riebel was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Lily Sippel scored twice and drove in one, Scott added two RBIs, and Melissa Johnson and Madison Kinczewski each knocked in a run.
Di Silvio was 2 for 3 for Jacobs, and Arya Patel and Mikayla Weel each had an RBI.
Jacobs still has five FVC games remaining before the postseason. Originally, the Eagles were supposed to have next week free of games, but postponements pushed a handful of games back. Coach Katie O’Brien doesn’t see that as a bad thing.
“Our goal right now is to make sure everybody is healthy,” O’Brien said. “The past couple of weeks, we’ve been battling with some illness and injury. We want to make sure that by the time we get to regional week, we are healthy and playing our best ball.”
Hampshire and Jacobs could see each other again, with both teams playing in the Class 4A Jacobs Regional, which starts May 24. Hampshire is a No. 5 seed, Jacobs a No. 8.
“We’re just looking for wins right now,” Valdez said. “We’ve faced a lot of good teams recently. We’re just focusing on what we need to do against those better teams, cut down on errors and get our hitting going. Today was an all-around good game.”