High school sports roundup for Wednesday, May 11

Johnsburg’s Chloe Benz won the shot put and placed second in the discus at the Class 2A Carmel Sectional on Wednesday night.
Benz won the shot put at 36-10 1/2 and she finished second in the discus with a throw of 104-11 1/2 to qualify for state in both events. Johnsburg’s Caitlyn Casella finished second at 100 meters with a time of 12.81 and the 200 in 26.25..
The Skyhawks finished fifth as a team with 51 points, behind sectional winner Lakes (116). Woodstock North (36) finished seventh, Woodstock (35) ended the meet in eighth and Richmond-Burton (32) and Marian Central (32) earned a tie for ninth place.
Along with Benz and Casella, the Skyhawks’ Jolene Cashmore qualified on time in the 3,200, where she took fourth in 11:31.99.
Marian Central’s Bella Zecchin won the long jump at 17-3, while fellow Hurricane Lily Bures tied for second with Woodstock North’s Lexi Hansen in the high jump.
Woodstock’s Hallie Steponaitis won the high jump at 5-1 3/4. Woodstock North’s Bella Borta finished second in the 300 low hurdles in 48.89 seconds, while Richmond-Burton’s Lily Alberts qualified with second-place finishes in the 400 and the 200.
All top-two finishers, along with those meeting qualifying standards, will compete at the Class 2A State Meet at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium on Friday.
Class 3A Rolling Meadows Sectional: At Rolling Meadows, Dundee-Crown failed to qualify an athlete for the state meet.
Pundit Tetteh finished third for the Chargers in the 400 at 1:00.97, while Paulina Tinajero finished fourth at the triple jump (36-3).
BASEBALL
McHenry 5, Burlington Central 3: At Burlington, the Warriors scored two runs in the top of the seventh to pick up an FVC win.
Cooper Cohn drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to right field. Cole Kersten reached on an error on the next at-bat, which allowed Kyle Kaempf to score.
Lleyton Grubich started for McHenry and threw six innings, striking out nine and allowing three runs on eight hits. Logan Wirtz came in for an inning of relief to earn the save.
Burlington Central starter Joshua Rogde threw 6 ⅔ innings, struck out eight and allowed four earned runs on six hits.
Huntley 1, Crystal Lake South 0 (8 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders used a complete-game shutout from starter Adam Guazzo to pull off an FVC win in extra innings.
Huntley took the lead in the top of the eighth when Brandon Hanley hit a ground ball and reached on an error, allowing Lucas Goldstein to score from second base.
Guazzo threw eight innings, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out five.
Crystal Lake South starter James Allie pitched eight innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits. He struck out four.
Hampshire 5, Cary-Grove 3: At Hampshire, the Whips used a four-run third inning to take control of their FVC victory.
Down 2-0, Austin Leonard tied the game in the third when he hit a single to left field. Evan Spenk gave Hampshire the lead for good when he drove in two more runs on a double to right field.
Hampshire starter Colin Miller threw 5 ⅔ innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on six hits and striking out five. Nathaniel Buehrer came in for 1 ⅓ innings of relief, allowing two hits and striking out two.
Prairie Ridge 5, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves used strong pitching performances to shutout the Gators.
Ryan Wiles started for Prairie Ridge and threw five innings, striking out eight batters and allowing no runs on one hit. Jack Tobin came in for two innings of relief and allowed one hit and struck out three.
The Wolves grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second when Braeden Hatter stole home and then Trace Vrbancic drove in another run on an infield single.
Gators starter Thomas Korn pitched 5 ⅓ innings and allowed four runs, two earned.
Jacobs 11, Dundee-Crown 6: At Carpentersville, the Golden Eagles scored five unanswered runs in the top of the sixth to earn the FVC win.
Jacobs took a 7-6 lead in the sixth when Gage Martin drove in a run on a groudout. Nick Gottfried made it 8-6 on a sacrifice fly to right field, while Anthony Edge drove in a run and Keegan Connors brought in the final two.
Owen Drummond started for the Golden Eagles and threw four innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out and walking three each.
Chargers starter Edgar Salinas pitched 3 ⅓ innings and allowed five runs, two earned, on eight hits.
Richmond-Burton 10, Alden-Hebron 0: At Hebron, Jason Miller broke the Rockets’ single-season stolen base record with his 35th of the season.
Marengo 5, Harvest Christian 2: At Marengo, the Indians scored all five runs in the fourth inning to take their nonconference game.
Down 2-0, Andrew Johnson tied the game on a double to left field. Cody Stallings gave his team a 3-2 lead on a single to right field and Collin Aubry and Jack Schrimer each followed him up by driving in a run.
Marengo starter Caden Vogt threw 6 ⅓ innings and allowed two runs, none earned, on five hits. He struck out eight.
SOFTBALL
Richmond-Burton 11, Harvard 7: At Harvard, the Rockets won an outright Kishwaukee River Conference title.
Richmond-Burton starter Hailey Holz threw seven innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits and striking out five.
Hampshire 12, Jacobs 2 (6 inn.): At Hampshire, Kayla Valdez was a perfect 4 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored as the Whip-Purs (10-12, 6-9) beat the Eagles (9-14, 5-8) in FVC action.
Noelle Scott tossed a complete game, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Elyse Garcia was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs, and Bria Riebel was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a steal. Lily Sippel scored twice and drove in one, Scott had two RBIs, and Melissa Johnson and Madison Kinczewski each knocked in a run.
CiCi Di Silvio was 2 for 3 for Jacobs, and Arya Patel and Mikayla Weel each had an RBI.
Crystal Lake Central 6, McHenry 5: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers held off a late rally to earn a FVC win.
The Tigers broke a 1-1 tied by scoring five runs in the bottom of the second, including a home run from Makayla Malone.
Olivia Shaw threw a complete game and struck out 15, allowing five runs, one earned, on five hits.
Crystal Lake South 13, Prairie Ridge 9: At Crystal Lake, the Gators’ bats outworked the Wolves’ to earn a conference win.
Alexis Pupillo and Molly Cook each led the way with three RBIs while Dana Skorich, Stephanie Lesniewski and Amelia Cervantes each drove in two.
Huntley 12, Dundee-Crown 0 (5 inn.): At Carpentersville, Jori Heard and Juliana Maude combined to throw a shutout.
Heard threw three innings, allowing no runs on one hit and struck out five. Maude threw two innings, allowing one hit.
Seven Red Raiders drove in runs.
Harvest Christian 19, Alden-Hebron 9 (5 inn.): At Elgin, the Giants lost on the road.
Corrie Elswick finished the day with three RBIs on three hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marian Central 4, Marengo 2: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes started the postseason with a win in the Class 1A Marian Central Regional.
Adriana Wrzos scored with 37:35 left in the first half match to take a 1-0 lead before Addie Johnson scored on a penalty kick for Marengo to tie the match with 35:57 left in the first half.
Kailie Rosato scored on a penalty with 31:51 left in the first half for Marian Central before Johnson tied it on a penalty kick with 15:06 left in the first half.
Rosato gave her team the lead for good when she scored with 10:37 left in the first half. Caroline Stumpf scored with 29:54 left in the match to make it 4-2.
Burlington Central 3, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, the Rockets picked up an FVC win to end their regular season.
BOYS TENNIS
Jacobs 7, Hampshire 0: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles won the FVC regular season title with a sweep of the Whips.
No. 1 singles Jed Philip Sia defeated Tyler Yu, 6-0, 6-1, while No. 1 doubles pair Justin Brzeski and August Nelson defeated Jimmy O’Hara and Joseph Causing, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 singles Ryan Fulton won his match, 6-3, 6-0, while No. 3 singles Austin Dinh won, 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 doubles pair Justin Cunningham and Colin Van won, 6-1, 6-1, No. 3 doubles Brandon Japowski and Samuel Knuerr came on top, 6-4, 6-2, and No. 4 doubles Ethan Hulewicz and Liam Hulewicz won, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Woodstock North 6, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, the Thunder picked up a KRC and crosstown win.