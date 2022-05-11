Boys track and field: Woodstock’s depth proves to be too much in KRC Meet

HARVARD – Woodstock could not have gotten off to a better start at the Kishwaukee River Conference Boys Track and Field Meet.
The Blue Streaks finished first and third in the shot put (Lucas Albertson and Dan Cellucci), tied for first in the high jump (Jack Novelle and Ryan Steponaitis) and Tim Maidment successfully defended his long jump title.
Streaks coach Lisa Kunzie said it was their first title in boys track since winning the Fox Valley Conference Meet in 1980.
Richmond-Burton and Woodstock North racked up big points in the sprint events on the track, but the Blue Streaks’ margin was too wide. Woodstock finished with 147 points, followed by R-B (116) and North (114).
The 1,600 meters capped what kind of day it was for Woodstock on Tuesday at Harvard’s Dan Horne Field, with Aryan Patel and Aidan Greenlee finishing 1-2. Ishan Patel and his twin, Aryan, were seeded 1-2, but Ishan became ill and was sent home from school, so Greenlee replaced Ishan Patel, and the Streaks scored the same points.
“It just really shows the depth our team has,” Kunzie said. “Especially in the distance. Aidan Greenlee, I mean, he absolutely went out and killed it in the 1,600.
“Our throwers just set the tone for the meet. They went out and were the first ones to score, and then we doubled in the high jump with Jack [Novelle] and Ryan Steponaitis.”
Steponaitis, a senior, is a first-year track athlete who is headed to NCAA Division I Purdue-Fort Wayne to play volleyball.
North just won the Genoa-Kingston Invitational on Saturday with 141 points to Woodstock’s 123 in second. Some Streaks missed the meet, and others had just attended prom Friday night.
“Out of every team here we have the most depth, and that’s something special,” said Maidment, who repeated as long jump champion. “Everyone works really hard. I couldn’t ask for more from my team.”
Dylan Hanson gave the Streaks another individual champion in the 3,200. Jared Kniola also scored big points by winning the 110 high hurdles and taking seconds in the triple jump and 300 intermediate hurdles.
“It is really nice,” Hanson said. “There’s always good competition every year. As a team we worked hard for it because we all said on the bus ride home we didn’t like seeing [North win at G-K], so we had to get after it.”
North’s Chris Carreno came away with four first-place finishes, winning the 100 and 200 and running with the Thunder’s victorious 4x100 and 4x200 relays with Devin Tumminello, Jay Randecker and Mark Duenas. Carreno beat Duenas by one-hundredth of a second in the 100.
“The team’s improved exponentially over the last season,” Duenas said. “We’ve really been putting in the work during practices. We have a good time, every now and again, but we’re really working hard. Coming into this meet we were all high energy and ready to display what we’ve been working on.”
North broke two meet records with a 44.29 in the 4x100 and sophomore Landan Creighton’s 13-0 pole vault. Creighton also won the 300 hurdles.
“I’m superhappy about that [meet record],” said Creighton, whose previous best was 12-6. “I can’t be mad, but it’s a PR, and it’s state-qualifying. As long as I keep going up, I’ll be good. I’ve been working on rolling back and getting my hips up and I did that.”
North completed the sprint relay sweep in the final race as Nii Amoo, Justin Muci, Tyler Barnes and Tumminello won the 4x400. Jacob McConnell won the discus and was second in shot put for the Thunder.
R-B got wins from Joe Miller (800) and Jack Verdoni (400). Johnsburg’s James Kaunas won the triple jump and Marengo’s Marcus Ray, Preston Bailey, Riley Weiss and Mario Lopez won the 4x800 relay.
Kishwaukee River Conference Track and Field Meet
Team scores: 1. Woodstock 147, 2. Richmond-Burton 116, 3. Woodstock North 114, 4. Johnsburg 62, Marengo 61, 6. Harvard 21.
4x800 relay: 1. Marengo (Marcus Ray, Preston Bailey, Riley Weiss, Mario Lopez) 8:41.84, 2. Woodstock 8:42.47, 3. Richmond-Burton 9:44.54, 4. Woodstock North 9:55.77.
4x100 relay: 1. Woodstock North (Chris Carreno, Devin Tumminello, Jay Randecker, Mark Duenas), 44.29 (meet record), 2. Richmond-Burton 44.77, 3. Johnsburg 46.12, 4. Marengo 46.35, 5. Woodstrock 46.45, 6. Harvard 46.81.
3,200 meters: 1. Dylan Hanson (Wdk) 10:55.63, 2. Oscar Bonilla (RB) 11:26.53, 3. Jakob Crown (Wdk) 11:32.56, 4. Angus McClellan (RB) 11:46.87, 5 Tommy Schroeder (WN) 12:12.57, 6. Eric Elizarraraz (Hvd) 15:05.34.
110 high hurdles: 1. Jared Kniola (Wdk) 16.96, 2. Giovanni Young (WN) 17.23, 3. Landan Creighton (WN) 17.90, 4. Tanner Thompson (RB) 17.98, 5. Drew Palanos (Mgo) 18.05, 6. Bernard Bahnsen (Hvd) 18.60.
100 meters: 1. Carreno (WN) 11.50, 2. Duenas (WN) 11.51, 3. Jack Verdoni (RB) 11.63, 4. Josh Holst (Mgo) 11.68, 5. Tim Maidment (Wdk) 11.74, 6. Jack Martens (RB) 11.85.
800 meters: 1. Joe Miller (RB) 2:04.76, 2. Lopez (Mgo) 2:06.15, 3. Steven Austin (Hvd) 2:11.61, 4. Cohen Shutt (Wdk) 2:12.18, 5. Jared Gonzalez (Hvd) 2:13.79, 6. Daniel Jensen (WN) 2:15.97.
4x200 relay: 1. Woodstock North (Carreno, Tumminello, Randecker, Duenas) 1:32.85, 2. Richmond-Burton 1:32.92, 3. Johnsburg 1:36.79, 4. Woodstock 1:37.02, 5. Marengo 1:39.57, 6. Harvard 1:41.59.
400 meters: 1. Verdoni (RB) 51.99, 2. Sean Rockwell (RB) 53.69, 3. Forrest Hull (Jbg) 53.99, 4. Nii Amoo (WN) 55.38, 5. Alex Wickersheim (Wdk) 56.12, 6. Jeffrey Flores (WN) 56.13.
300 int. hurdles: 1. Creighton (WN) 42.43, 2. Kniola (Wdk) 43.37, 3. Palanos (Mgo) 44.97, 4. Ryan Wisniewski (RB) 45.22, 5. Young (WN) 45.48, 6. Noah Gammel (RB) 46.37.
1,600 meters: 1. Aryan Patel (Wdk) 4:55.12, 2. Aidan Greenlee (Wdk) 5:04.30, 3. Jackson Batt (Jbg) 5:04.49, 4. Tristen Miller (RB) 5:10.72, 6. Bailey (Mgo) 5:16.39.
200 meters: 1. Carreno (WN) 23.49, 2. J. Miller (RB) 23.57, 3. Holst (Mgo) 23.71, 4. Sam Sima (Jbg) 23.74, 5. Aiden Schneiderman (Wdk) 24.13, 6. Maidment (Wdk) 24.30.
4x400 relay: 1. Woodstock North (Amoo, Justin Muci, Tyler Barnes, Tumminello) 3:38.04, 2. Woodstock 3:47.42, 3. Harvard 3:52.10, 4. Maengo 3:54.98, 5. Johnsburg 4:00.99.
Shot put: 1. Lucas Albertson (Wdk) 42-8.75, 2. Jacob McConnell (WN) 40-10.25, 3. Dan Cellucci (Wdk) 40-6, 4. Brett Centnarowicz (Jbg) 40-2.75, 5. Jacob Gray (RB) 39-8.5, 6. Luis Gomez (Hvd) 38-11.5.
Discus: 1. McConnell (WN) 141-1, 2. Gomez (Hvd) 131-2, 3. Jacob Comer (Wdk) 115-1, 4. Albertson (Wdk) 106-0, 5. Hull (Jbg) 104-8, 6. Rune Boyd (Mgo) 104-7.
High jump: 1 (tie). Ryan Steponaitis (Wdk), Jack Novelle (Wdk) 5-11.5, 3. Anthony Kirchhoff (Mgo) 5-11.5, 4. James Kaunas (Jbg) 5-11.5, 5. Ryan Saranzak (RB) 5-7.75, 6. Tanner Thompson (RB) 5-7.75.
Long jump: 1. Tim Maidment (Wdk) 20-4.25, 2. Holst (Mgo) 20-2.25, 3. Matt Rudnick (Jbg) 19-2.5, 4. Tristan Rockwell (RB) 19-0.75, 5. Isaac Gunderson (RB) 18-4.5, 6. Ivan Rosas (Hvd) 18-1.5.
Triple jump: 1. Kaunas (Jbg) 39-1.25, 2. Kniola (Wdk) 38-6, 3. T. Rockwell (RB) 37-5.75, 4. Rudnick (Jbg) 37-1, 5. Gunderson (RB) 36-9.5, 6. Rosas (Hvd) 36-1.25.
Pole vault: 1. Creighton (WN) 13-0 (meet record), 2. Max Hodory (Wdk) 11.0.25, 3. Saranzak (RB) 9-0.25, 4. Ty Lumpkin (Jbg) 8-6, 5. Mason Mendoza (Wdk) 8-6, 6. Hunter Huston (RB) 8-0.