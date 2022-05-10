High school sports roundup for Monday, May 9

Huntley pitcher Jori Heard was on top of her game, as usual, to lead the Red Raiders to a 3-0 victory over Hampshire in Fox Valley Conference softball action Monday.
Heard allowed two hits and struck out 19 as the Raiders (22-5, 14-0 FVC) clinched at least a share of the conference title with their win and McHenry’s loss to Crystal Lake South.
Madi Smith was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Huntley. Reese Hunkins was 2 for 3 and scored a run. Heard and Zoe Doherty each had an RBI.
Noelle Scott allowed two earned runs in six innings and struck out three for the Whip-Purs (9-11, 5-8).
Dundee-Crown 18, Prairie Ridge 10: At Crystal Lake, Kendall Brents drove in five runs, and Addison Pino homered and knocked in three as the Chargers (9-13, 6-10) beat the Wolves (8-11, 7-9) in their FVC game.
Pino also doubled, Brents had two doubles. Kailyn Wiebe, Alyssa Gale and Sydney Bernaciak all had two RBIs apiece as D-C banged out 22 hits.
Prairie Ridge’s Kaylee Jarrard homered and drove in three runs. Adysen Kiddy was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Elena Smith was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Hope McHugh also drove in two runs.
Crystal Lake Central 9, Burlington Central 5: At Crystal Lake, Makayla Malone homered and drove in two runs to lead the Tigers (10-12, 7-7) past the Rockets (14-6, 7-6) in their FVC game.
Olivia Shaw had two doubles, and Gianna Carone was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Tigers. Avery Bechler was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Giada Motto and Maddie Berenson each had one RBI.
Anna Sanders and Rylie DuVal each had an RBI for the Rockets, and Makayla McEwen was 2 for 2.
Jacobs 6, Cary-Grove 2: At Algonquin, Liz Smith homered, and CiCi Di Silvio drove in two runs as the Golden Eagles (9-13, 5-7) defeated the Trojans (8-13, 7-9) in their FVC game.
Di Silvio allowed one earned run and struck out seven for the complete game. Arya Patel was 2 for 4 and scored a run.
C-G’s Gwenn Moran drove in two runs, and Aubrey Lonergan was 2 for 2.
Harvard 2, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Genoa, Jillian Cooke’s solo homer in the top of the sixth inning gave the Hornets (6-7) a win over the Cogs in nonconference action.
Tallulah Eichholz struck out 18 for the Hornets, while allowing one run on one hit. Eichholz also accounted for Harvard’s other run with an inside-the-park homer before Cooke’s long ball.
BASEBALL
McHenry 6, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, the Warriors (19-5, 12-3) scored four in the top of the seventh inning to hold off the Tigers (13-9, 9-7) in their FVC game.
McHenry was won 11 consecutive FVC games and 17 of its past 18 overall. Ricky Powell homered and drove in three runs, and Eddie Synek was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Gavin Micklinghoff allowed six hits, no earned runs and struck out six for the complete-game victory.
Bryan Preshlock was 2 for 2 and score the Tigers’ lone run.
Marian Central 20, Westminster Christian 0 (5 inn.): At Elgin, Preston Sarna struck out eight batters in four innings and combined with Braedon Todd for a no-hitter in the Hurricanes’ five-inning victory.
Jack Hayden was 3 for 4 and drove in five runs for Marian (5-4). Frank Lavin was 2 for 3 with a triple and knocked in three runs. Sarna also drove in three, and freshman Brodee Vermette homered.
Burlington Central 3, Cary-Grove 0: At Burlington, Nick Carpenter struck out seven and allowed three hits as the Rockets (11-11, 6-7) defeated the Trojans (8-13, 5-9) in their FVC game.
Joshua Rogde was 2 for 3 with two RBis for the Rockets.
Huntley 16, Dundee-Crown 2 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Brandon Hanley and Ryan Quinlan both homered as the Red Raiders (20-4, 13-2) defeated the Chargers (5-17, 3-10) in their FVC game.
Quinlan knocked in four runs, Hanley had three RBIs. A.J. Putty added two RBIs, and Andrew Ressler threw three innings and struck out six.
D-C’s Nate Benton was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Crystal Lake South 11, Prairie Ridge 4: At Crystal Lake, Aidan Stratton threw four strong innings of relief, striking out six, as the Gators (11-9, 8-7) defeated the Wolves (9-16, 6-9) in FVC action.
Ryan Skwarek was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Chris Kahle drove in two runs. Kyle Kuffel had an RBI, and Dayton Murphy was 2 for 3 and scored three runs.
Jack Tobin drove in two runs for the Wolves, and Mason McKim had one RBI.
Jacobs 14, Hampshire 12: At Hampshire, Keegan Connors and Paulie Rudolph both homered as the Golden Eagles (14-8, 9-6) held off the Whip-Purs (11-13, 3-10) in their FVC game.
Connors drove in four runs with three hits, Rudolph knocked in three. Caden Guenther was 3 for 5 with one RBI, and Anthony Edge was 3 for 5 with two RBIs.
Christian Graves finished the last two innings on the mound. Hampshire scored three unearned runs in the sixth, but Graves held the Whips scoreless in the seventh.
Austin Leonard, Matthew Karbowski and Nick Randell all homered for the Whips. Karbowski had three RBIs, and Evan Spenk drove in two.
Richmond-Burton 11, Antioch 1 (5 inn.): At Richmond. Hayden Christiansen ripped a two-run homer to finish the game in the bottom of the fifth as the Rockets improved to 24-5.
It was Christiansen’s 10th homer, two off of his season school record set last year. Jason Miller was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs.
Joseph Mrowiec struck out seven and allowed one earned run for R-B.
Alden-Hebron, 7, Faith Christian 2: At Williams Bay, Wisconsin, Jake Nielsen struck out eight and allowed one earned run in five innings as the Giants (7-11) defeated the Eagles.
Wyatt and Jesse Armbrust were both 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Giants. Justin Gritmacker was 2 for 4, and Parker Elswick had an RBI.
GIRlS SOCCER
McHenry 5, Grayslake Central 2: At Grayslake, Emerson Gasmann had a hat trick as the Warriors defeated the Rams in nonconference play.
Sophia Gasmann and Elena Carlos also added a goal each for McHenry. Makenna Harvey made four saves in goal.
Sarah Duginske had two assists, while Emerson Gasmann and Kylie Parisi had one assist each.
BOYS TENNIS
Prairie Ridge 4, Crystal Lake South 3: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves won all four doubles matches to take the FVC dual over the Gators.
Jackson Schuetzle (No. 1), Jack Dacy (No. 2) and Alexander Smith (No. 3) all won at singles for the Gators.
Cole Palese and Jaylan Tucker (No. 1), Brad Haisler and Joe Pokonosky (No. 2), Grant Reeves and Robby Radek (No. 3) and John Myers and Alex Sul (No. 4) won in doubles for Prairie Ridge.
Marian Central 3, Johnsburg 2: At Johnsburg, the Hurricanes were able to sweep the three doubles matchs for a win over a combined team from Johnsburg and Richmond-Burton.
R-B twins Connor and Jacob Trepanier won the two singles matches for the Skyhawks.
Marian came back win wins at No. 1 doubles (Matt Garrelts and Patrick Kumm), No. 2 (Terry Blades and Chris Atadero) and No. 3 (Jeremey Henkel and Jack Newton).
McHenry 5, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, Nate Neufeld (No. 1), Mohsin Rizvi (No. 2) and Gordy Wechselberger (No. 3) won at singles to lead the Warriors (4-7) past the Blue Streaks.
Lukas Thomas and Jack Waters (No. 1) and Alessandro Quirlope and Chris Schroder (No. 3) won in doubles for McHenry.
Woodstock’s wins came at No. 2 doubles (Liam Hanson and Devon Oliveira) and No. 4 doubles (Jackson Pajich and Stewart Reuter).
Crystal Lake Central 6, Grant 1: At Crystal Lake, Logan Waslik (No. 1), Lucas Kurkowski (No. 2) and Eli Irwin (No. 3) won at singles to lead the Tigers past the Bulldogs.
Ethan Bass and Ben Weichman (No. 1), Brandon Oconer and Connor Wheeland (No. 2) and KJ Flanigan and Conor Naughton (No. 4) won at doubles for Central.
Conant 5, Huntley 2: At Huntley, Ben Hein and Matt Grubbs won at No. 1 doubles, and Varun Parath and Jonathan Stec won at No. 2 doubles for the Red Raiders in their nonconference loss to the Cougars.
Cary-Grove 6, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, Sam Kedzior (No. 1), Noah Marrano (No. 2) and Lewis Johnson (No. 3) won at singles to lead the Trojans past the Whip-Purs in FVC play.
Brandon Burtschi and Bryce Shechtman (No. 1), Tom Fornelli and Daniel Jauch (No. 2) and Jacob Kamtayya and Derek Passaglia (No. 4) won in doubles for C-G.
Hampshire’s win came at No. 3 doubles from Ryan Regalado and Shiv Patel.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
IMSA 2, Huntley 1: The Red Raiders lost to the Titans, 29-27, 20-25, 25-13.