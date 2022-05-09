Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Woodstock North’s Kate Ward

Kate Ward and the Woodstock North girls soccer team have had plenty of chances to try out new goal celebrations this season with an offensive attack averaging over five goals a game.
Ward, a senior, was one of two Thunder players, along with Mackenzie Rogers, to post a hat trick under the lights in an 8-0 Kishwaukee River Conference victory over Harvard on April 29, which gave her nine goals in a span of four KRC games.
North ended its conference schedule with an 8-2 record, with both losses to KRC champion Richmond-Burton.
The Thunder (11-5) next host Antioch on Tuesday for senior night and begin postseason play May 17 as a No. 3 seed in the Class 2A Burlington Central Regional.
North opens the playoffs against No. 5-seeded Sycamore in the semifinals and, if it wins, would meet the winner between No. 2-seeded Cary-Grove and No. 6-seeded Burlington Central in a regional final on May 21.
Ward, who also plays basketball and was one of three Thunder players named to the All-KRC team in the winter, was voted Northwest Herald Athlete by readers. She answered some questions about her team’s high-scoring season, North’s outlook for the postseason, singing in the car and more.
What has been your favorite moment from this season so far?
Ward: My favorite moment was my first header goal of the 2022 season. It was off a corner from my good friend Gracie Zankle, and that was such a special memory for me because I remember Addison Rishling being right there to celebrate. One of my all time favorite pictures is from that moment. I will never forget that.
What are your goals for the rest of the season?
Ward: My goals for the rest of the season is to compete in regionals, but also enjoy my last little bit of my high school soccer. It went by too quick and I’m really going to miss my friends. With [the pandemic] taking away a season, I’m trying to make the most of this one.
What is your favorite sport to play and why?
Ward: My absolute favorite sport has to be soccer. It has always been my No. 1. I love the intensity and competitive aspect. I can’t wait to continue my athletic career playing at the [NCAA Division II] University of Illinois Springfield.
Who is your funniest teammate?
Ward: All my teammates are pretty funny, which makes practices 10 times better. But my friend Trinity Tillman has always been one of the funniest and most genuine people I’ve ever met. I’m so thankful that sports brought us together. I’m forever grateful for her.
What talent do you wish you were good at?
Ward: I love to sing, but I am not very good. I do it anyways because I love singing to my favorite songs in the car.
What’s your dream job?
Ward: My dream job is to be a therapist at a hospital working in the OCD program. I believe I could help a lot of people pursuing that career.
What was your favorite Disney movie as a kid?
Ward: My favorite Disney movie growing up and still to this day is “Finding Nemo” because I think it’s such a sweet story and I love the animations in it.
What celebrity would you most like to hang out with for a day?
Ward: My all-time favorite actor is Ed Westwick from Gossip Girl, and I would love to meet him in person. I’ve also always wanted to go to New York because that is where [the show] took place. I would love to see all the spots where it was filmed.
What sport are you not very good at?
Ward: I think a sport I would not be good at is dance because I am not very flexible and I can’t remember things very well, so I don’t think I would do well in performances. I may not be good at dancing, but I do it quite often because it makes me happy and brings up my mood.
What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Ward: My biggest pet peeve is when I know someone isn’t giving 100% effort. I try to give as much as I can every day. Sometimes it’s hard, but I try and start each day with a positive mindset.